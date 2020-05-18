 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Forty-four people arrested in a crackdown on quarantine street racing in Atlanta. From the looks of the arrest report, subby missed one hell of a party   (wsbtv.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ethan Wilcock, 29, Laying Drag

What are you in for?
Laying drag, but not the RuPaul kind.

I guess he's from Atlanta, but he left town long before I got here.  I can sort of hear 285 from here when the wind is blowing right, and it's been just Dodge Challengers gunning it all night since this pandemic started.  Normally I'd admonish people to keep it on the the track, but there's really nobody out.  The only person your not as good as you think driving will kill is probably just you.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Ethan Wilcock, 29, Laying Drag

What are you in for?
Laying drag, but not the RuPaul kind.

I guess he's from Atlanta, but he left town long before I got here.  I can sort of hear 285 from here when the wind is blowing right, and it's been just Dodge Challengers gunning it all night since this pandemic started.  Normally I'd admonish people to keep it on the the track, but there's really nobody out.  The only person your not as good as you think driving will kill is probably just you.


Same here. 285 is nearly within walking distance to me on the east side. I sit out on the porch at night and listen to them racing up and down. There was some spectacularly loud ones last night. But these assholes have been closing down intersections and doing donuts and racing in the middle of street with people up and down both sides. I'm surprised nobody's been run over yet.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laying Drag is the ticket you get for spinning the tires I may or may not have gotten a ticket like that in my misspent youth courtesy of the Senoia GA Police.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Atlanta partying too hard? That's unpossible.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street racing in Atlanta is a tradition.

That said, some of the shenanigans in Midtown the last few months have been nothing short of insane ( Drifting/Gymkana on Spring Street, Four abreast through the Hartsfield tunnel, etc). Somebody IS going to get killed.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: Laying Drag is the ticket you get for spinning the tires I may or may not have gotten a ticket like that in my misspent youth courtesy of the Senoia GA Police.


In the Houston area it was "Unlawful Exhibition of Acceleration"
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vangogh.teespring.comView Full Size


Gtoger fan
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

Douchenozzles on bikes & sportscars have been pulling similar nonsense around downtown Indy, too. Going to crash and/or kill someone.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom_Slick: Laying Drag is the ticket you get for spinning the tires I may or may not have gotten a ticket like that in my misspent youth courtesy of the Senoia GA Police.


They call it an 'exhibition of speed' ticket in some areas. Not that I would ever engage in such reckless behavior.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: Tom_Slick: Laying Drag is the ticket you get for spinning the tires I may or may not have gotten a ticket like that in my misspent youth courtesy of the Senoia GA Police.

They call it an 'exhibition of speed' ticket in some areas. Not that I would ever engage in such reckless behavior.


I would go with "public demonstration of dicklessness" instead.
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethan Wilcock, 29, Laying Drag
Ja'Quan Jenkins, 25, Speeding
Steven Hicks, 23, Laying Drag
Golena Beecher 19 Drinking in Public
Kenneth Goode, 25, Drinking in Public
Xavier Poteat, 23, Drinking in Public
Shaniqua Vance, 32, Drinking in Public
Antaeveous Lucas, 26, Poss of Marijuana
Travis Powers, 30, Poss of Marijuana
Danielle Buchanan, 30, Drinking in Public
Simone Mims, 27, Drinking in Public
Vannessa Harris, 31, Drinking in Public
Michelle Whitaker, 32, Drinking in Public
Chantel Smith, 29, Drinking in Public
Jackson Hall, 18, No Drivers License
Daniel Anguiano, 21, Reckless Driving
Blake Jones, 20, Reckless Driving
Terrance Johnson, 31, Poss. of Firearm by convicted Felon
Camille Albert, 33, DUI
Cameron Simpson, 26, Poss. Of Marijuana
Donquavius Patellar 27, Laying Drag
Montrecia Colzie, 28, Disorderly under the influence
Julia Grissom, 23, No Drivers License
Tyerikson Johnson, 23, Reckless Driving
Brittany Thompson, 29, Reckless Driving
Mara Campbell, 43, Pedestrian in the roadway
Jasime Trejo, 20, Reckless Driving
Marcus Murray, 29, Poss. Of Marijuana
Brandon Hughes, 28, Poss. Of Marijuana
Jacquez Cooper, 42, Laying Drag
Ian Mullins 38, Suspended License
Andrew Stell, 30, DUI less Safe
Brion Ellison, 30, APD Warrant for Battery
Kisha Ellis, 39, No Drivers License
D'Anthony Varner, 17, Poss. Of Marijuana
Jean Granados 17, Laying Drag
Steven Richardson, 27, Reckless Driving
Dejuan Menefield, 36, Aggressive Driving
Keavandrey O'Kelley, 23, Racing on Highway
Jordan Gillespie, 23, Suspended License
Ivan Satterfield, 27, Suspended License
Brian Dye, 29, Poss. Of Marijuana
Kimani Smith, 20, Criminal Street Gang, Poss Marijuana
Seydehwon Nagbe, 17, Reckless Driving, Failure obey traffic control device

Personally, I think we may have found something to unify across all racial and ethnic boundaries. Any time you can get Brandon, Cameron, Brittany, Shaniqua, Donquavius and Antaeveous together just hanging out trading passes and having a good time it is a WIN!
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Personally, I think we may have found something to unify across all racial and ethnic boundaries. Any time you can get Brandon, Cameron, Brittany, Shaniqua, Donquavius and Antaeveous together just hanging out trading passes and having a good time it is a WIN!


Professional Legal drag racing has always been on the leading edge of Equality, All races men, women all judged on reaction times and elapsed times. Look at some of the early pictures of NHRA events quite progressive for the 50s and 60s
 
The Loaf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mara Campbell, 43, Pedestrian in the roadway

Really?  A jaywalking ticket?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The "Fast & Furious" film series hit a new high with the cast credits for the spin off film "The Slow and The Moronic"

\ah, so that's who's playing Aggressive Driving this time...
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Loaf: Mara Campbell, 43, Pedestrian in the roadway

Really?  A jaywalking ticket?


If she was Flagging a Race I can see that.
 
dwrash
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read that list in Key and Peele voices?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The Loaf: Mara Campbell, 43, Pedestrian in the roadway

Really?  A jaywalking ticket?


Somebody has to be the flag man to start the race.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dwrash: Did anyone else read that list in Key and Peele voices?


Harvard University, DeVry University.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Look, I can see the late teens and early 20s. But when you're 36 or even in your 40s, dude, come on! It's time to let it go and move on.
 
phedex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Good.

Douchenozzles on bikes & sportscars have been pulling similar nonsense around downtown Indy, too. Going to crash and/or kill someone.


My house, 465 is right behind it (a fence & wall of trees, but its quite close).  Every night around 10pm I hear some serious exhaust zooming by.   I don't care though, I love the sound.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phedex: GregInIndy: Good.

Douchenozzles on bikes & sportscars have been pulling similar nonsense around downtown Indy, too. Going to crash and/or kill someone.

My house, 465 is right behind it (a fence & wall of trees, but its quite close).  Every night around 10pm I hear some serious exhaust zooming by.   I don't care though, I love the sound.


If there's anyplace in the world where there's no excuse to not just hit the track, it's here.
 
Last Man on Earth [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: The Loaf: Mara Campbell, 43, Pedestrian in the roadway

Really?  A jaywalking ticket?

If she was Flagging a Race I can see that.


I thought it was a weird inclusion at first too, but when you put it that way, it does make a lot more sense.
 
