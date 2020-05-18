 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Earthquake hits Swedish mine, causing no injuries but leaving experts fearful and wondering where new supplies of Swedes will come from   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
17
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Swedes know that running a mine is a difficult craft.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"Swede mine"
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a disaster!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swedes come from the garden...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/duh
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect a spike in the price of yttrium, ytterbium, erbium, and terbium.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Larval swedes.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Asplenic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the fish are okay
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x600]


mom?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is amazing that Swedish earthquakes are confined to a single location and don't affect the wider world like other earthquakes.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Swedes come from the garden...

[Fark user image 390x582]

/duh


Those are turnips.

They are like swedes, but smaller and more bitter-tasting. They are where Finns come from.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is the bikini team ok?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some unusual minerals are beneath that terrain. Beware
Fark user imageView Full Size
Gluacodot
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A moose once bit my sister's mine.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size

ok ya got me
 
