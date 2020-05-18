 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Meghan Markle is apparently a ghost and haunts her high school friend. Or did I read that wrong?   (newsweek.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"MEGHAN MARKLE'S HIGH SCHOOL FRIEND SAYS SHE GHOSTED HER EX-BOYFRIEND"

Really, Newsweek? This is barely The Daily Mail level of "news."

"NEWSFLASH: MEGHAN MARKLE CALLED BOY POOPIE-HEAD IN GRADE 3!"
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some very important stuff in the first paragraph and a half before I stopped reading.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
WHO farkING CARES ABOUT SOME SNOTTY ENTITLED MILLENNIAL PRINCESS WHO COULDN'T HANDLE "PEOPLE" BEING MEAN TO HER IN EXCHANGE FOR MILLIONS OF DOLLARS AND HEREDITARY MILLIONAIRE STATUS
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yes, im sure shes going to run right out and contact Captain Jellyfinger.

Idiot.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Faith No More - We Care a Lot (Official Music Video)
Youtube LQhX8PbNUWI
 
darth_badger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This begs the question: Why does Newsweek still even exist?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This begs the question: Why does Newsweek still even exist?


People keep buying it for $1 plus outstanding debts.  I guess it's a vanity project.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"So Meghan, if you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is, and just right that ship."

You're supposed to write a note and pass it to her in class.

"Meghan, do U still like Gabe? [  ] Yes  [  ] No"
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This begs the question: Why does Newsweek still even exist?


Yeah, I don't know any site that can exist publishing not news.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This begs the question: Why does Newsweek still even exist?


Because there aren't enough annoying-as-hell websites on the intertubes?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This begs the question: Why does Newsweek still even exist?


This raises the question: Why don't people know what "begs the question" means any more?
 
