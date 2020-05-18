 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Wrap)   The NYT and Ben Smith just attacked Ronan Farrow, wonder what story of his they are trying preemptively get in front off   (thewrap.com) divider line
24
    More: Murica, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Woody Allen, Media in New York City, Ronan Farrow, Mia Farrow, Jewish American writers, takedown of Farrow  
•       •       •

1232 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 2:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.


And the National Enquirer broke stories that mainstream media wouldn't touch or was complicit in covering up.

That Farrow's camp has said nothing seems very interesting.  If anything, he's learned how to play the waiting game.  Or possibly it's a game if chicken to see who flinches first.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.



He's his mother's son.
 
Trik
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ah, it'd been awhile since Ronan Farrow sneer / smirked down at me from a photo.
Got my fix for a year or so.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.

And the National Enquirer broke stories that mainstream media wouldn't touch or was complicit in covering up.

That Farrow's camp has said nothing seems very interesting.  If anything, he's learned how to play the waiting game.  Or possibly it's a game if chicken to see who flinches first.


Regarding the National Enquirer breaking big stories, even a blind squirrel stuck in the President's butt finds a nut once in a while.

They broke they story about John Edwards' $400 hair cuts, and they helped cover up Trump's prostitution payments and god knows what else.  What other news have they really given the world?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The former editor in chief of BuzzFeed News questioned if Farrow flies "too close to the sun" .

I was laughing too hard to read further.

Yes, I know, Buzzfeed has come a long way from the old days....

Let them fight.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'll be honest, my first reaction to NYT publishing a bizarre hit piece on Ronan Farrow is that he's working on something they want to preemptively discredit,"

"If you question any of this, you must be one of them." Which reminds me - the New Yorker recently re-ran a very interesting piece by Arthur Miller from the 1990s on his thought process in writing The Crucible.
 
treesloth
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.

And the National Enquirer broke stories that mainstream media wouldn't touch or was complicit in covering up.


The National Inquirer is one of the hot sheets that I use for my daily work.  My trainer actually thought it was the best investigative journalism in this world.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Front off?

img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The New York Times and Judith Miller lead this nation headlong into the Iraq war.   I'm still farking amazed anyone takes it seriously.


It's farking trash.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ex-editor of Buzzfeed News taking a potshot at someone's journalistic integrity and judgement. *nods* uh-huh, sure.  Pppfffft.

From the Wikipedia: "In January 2017, Smith, as Buzzfeed's editor, published the Steele dossier, a 35-page dossier about Donald Trump, which major news organizations, including the New York Times and NBC News, refused to publish due to lack of credible evidence. Smith defended his decision by saying, 'We have always erred on the side of publishing.'"

Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.


If Ronan Farrow has an axe to grind, the person writing a hit piece about him is probably doing so at the behest of someone fearing for said axe's swing.  You attack your enemy's credibility when you know you can't rebut with the truth.  Right?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And if you think a source of news is "unbaised," it just means it massages your biases better than other sources.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You're the marquee newspaper in the country, arguably the world. You get beaten to one of the biggest stories of the decade by the pretty boy son of a movie star. He gets a Pulitzer; you get a lot of criticism for seriously questionable journalistic choices (which have gotten worse since ditching the NYT public editor).

There might be a hint of sour grapes here.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WilderKWight:

With his father's connections & associations
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.

And the National Enquirer broke stories that mainstream media wouldn't touch or was complicit in covering up.


So, how does the National Enquirer's catch and kill practice fit into that narrative?  Does that make them complicit in the cover-up, part of the mainstream media, or something else?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: cherryl taggart: Another Government Employee: Farrow is just this side of the National Inquirer in his methods. He's a man with many axes to grind and he doesn't care how gets that done.

That's not to say his work isn't good or useful. But when the bias is as obvious as with him, a reader should be skeptical.

And the National Enquirer broke stories that mainstream media wouldn't touch or was complicit in covering up.

So, how does the National Enquirer's catch and kill practice fit into that narrative?  Does that make them complicit in the cover-up, part of the mainstream media, or something else?


Large organizations are made up of multiple individuals and their behavior over time can not be accurately characterized with a single simplistic summary.

/Ric Romero reporting
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: And if you think a source of news is "unbaised," it just means it massages your biases better than other sources.


Yep.  I've long said the main difference between an "expert" and an "extremist" is whether you agree with them.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The New York Times and Judith Miller lead this nation headlong into the Iraq war.   I'm still farking amazed anyone takes it seriously.


It's farking trash.


I thought it was Bush.  I didn't realize they could declare war.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: The New York Times and Judith Miller lead this nation headlong into the Iraq war.   I'm still farking amazed anyone takes it seriously.

It's farking trash.


Not really, but all you need to know is that Judith Miller worked in The New York Times' Washington bureau before joining Fox News in 2008. She's trash.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Outshined_One:
So, how does the National Enquirer's catch and kill practice fit into that narrative?  Does that make them complicit in the cover-up, part of the mainstream media, or something else?

FTA you linked: "David Pecker, the chairman and CEO of American Media Inc, which owns National Enquirer"

*snicker* How 'bout that name.  It's right on so many levels you wonder if he changed it to that.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ronan did it His Way.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I keep getting ads for sweatpants  :----|
 
Gooch [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It doesn't matter how he started spreading the news, Ronan did it his way and now the establishment has him under their skin. Those angel eyes are not capable of any sort of witchcraft.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.