(AOL)   Man angry about virus closure attacks couple. To be fair, a good sense of closure is hard to come by these days   (aol.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police said Edwards, who carries an Arkansas driver license, has been in Nashville since 2016.

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least there's probably a space for Edwards in the Trump administration.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda sounds like he wanted to go to jail to have a roof over his head and 3 square meals.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Kinda sounds like he wanted to go to jail to have a roof over his head and 3 square meals.


You know that's how you get the corona virus?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's horrifying. If that guy ever breathes free air again it'll be a crime.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Kinda sounds like he wanted to go to jail to have a roof over his head and 3 square meals.


Attempted murder should help that.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kelvin lost his cool.
 
Laptopia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AOL?
 
Sandy Duncan's eyeball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my machete wielding maniacs to wear hockey masks, thank you very much.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: At least there's probably a space for Edwards in the Trump administration.


Well "Blade" is already taken,
But I think "Uncle Choppy" is available
/Triggered
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"why did you do it?"

"I was angry?"

"at that couple?"

"no, just angry"

\ not literal dialog
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee:


Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laptopia: AOL?


I thought the same thing.


/you've got mail!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Kinda sounds like he wanted to go to jail to have a roof over his head and 3 square meals.


People do that but not like this.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Captain Walker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Laptopia: AOL?


Will a 56K modem plug into my iphone?
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I bet he was wearing his MAGA  hat too .
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: Investigators said Edwards, who is homeless, told them he attacked the couple to demonstrate his anger about the coronavirus shutdowns and his inability to get into Rescue Mission, an organization that serves homeless people. According to it's [sic] website, the Nashville Rescue Mission has remained open to individuals without shelter during the pandemic.

Well, you're not gonna get in there now.
 
