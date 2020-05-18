 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   The rain in Spain falls mainly on the plain, but the planes at Paine to remain, officials explain   (kiro7.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cadence faltered towards the end.  7.5/10 - did smile, would read again.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No need for cleaning
The Paine field terminal closed
Thanks, COVID-19
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Was it because of
the sprain Jane obtained
while eating a plantain?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Cadence faltered towards the end.  7.5/10 - did smile, would read again.


AGREED
 
