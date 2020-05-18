 Skip to content
(WFTV Orlando)   In this time of pandemic, it's important to stay away from large groups. Or you can just, you know, have a block party so big the police are called out   (wftv.com) divider line
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor cops.  What a mess
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor cops my ass...
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proving him right more and more.

46.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical Trumpers right Fark?
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For every block party I hear about I'm going to stay home twice. Maybe I can swing the average.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta fight
For your right
To get infeeeeeeected!
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send in a drone and release a drop of diluted thioacetone into the middle of the gathering. In its undiluted form a single drop can be smelled in seconds up to half a kilometer away. Back in the 70s a vial was dropped in a laboratory and people in buildings 200+ yards away were throwing up. Yeah, a single drop of diluted thioacetone released in the middle of that group will have people fleeing and puking in seconds. Or just spray the whole area down with skunk spray. It is nowhere near as effective but will still clear the area in short order.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they identify the Serpent People? You ask them to say "Ka nama kaa lajerama" and they can't. Oh... wait that was Valusia not Volusia, my baad.
 
Igor Jakovsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Typical Trumpers right Fark?


There are only 7 comments so I'm guessing not.
 
rogue49
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, the key is stay paranoid
While many die

Sad to say, you can only keep yourself safe.

It's going to be a way of life for a year or 2
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The riot police should be sent to the anti-quarantine protests and the dumbasses doing parties.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: Send in a drone and release a drop of diluted thioacetone into the middle of the gathering. In its undiluted form a single drop can be smelled in seconds up to half a kilometer away. Back in the 70s a vial was dropped in a laboratory and people in buildings 200+ yards away were throwing up. Yeah, a single drop of diluted thioacetone released in the middle of that group will have people fleeing and puking in seconds. Or just spray the whole area down with skunk spray. It is nowhere near as effective but will still clear the area in short order.


You. I like you.
 
