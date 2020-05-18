 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Thousands re-enlist rather than leave the military, possibly after taking a look and seeing how unsafe it is out there now   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obviously one stays with a job one knows, than quit into a crashed economy.

/Trump's Folly.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Army provides free medical care.  'Nuff said.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I am looking forward to joining space force so I can kick some alien ass for infecting us with the virus. Then I'll rescue the princess of Venus and spend the rest of my life repopulating their planet.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well I am looking forward to joining space force so I can kick some alien ass for infecting us with the virus. Then I'll rescue the princess of Venus and spend the rest of my life repopulating their planet.


Found I'm Eric's Fark account.
 
roostercube [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Army provides free medical care.  'Nuff said.


Not to be pedantic, but it's not exactly "free" in all aspects. My "free" healthcare via the Army cost me a limb. Fortunately, I wasn't using it all that much at the time.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well I am looking forward to joining space force so I can kick some alien ass for infecting us with the virus. Then I'll rescue the princess of Venus and spend the rest of my life repopulating their planet.


The rats done bit my sister, Nell.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roostercube: NephilimNexus: Army provides free medical care.  'Nuff said.

Not to be pedantic, but it's not exactly "free" in all aspects. My "free" healthcare via the Army cost me a limb. Fortunately, I wasn't using it all that much at the time.


Exactly, health care is part of the compensation package for military members.
/sorry for your severe injury
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a reasonable choice.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got nowhere else to go
Youtube T575Pbo4eWM
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Obviously one stays with a job one knows, than quit into a crashed economy.

/Trump's Folly.


Thats why the soldiers wont revolt when Trump obviously steals the election and ignores all laws for 4 more years.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Military members who say they're gonna leave at the end of their contract reup in bad economies? No way!!
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After serving for six years, the dental assistant's goal was to become a dentist

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Quick and Dirty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can totally see it. As much as I loathed the bureaucracy while I was in, it works.

In fact, I've spent a good portion of my adulthood advocating for a strong government and a good social safety net for everyone, all the while basking in my government healthcare, and having benefited from the G.I. Bill.

Ya'll, socialism works.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: AirForceVet: Obviously one stays with a job one knows, than quit into a crashed economy.

/Trump's Folly.

Thats why the soldiers wont revolt when Trump obviously steals the election and ignores all laws for 4 more years.


Under the UCMJ, one does not have to follow illegal orders.

You're imagining too much.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a war it has always been safer to be a combattant than a civilian. Just check the numbers from any war from World War II back to wars fought with knights in armour. Disease kills more soldiers than battle. Like Donald Trump, the soldiers nemesis is VD.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there are so many reenlisting that obviously means the military loves trump.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Army provides free medical care.  'Nuff said.


Psst. So do the other branches.

And as noted, it's not always great care. I had a brand-new military doctor misdiagnose a simple ear infection, and had a couple of military surgeons HIGH-F*CKING-FIVE after seeing that my surgery was a success.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: Well I am looking forward to joining space force so I can kick some alien ass for infecting us with the virus. Then I'll rescue the princess of Venus and spend the rest of my life repopulating their planet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  

roostercube: NephilimNexus: Army provides free medical care.  'Nuff said.

Not to be pedantic, but it's not exactly "free" in all aspects. My "free" healthcare via the Army cost me a limb. Fortunately, I wasn't using it all that much at the time.


So what they say about saltpeter in the food at the dfac is true?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another win-win program brought to you by the Trump Administration.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: lolmao500: AirForceVet: Obviously one stays with a job one knows, than quit into a crashed economy.

/Trump's Folly.

Thats why the soldiers wont revolt when Trump obviously steals the election and ignores all laws for 4 more years.

Under the UCMJ, one does not have to follow illegal orders.

You're imagining too much.


They might not follow illegal orders but they still wont do shiat to overthrow the wannabe dictator who's Putin's biatch, destroying all US alliances and destroying all treaties that make the US a superpower and keep the world safe.

If Trump orders an attack on Iran, all the soldiers will follow orders.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sgt. Ric Romero reporting?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I am looking forward to joining space force so I can kick some alien ass for infecting us with the virus. Then I'll rescue the princess of Venus and spend the rest of my life repopulating their planet.


Great, now I have to read the whole Barsoom series again. Thanks bud.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lolmao500: AirForceVet: Obviously one stays with a job one knows, than quit into a crashed economy.

/Trump's Folly.

Thats why the soldiers wont revolt when Trump obviously steals the election and ignores all laws for 4 more years.


I'm guessing you're already under professional care and heavily farked up on psychotropic drugs.  All I ask is that you don't procure a gun(s) and kill a bunch of innocent people..
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

roostercube: NephilimNexus: Army provides free medical care.  'Nuff said.

Not to be pedantic, but it's not exactly "free" in all aspects. My "free" healthcare via the Army cost me a limb. Fortunately, I wasn't using it all that much at the time.


Shhh this is Fark, these people want the government in charge of healthcare.

/could use the VA
//pay out of pocket for private
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
they should join the navy and serve on the USS Roosevelt
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Motrin and water, the cures for anything. If you're still sucking tomorrow, come back and get more.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: they should join the navy...


Ewwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: they should join the navy and serve on the USS Roosevelt


Sure, Destroyers are great ships.
 
goatharper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I use the VA for healthcare. The people there bust their asses to do the best job they can with the resources they have.

Professional healthcare workers care about their patients? Who'd have thunk it?
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lolmao500: They might not follow illegal orders but they still wont do shiat to overthrow the wannabe dictator...


Agreed, clearly the proper course of action would be a coup desired by idiotic civilians who have less sense than an Army doc who takes a casualty's boots off and changes their socks upon discovering a sucking chest wound. Then, of course, gives them Motrin and water. So much talk, constantly, yet so little understanding of the things spoken of.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I enlisted (USAF) during the Carter Recession.   Got out in '84 and was told that I wouldn't get unemployment because I had turned down the chance to reenlist.   Didn't matter to me, but it might to a lot of first-termers.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
3 squares, a cot, a stable (if pathetic) paycheck, free healthcare, possibility of travel...   vs low possibility of getting dead, or living on the street.

Gee, I wonder why...
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Registered for the draft 40 years ago, haven't heard back yet.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I am looking forward to joining space force so I can kick some alien ass for infecting us with the virus. Then I'll rescue the princess of Venus and spend the rest of my life repopulating their planet.


Martian princesses wear skimpier outfits.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: .   Got out in '84 and was told that I wouldn't get unemployment because I had turned down the chance to reenlist.


At least since the last 20 years that's no longer the case thankfully
 
HumanSVD
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Quick and Dirty: I can totally see it. As much as I loathed the bureaucracy while I was in, it works.

In fact, I've spent a good portion of my adulthood advocating for a strong government and a good social safety net for everyone, all the while basking in my government healthcare, and having benefited from the G.I. Bill.

Ya'll, socialism works.


The military healthcare isn't free. You have to serve and work in order to get it.  It's not "free". You still also pay taxes.

Government services/= socialism.
 
