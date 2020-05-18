 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   SeaTac airports wants TSA to check passengers' temperatures. To be fair, if someone's already fondling your balls it's not that far of a stretch to stick a thermometer in your butt   (king5.com)
41
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good now remodel the place so I don't have to stand in line for 12 hours
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no thermometer.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I have to pay extra for that?

Asking for a friend.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always arrive at security with a thermometer up my butt. Who's crazy now?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depends on the balls.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Great.  The TSA has such a sterling reputation, I can't see what can go wrong.  Farknuts will probably have the thing set on celsius and let everyone through.  Completely pointless to do it anyway, but if anyone knows about theater, it's the TSA.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Throw in a pelvic exam and I'm in.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If this is the catalyst to switch us over to metric, it'll all have been worth it.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the plan if they detect that someone has a fever?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JesseL: What's the plan if they detect that someone has a fever?


They'll make you leave it at the checkpoint before you board your plane.
 
bigfire
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Im cool with it.

I tip for heavy pat downs.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dipsticks.
 
loudboy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The hell is the point of that? We've know for weeks now that a person can be contagious without showing any symptoms at all. Just another mess to make the dumb dumbs get the warm and fuzzies and the brass to be able to say they've done something. What a crock
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

JesseL: What's the plan if they detect that someone has a fever?


We don't know yet, but the video of the first few incidents will probably make headlines here.
 
12349876
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

loudboy: The hell is the point of that? We've know for weeks now that a person can be contagious without showing any symptoms at all. Just another mess to make the dumb dumbs get the warm and fuzzies and the brass to be able to say they've done something. What a crock


So many people want to make perfect the enemy of the good in this crisis for some stupid farking reason.
 
guestguy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The real question is...will they use lube?
 
sleze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I haven't played this one in a while...

Remy: Do the TSA Pokey Pokey
Youtube hs5_jB46xQE
 
caddisfly
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a simple test:
This one goes in your butt
Youtube h6H9VuS5zDw
 
jake3988
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A) Last I heard, fever is a symptom of Covid only like 20% of the time, so it's pretty much worthless.
B) What the hell would they do if you do have a fever?  Forbid you from flying?  Anyone still flying right now is super important, that's not going to go over well.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: loudboy: The hell is the point of that? We've know for weeks now that a person can be contagious without showing any symptoms at all. Just another mess to make the dumb dumbs get the warm and fuzzies and the brass to be able to say they've done something. What a crock

So many people want to make perfect the enemy of the good in this crisis for some stupid farking reason.


Plus, you know, fever isn't a symptom of other contagious diseases.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Great.  The TSA has such a sterling reputation, I can't see what can go wrong.  Farknuts will probably have the thing set on celsius and let everyone through.  Completely pointless to do it anyway, but if anyone knows about theater, it's the TSA.


Heh....I believe it.

A few years ago, I'm flying out of SEA, and I go into the security line meant for first class passengers....because I had a first class ticket.  Now....that's not complicated, right?

The TSA employee actually looked at it, and then told me I was in the wrong line.

*Rolling my eyes*

"Check it again."
 
elgrancerdo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Classic picture is classic
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Can I claim this on my insurance?
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The TSA. The group that fails to find bombs and guns when tested by the FAA.

My suggestion: How about they master the first bit of security theater before they add on.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Good now remodel the place so I don't have to stand in line for 12 hours


This, this, and this.

Said it before:

1) SEA is the closest international airport to my house, and it has some of the worst security lines I've seen.  On one occasion, I skipped the TSA Pre line because it was ridiculously long...due to the fact that they had shut down one of the other TSA Pre lines.  I guarantee I made it through quicker by going through a regular security line.

2) Having domestic flights out of Everett, WA since last year has been fantastic.  I can arrive one hour before my flight and it's stress free.  Check-in and security are super quick.
my only minor complaint is that the bar is too small, and frequently gets crowded.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: [Fark user image image 425x239]


I have a hunch that character is based on the TSA employee at ORD who felt the need to search my wallet.

