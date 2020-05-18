 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Woman charged with setting fire to home over missing towel, not being a hoopy frood   (clickorlando.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a hard-earned 57 going on 75. Would not sass (know, be aware of, meet, have sex with).
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
towel day is a week away, you need to be prepared and know where your towel is
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead swans lay in the stagnant pool.
They lay. They rotted. They turned
Around occasionally.
Bits of flesh dropped off them from
Time to time.
And sank into the pool's mire.
They also smelt a great deal.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

felching pen: That's a hard-earned 57 going on 75. Would not sass (know, be aware of, meet, have sex with).


Yeah, no kidding.  And she's not even tan.  Yikes.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Florida woman set fire to a converted woodshed that another woman was living in following an argument over a missing towel, authorities said.
Robin Hamilton, 57, was arrested shortly after Saturday's fire behind a Hawthorne trailer home, the Gainesville Sun reported.

That is knee deep Florida right there is the first two paragraphs.

Now that lady is Converted Woodshedless.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O

Did she not leave the house after setting it on fire?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rough 87.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Florida.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure what I'd do to a roommate if one of my 1960s towels went missing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's..pretty nice for 117.
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: The dead swans lay in the stagnant pool.
They lay. They rotted. They turned
Around occasionally.
Bits of flesh dropped off them from
Time to time.
And sank into the pool's mire.
They also smelt a great deal.


Paula! How the hell are ya?!?
 
ranev700
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me,
As plurdled gabbleblotchits, in midsummer morning
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer.
Now the jurpling slayjid agrocrustles,
Are slurping hagrilly up the axlegrurts,
And living glupules frart and stipulate,
Like jowling meated liverslime,
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes,
And hooptiously drangle me,
With crinkly bindlewurdles,mashurbitries.
Or else I shall rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon,
See if I don't!
 
VogonPoet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ranev700: Oh freddled gruntbuggly,
Thy micturations are to me,
As plurdled gabbleblotchits, in midsummer morning
On a lurgid bee,
That mordiously hath blurted out,
Its earted jurtles, grumbling
Into a rancid festering confectious organ squealer.
Now the jurpling slayjid agrocrustles,
Are slurping hagrilly up the axlegrurts,
And living glupules frart and stipulate,
Like jowling meated liverslime,
Groop, I implore thee, my foonting turlingdromes,
And hooptiously drangle me,
With crinkly bindlewurdles,mashurbitries.
Or else I shall rend thee in the gobberwarts with my blurglecruncheon,
See if I don't!


Watch it, you.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Robin Hamilton, 57, was arrested shortly after Saturday's fire behind a Hawthorne trailer home,

A woman told Alachua County deputies that she was renting the shed from Hamilton and living there with her two dogs. The woman said Hamilton had been drunk and threatened to "burn her out" because of a missing towel that had sentimental value to Hamilton.

Don't smoke and drink too much kids. And stay the fark out of Florida.
 
BilliamJ [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I might to if I lost this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GlowInTheDarkMohammedActionFigure
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor woman looks like she's had a hard life and made some questionable decisions.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget the towel, she should be looking for her teeth.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DNRTFA, I'm assuming from the pictures that she stored her meth in the towel?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

probesport: [Fark user image 259x194]


Came for a Towelie reference - leaving satisfied.
 
