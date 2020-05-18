 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   The 'Mattewan Massacre' a century ago embodied miners' struggles, an ongoing fight in which even today they are prevented from drinking, smoking, or voting   (mynews13.com) divider line
    Matewan, Sid Hatfield, Hatfield-McCoy feud, Battle of Matewan, Human rights, Appalachia, West Virginia, Southern United States  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, that Snow White remake took a dark turn. This time, Grumpy's got a gat
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
teacher showed us matewan in film class in high school.  i think wallace and gromit was what we watched before that

/got nothin
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The film about it gave me f*cking nightmares

That kid.


*shivers
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I should hope so, subby. Dead people shouldn't be voting.
 
shaggai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't trade your massacre for our man-eater.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/The pride of Matawan NJ.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now, their descendants vote for the same kind of assholes who would murder them with impunity if they could. Actually, technically, one of them has murdered (well, manslaughtered) with impunity.

I believe he's running for president. According to Wikipedia, anyway. LOL

The 1920s were farking tragic for lots of reasons. This is one of them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Herrin Massacre and Virden.  At Virden, the replacement strikers didn't even get off the train.  Herrin, the miners allowed the replacement workers (allegedly union steam shovel operators (open pit mine)) to dig out the coal as long as it didn't ship out.  The mine owner let 14 carloads go north and that's what started it.

One of the dead 'scabs' was put on display in a Herrin store.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Battle at Blair Mountain was the next year. The 20s were not nice times.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ unavailable for comment
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another chapter in America's proud legacy of fascist brutality that it is known for world wide. Funny how America tells itself it's the "good guy", standing for freedom and liberty, when anyone that knows America's real legacy knows full well that's a farking lie

America has destroyed more democracies worldwide than any other nation and loves nothing more than to invade brown people's nation to steal their resources so they can enjoy those every day low prices, and if those brown people ever dare have the balls to try to kick American Corporate interests out and take their resources back, they will get the shiat bombed out of them and a puppet dictator put in charge

All that considered, it's interesting how Americans seem so oblivious to the vast Prison and Military society that has been built up all around them, all while they're continually becoming poorer and poorer at the hands of the very same people building all those Prisons and Military might
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Well, I should hope so, subby. Dead people shouldn't be voting.


Obviously you aren't from Mingo county.  Chicago ain't the only one.

Would recommend the book "Don't buy another vote, I won't pay for a landslide" but it's written by a disgraced State Supreme Court judge.  Maybe borrow it from a library.
 
mark625
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh and subby, it's Matewan.  We couldn't afford the matte version
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

doomjesse: Oh and subby, it's Matewan.  We couldn't afford the matte version


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FightDirector
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The lesson here is that if you want things like "workers right" or "safety" or anything like that, you need to be prepared to pick up a gun and literally fight for them.  Because the people who don't want you to have them certainly will have no qualms targeting you with any force they deem necessary to preserve their profits.

The left - who is theoretically in support of all those things - never should have abandoned that principle and ceded a de facto monopoly on the use of force for political ends to the right-wing.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But "miners would long remember the lengths that the companies went to to prevent them from having basic rights that would help them organize and get a standard of living," Martin said.

Well, not all that long, considering their support for conservative politicians who have utterly crushed their labor rights, eviscerated safety regulations, and empowered already powerful mining companies. But hey, they got lots of nationalism in return, so I'm sure that helps.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: And now, their descendants vote for the same kind of assholes who would murder them with impunity if they could. Actually, technically, one of them has murdered (well, manslaughtered) with impunity.

I believe he's running for president. According to Wikipedia, anyway. LOL

The 1920s were farking tragic for lots of reasons. This is one of them.


Assholes like carreer politician and newspaper owner Warren G Harding?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: teacher showed us matewan in film class in high school.  i think wallace and gromit was what we watched before that

/got nothin


Same! Not the Wallace and grommet part. Before that we watched the movie about the guy who invented the Tucker and got hosed by Ford, Chevy and GM (or maybe Pontiac?)

That one was good. Jeff bridges played Tucker. I think the movie was also called Tucker.
 