Thankfully, my balloon knot wasn't examined.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Classic picture is classic
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 536x676]


She's a 4.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jake3988: A) Last I heard, fever is a symptom of Covid only like 20% of the time, so it's pretty much worthless.
B) What the hell would they do if you do have a fever?  Forbid you from flying?  Anyone still flying right now is super important, that's not going to go over well.


It's more common than that, but the predictive value either way for fever alone is pretty much garbage in this case. Not to mention the days to weeks of asymptomatic transmission. This isn't even security theater, this is like children playing pretend.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 2) Having domestic flights out of Everett, WA since last year has been fantastic.  I can arrive one hour before my flight and it's stress free.  Check-in and security are super quick.
my only minor complaint is that the bar is too small, and frequently gets crowded.


Just an FYI
https://thepointsguy.com/news/seattle​s​-paine-field-suspends-flights-through-​aug-1/
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: elgrancerdo: Classic picture is classic
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 536x676]

She's a 4.


So you're saying there's a chance...

/Solid 1.5 here on that scale.
 
arcgear
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
not that far of stretch from those pervy backscatter undressing machines in use either.  i always opt out of those on principle--it's much too intrusive for both my liking and ideals.

thankfully, it doesn't take much longer for them to do the pat down when called over for it.  almost every time it's been some dude that's amicable, quick and efficient.  the one time some government slob came over acting like i ruined his day, i simply gave it back with a "usually i want a credit card number before i let anyone grab my dick" and a few other comments that sprang to mind

generally, it hasn't been all that bad
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If someone checks my temperature and tells me I'm 99 degrees, but that's OK, I'd have t tell them that's a degree and a half of fever for me.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Throw in a pelvic exam and I'm in.


I volunteer as tribute.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When they want to touch my balls thru my pants, I make them do it right there at the scanner where everyone walking by can see them touching my balls.  It's funny how uncomfortable a couple of them got when I said I didn't want to go to a private room.  "You want me to go to a private room so you can touch my balls without any witnesses?  Are you out of your mind?  Let's do this."
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: jake3988: A) Last I heard, fever is a symptom of Covid only like 20% of the time, so it's pretty much worthless.
B) What the hell would they do if you do have a fever?  Forbid you from flying?  Anyone still flying right now is super important, that's not going to go over well.

It's more common than that, but the predictive value either way for fever alone is pretty much garbage in this case. Not to mention the days to weeks of asymptomatic transmission. This isn't even security theater, this is like children playing pretend.


Always late to react to a threat and to do so with maximum stupid.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: The_Sponge: elgrancerdo: Classic picture is classic
[cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 536x676]

She's a 4.

So you're saying there's a chance...

/Solid 1.5 here on that scale.


I used "The Budweiser Scale"....which means it would take 4 Clydesdales to pry her off of my face.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The_Sponge: 2) Having domestic flights out of Everett, WA since last year has been fantastic.  I can arrive one hour before my flight and it's stress free.  Check-in and security are super quick.
my only minor complaint is that the bar is too small, and frequently gets crowded.

Just an FYI
https://thepointsguy.com/news/seattles​-paine-field-suspends-flights-through-​aug-1/


Yup...already heard about it, but it's not surprising at all.  Before the suspension, they only had two flights per day...a departure and arrival from Phoenix.

Fortunately, the big next trip I want to take isn't until October.

/Although I would love to fly down to Portland some time before then.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I used to make the agents touch my balls for a time but I eventually gave up. shiat just takes too long. I did manage to completely gross one out with my hernia though. That was pretty cool
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Good now remodel the place so I don't have to stand in line for 12 hours

This, this, and this.

Said it before:

1) SEA is the closest international airport to my house, and it has some of the worst security lines I've seen.  On one occasion, I skipped the TSA Pre line because it was ridiculously long...due to the fact that they had shut down one of the other TSA Pre lines.  I guarantee I made it through quicker by going through a regular security line.

2) Having domestic flights out of Everett, WA since last year has been fantastic.  I can arrive one hour before my flight and it's stress free.  Check-in and security are super quick.
my only minor complaint is that the bar is too small, and frequently gets crowded.


Fly into SEATAC about once  month (pandemic permitting) and it has the slowest TSA Pre lines.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

