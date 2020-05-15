 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   32 year old woman trying to kiss strangers calls 911 to complain the bar she was at wasn't properly social dist .... Whoa. That's a hard 32   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Brevard County, Florida, Crime, local bar, Audra Adams, Melbourne Police Department, English-language films, Melbourne, Florida, New York City  
Ah, what the heck
*clicks link*
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She and people like her are why my husband's local watering hole isn't going to open right away.

Even now (well in the before times) when I had to perform the occasional tavern extraction on my husband, it was a farking gauntlet of sloppy affectionate drunks manhandling me to get to him.   Yelling (spitting) in my ear because the music was loud.   Oh yeah, social distancing...let me laugh.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A hard 32? No, that's a Florida 32. And not even one of the Florida meth 32's..
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yikes.
 
Mukster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, but will you still love me when I'm 64?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's a handsome woman.

/hit every branch of the ugly tree on the way down
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*Looks at 32 y/o alcoholic*

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
{Backs slowly away from thread and link}
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She's a vixen in the sack, though.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Not of you are counting by decades subby.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The trick to staying 25-30ish forever is changing base systems every few years. Maybe she is counting in Base13.

I know I am.

I found a use for the New Math they taught me in the Sixties.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One year from now:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I suddenly feel a farkload better about how old I look.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yikes...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's what rural Ohio calls "a good 30"
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: One year from now:

[Fark user image 236x383]


I briefly felt bad about laughing.

It passed.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hey, that's a Tallahassee Ten!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would let her kiss me.
 
forgotmydamnusername
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
She looks just like any other fat alcoholic of around that age to me. I'm sure Florida is full of such people. Florida Man must have his female counterpart.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm 44 and I look 10 years younger than her.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That's assault.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
