DIY stories told by morons, quarantine edition
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Note to self: leave microwave on curb in another neighborhood.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Y'all reckon I could rebuild this table saw someone abandoned?

No guards on it, bet that helps it run cooler.

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A friend suggested she turn off the circuit breaker to the microwave. But it was mounted outside up high and would require taking the back off, which she figured was too dangerous.

Uh, it's a legitimate problem if you're a homeowner and can't access your own breakers.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

those are super easy to fix up. Check the swap area at your dump. I'm sure you will find a half dozen similar units to use as parts donors.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I don't think she knows what a circuit breaker is.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

So many don't. "Where is the breaker box?" should be one of the first questions you ask a landlord.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had some guys working in the house who somehow managed to activate a massive, antique central vacuum cleaning unit hitherto thought to be out of order. I thought we were going to launch into space. Got nothing on these people though.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

That should be pretty easy.  The metal for the table is in great condition.  A quick sanding and oiling will restore that.  Whatever runners/guides that moved along the tube or slots should be disassembled and greased if they have wheels.

No reason to have a guard for the motor.  Many power tools don't, especially from that era.  You obviously know you have to rebuild the motor stand.

If the motor works you're golden.  Make sure you grease the moving parts of the spindle and on which the blade rotates.  If the motor doesn't work you can take it apart (google how to do that without frying yourself, I doubt there are capacitors in there, though) and try to replace the power cord, which is the most likely thing to fail.  Otherwise you can check and clean the brushes.  If the brushes are farked, then junk the motor and get a new one.

Finally, those people FTFA are stupid as hell.  First, they were stupid for hiring whoever installed that supply line.  Sounds like it wasn't properly bolted to the wall and so turning the valve on and off worked it free from the wall and caused all that damage.  Then they were stupid for not knowing how to turn off water at the main.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I have never seen a hard wired microwave.  Usually they plug into the cabinet above them right? Just unplug it.

Also, a breaker box should not be 10ft off the ground.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

As well as "why aren't most of these labeled? And what do 'fornuss' and "'brafass rum' mean?"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

My breaker box is downstairs where my landlord's office is. His locked office. Pain in the ass, let me tell you.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This.

When you move into a new dwelling you need to know the following ASAP if they apply, and how to use them.
- Water shutoff inside (where it comes into the dwelling) as well as outside (my main shutoff is near the street)
- Breaker panels
- Gas shutoff
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Today I am installing new cabinet lighting in my kitchen, so I'm getting a kick.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wtf is up with that Karen in the last story? What were the warnings that she was so worried about? I need details!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have been getting tons of DIY things done since the beginning of March.  Unfortunately due to a jointer incident on Saturday my middle finger on my right hand is about 1/4" shorter than it was when I woke up.

/Ow.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hell yes you could.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Well, doesn't she have a husband?
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

We had a hardwired microwave at work.  It was a old, like 70's early 80's era.   Thermador if I recall
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I broke my treadmill, fixed it, broke it again, fixed it again, then broke it again. Finally I gave up. I'm gonna call a pro and hope my tinkering didn't void the warranty.

/pretty much a moron when it comes to DIY
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Glasscock" has to be one of the greatest last names ever.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
SafetyThird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hell yes you could.


And it'll be a hell of a machine. Cast iron tables are really stable once you get them tuned up.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Question 2: Where's the fire sprinkler cutoff valve? (Assuming there's an indoor fire sprinkler system)
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yup!
Breaker box
Water shutoffs
Gas shutoff
septic tank location
well location

A good landlord will make damn sure the tenant knows where all this stuff is on day one since it is their asset that the tenant is taking care of.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

More dangerous than a modern one, but quiet. 

And heavy.
 
freidog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ran of gas for the grill, rather than brave the horrors of leaving my house to exchange the tank, I've gathered a hacksaw, some duct tape and a garden hose that should reach from the house gas mains around to the deck.

Wish me luck!
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.familyhandyman.com/diy-ad​v​ice/100-super-scary-home-inspector-nig​htmare-photos/

Home inspection nightmares , better them than me.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Whats the difference between a carpenter and a cabinet maker?

Cabinet maker is missing two fingers the carpenter only one.

Ill be here all week
Goodnight
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

More dangerous than a modern one, but quiet. 

And heavy.


just about cut myself in half cutting a piece of 1/8" wood paneling with one of those old saws. Kickback is a SOB.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RussianPotato: Finally, those people FTFA are stupid as hell.  First, they were stupid for hiring whoever installed that supply line.  Sounds like it wasn't properly bolted to the wall and so turning the valve on and off worked it free from the wall and caused all that damage.  Then they were stupid for not knowing how to turn off water at the main.


Sometimes when you've got an older valve, just turning it off is enough to make it fail. Any home plumbing job will always result in at least one more trip to the hardware store. And it's always 7:45 in the evening when this happens.
 
