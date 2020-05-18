 Skip to content
(Lexington Herald Leader)   University of Kentucky fires 4 coaches from its cheerleading staff after squad members were found taking part in hazing activities including alcohol use and public nudity. Pics or it didn't happen   (amp.kentucky.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Members of the squad reportedly performed "basket tosses" - a gymnastics routine that requires throwing a person in the air - while either topless or bottomless and within view of some coaches at a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, the university's internal investigation found.

Wait, those videos on p0rnhub are real?

/I'll be in my bunk
 
Krieghund
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Now I'm jealous of Kentucky.

You might say I'm KY jelly.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
DOCTOR Jomo "Sexual" Thompson, that is.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Members of the squad reportedly performed "basket tosses" - a gymnastics routine that requires throwing a person in the air - while either topless or bottomless and within view of some coaches at a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, the university's internal investigation found.

Wait, those videos on p0rnhub are real?

/I'll be in my bunk


I guess I should do a search for basket tosses on pr0nhub?
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
'pics or it didn't happen."

Will this do?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
dericwater: I guess I should do a search for basket tosses on pr0nhub?

you put the hose in the basket with the lotion again
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
KY Cheerleaders?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/of course, duke cheerleaders suck
//it's part of the hazing rituals
///Drew's binoculars are greasy
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dericwater: whither_apophis: Members of the squad reportedly performed "basket tosses" - a gymnastics routine that requires throwing a person in the air - while either topless or bottomless and within view of some coaches at a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, the university's internal investigation found.

Wait, those videos on p0rnhub are real?

/I'll be in my bunk

I guess I should do a search for basket tosses on pr0nhub?


If only there was some kind of map....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The last para describes that MALE cheerleaders did their little dance without undies.  Which begs to mind ; what is the point of male cheerleaders?  Who watches that shiat?
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Krieghund: Now I'm jealous of Kentucky.

You might say I'm KY jelly.


That was a pretty schlick joke.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Kentucky is a cheerleading school with a basketball problem. 

I was surprised when they came in third this year. Kinda explains it now. Clearly the discipline wasn't there. 

Saw their championship routine in 2017. That shiat is scary in person. It doesn't look that way on TV, but even from the upper arena you can tell how high up their doing tosses and stunts.
 
bionicjoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: The last para describes that MALE cheerleaders did their little dance without undies.  Which begs to mind ; what is the point of male cheerleaders?  Who watches that shiat?


Strength and foundations.
There's also a reason the girls have weight limits around 105.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This one time at band camp...
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: KY Cheerleaders?

[i.pinimg.com image 482x750]

/of course, duke cheerleaders suck
//it's part of the hazing rituals
///Drew's binoculars are greasy


I bet she has a wild cat.
 
comrade
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kentucky? Yeah I'd like to see those pics. Those are some nice corn-fed young women that haven't hit whale stage yet.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Four coaches for cheerleading?

Coach One:  I only coach 'em when they're doing rah rah's
Coach Two:  I only coach them for their go teams!
Coach Three Pom pom coach here
Coach Four:  Shower monitor.  It's only $500 a week but that's all I can afford.  (Benny Hill)
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trik: 'pics or it didn't happen."

Will this do?
[Fark user image 850x820]


Looks like the one guy didn't get the memo about teambuilding day.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bionicjoe: Turbo Cojones: The last para describes that MALE cheerleaders did their little dance without undies.  Which begs to mind ; what is the point of male cheerleaders?  Who watches that shiat?

Strength and foundations.
There's also a reason the girls have weight limits around 105.


When I was an undergrad, I would occasionally see some of our school's male cheerleaders in the gym.  For the most part, they athletic and muscular, but were still normal-sized guys (compared to, say, the football team's 6'5" mountains of muscle).  That said, their arms and shoulders were insane. They'd be shoulder pressing like 100lb dumbbells, and their forearms were muscled all the way down to the wrists.  One guy's hands looked like they had muscles.
 
mrcaffeine
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: The last para describes that MALE cheerleaders did their little dance without undies.  Which begs to mind ; what is the point of male cheerleaders?  Who watches that shiat?


Mainly - they throw the female cheerleaders really high and catch them when they come back down.
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trik: 'pics or it didn't happen."

Will this do?
[Fark user image 850x820]


That is my nightmare X5.*

*I HATE it when I belly up to the bar and I see somebody wearing the same corset I am wearing.
 
