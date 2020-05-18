 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Dow up 840 points, or 3.5%, on news that coronavirus will not impact the wealthy   (cnbc.com) divider line
    Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, S&P, Federal Reserve System, Wall Street's veteran investors, Federal Reserve chief, Moderna trial, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
6nome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's because everyone is going to the same island. I have no friends
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have been assured by the best, very most reliable, sources that it only counts when the Dow goes above 25,000.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: I have been assured by the best, very most reliable, sources that it only counts when the Dow goes above 25,000.


I give it a week
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x449]


You may need help if you read those quotes and think "race" rather than "age and obesity".
 
guestguy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The stock market is not the economy"

Yeeeeaaaah it kind of is, in the most parasitic sense. If it crashes, everyone gets screwed. If it goes up, only the super rich see the benefits.

Handouts to the rich make the stock market go up. Actual safety net measures for anyone else make it go down. It's nothing but a mood ring of your average Scrooge McDuck.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x449]

You may need help if you read those quotes and think "race" rather than "age and obesity".


Causation is pretty irrelevant here: The correlation that minorities are being disproportionately affected is there and very real, which was her point.
 
Riche
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The longer the stock traders stay in denial the harder the crash is going to be.

I suspect we're going to see an epic crash.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This shiat isn't going away.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Somebody really wants a rally so he can bring this up.   Right now, showing him that clip from Independence Day and telling him he was really there and he saved the world is only going to last so long.  Eventually he's gonna ask "Why didn't I just make one of my great deals with the aliens?"
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
At least we know that they're sincere that the market is strong and stable.  They wouldn't lie about that in order to recover positions lost earlier in the year.  Stock brokers are honest.  Not like nurses or teachers or assorted riff raff.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ less than a minute ago  
sʞuoʇs
 
