 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   The Israeli government is more than happy to take American evangelicals' money, and use their political influence in Washington DC to their advantage, but they draw the line at them actually evangelizing, especially in Israel, that's offensive   (apnews.com) divider line
36
    More: Facepalm, Judaism, Zionism, Christianity, Bible, GOD TV, Israel, TV license, Christian terms  
•       •       •

881 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 2:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?


Strange Bedfellows.   The Evangelicals believe the End Times can't start until Israel regains its biblical borders (damned if I can figure out where they got THAT from)    so they are 100% supportive of Israel re-taking all of Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza etc, and they have made it VERY clear to GOP politicians that they expect them to be likewise.   SO Israel encourages the evangelicals, welcomes them to special events in Israel  etc etc to keep both money and political support flowing in.

Now what the Evangelicals believe that the Right-wing Israelis choose to ignore, is that the opening act of Armageddon is the utter destruction of that restored Israel "by fire" (these days most evangelicals think that means they get nuked) AND the death of all Jews except 144,000 (12,000 from every tribe of Israel) who all mass convert to Christianity before the Big Firework and are thus saved.\\\
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly are you angry about, subby?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games until you have Ya'll Qaeda shooting at you and your time machine in the mall parking lot.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they take the Evangelicals' money and give them nothing in return. Who do they think they are, a Christian church?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?

Strange Bedfellows.   The Evangelicals believe the End Times can't start until Israel regains its biblical borders (damned if I can figure out where they got THAT from)    so they are 100% supportive of Israel re-taking all of Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza etc, and they have made it VERY clear to GOP politicians that they expect them to be likewise.   SO Israel encourages the evangelicals, welcomes them to special events in Israel  etc etc to keep both money and political support flowing in.

Now what the Evangelicals believe that the Right-wing Israelis choose to ignore, is that the opening act of Armageddon is the utter destruction of that restored Israel "by fire" (these days most evangelicals think that means they get nuked) AND the death of all Jews except 144,000 (12,000 from every tribe of Israel) who all mass convert to Christianity before the Big Firework and are thus saved.\\\


I'd summarize the deal this way:

Evangelicals believe it's important to support Israel politically and financially until Jesus comes and blows Israel up, then sends non-converted Jews to Hell.

Israel puts up with the deal because they're not worried about Jesus showing up.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we have some friends that you know act like friends?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?


Because for the Netanyahu govt. money and power in this world is just fine. If Jewish people cared what Christians and Muslims and everyone else thought about their afterlives they wouldn't have made it through the Babylonian Captivity, much less the Crusades.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?


$erio$ly?  $ome believe that it'$ the Jewi$h nature of compa$$ion.  $ome believe evangelical$ love all people$ a$ Je$u$ in$tructed.  I believe their are higher power$ at work.

Back in the 70's, the local Baptist preacher was 'concerned' that the US was sending Israel 3 million dollars a day.  Back then, most of that was spent back here on food and things that go boom.  Nowadays, they probably export more stuff to the US than they buy.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: What exactly are you angry about, subby?


Whackjobs stoking Armageddon?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christianity is the unwitting army in the secret plan.
There's been A LOT of collateral damage but
as you can see from our current state of affairs, the "racist" folk who have traditionally worn the night rider uniform have become full fledged supporters.

We live in a country and time when a significant number of honorably discharged veterans including veterans of war are homeless sleeping on cardboard, while the president and commander of the military had five deferments, never served even in peacetime and admits that he doesn't even support the country by paying taxes.
 
numbers17
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep in mind that they only want to be able to work with Israel because they believe that it will return Jesus back to Earth. During this time Jesus will murder all of the non-believers and damned. He will then send them straight to hell where they belong.

Israel is aware they are being used and are only doing what they can in return. If a whacky US religious group wants to give them unlimited money and funding then have at it hoss.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood the bizarre Evangelical-Israel alliance.
But I suspect cheddar and broccoli soup may be at the heart of it... buckets of it
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you evangelicals can open shop, just no evangelizing, ok?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Magorn: edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?

Strange Bedfellows.   The Evangelicals believe the End Times can't start until Israel regains its biblical borders (damned if I can figure out where they got THAT from)    so they are 100% supportive of Israel re-taking all of Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza etc, and they have made it VERY clear to GOP politicians that they expect them to be likewise.   SO Israel encourages the evangelicals, welcomes them to special events in Israel  etc etc to keep both money and political support flowing in.

Now what the Evangelicals believe that the Right-wing Israelis choose to ignore, is that the opening act of Armageddon is the utter destruction of that restored Israel "by fire" (these days most evangelicals think that means they get nuked) AND the death of all Jews except 144,000 (12,000 from every tribe of Israel) who all mass convert to Christianity before the Big Firework and are thus saved.\\\

I'd summarize the deal this way:

Evangelicals believe it's important to support Israel politically and financially until Jesus comes and blows Israel up, then sends non-converted Jews to Hell.

Israel puts up with the deal because they're not worried about Jesus showing up.


Jesus has been back 6 times, and always dies in an American prison.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We'll take these suckers for all they've got, but we won't let their craziness be spread in our our country" seems like an intelligent position to take.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Jesus has been back 6 times, and always dies in an American prison.


A middle-eastern brown guy, essentially preaching religious socialism, what did you would expect would happen to him?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

give me doughnuts: "We'll take these suckers for all they've got, but we won't let their craziness be spread in our our country" seems like an intelligent position to take.


It actually is. It's not like the Talibangelicals have a different Israel they can play off against Bibi. When you're the only game in town, soak that shiat for all it's worth.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magorn: edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?

Strange Bedfellows.   The Evangelicals believe the End Times can't start until Israel regains its biblical borders (damned if I can figure out where they got THAT from)    so they are 100% supportive of Israel re-taking all of Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza etc, and they have made it VERY clear to GOP politicians that they expect them to be likewise.   SO Israel encourages the evangelicals, welcomes them to special events in Israel  etc etc to keep both money and political support flowing in.

Now what the Evangelicals believe that the Right-wing Israelis choose to ignore, is that the opening act of Armageddon is the utter destruction of that restored Israel "by fire" (these days most evangelicals think that means they get nuked) AND the death of all Jews except 144,000 (12,000 from every tribe of Israel) who all mass convert to Christianity before the Big Firework and are thus saved.\\\


and this is why all religions are farking stupid
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

numbers17: Keep in mind that they only want to be able to work with Israel because they believe that it will return Jesus back to Earth. During this time Jesus will murder all of the non-believers and damned. He will then send them straight to hell where they belong.

Israel is aware they are being used and are only doing what they can in return. If a whacky USCHINESE religious group wants to give them unlimited money and funding then have at it hoss.


Let's not talk about the Epoch Times and the MAGA crowd.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"GOD TV" ...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


They should be deported for that name alone. I 100% support Israel kicking them the f*ck out forever.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

numbers17: Keep in mind that they only want to be able to work with Israel because they believe that it will return Jesus back to Earth. During this time Jesus will murder all of the non-believers and damned. He will then send them straight to hell where they belong.


Christ: What an asshole.

Behold the Colon of Truth!
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: I've never understood the bizarre Evangelical-Israel alliance.
But I suspect cheddar and broccoli soup may be at the heart of it... buckets of it


Well, the horseshoe theory is alive and well as always. The left and the right hate the Jews, just in different ways. The Jeremy Corbyn left-hate the Jews because Israel is exactly like South Africa Colonialist apartheid state that if the Jews weren't there, somehow magically the area would be a first world paradise like Syria or ISIL. The rightists just have a longer world view. Yeah, we think they're going to hell, but we need them first. This is why Israel tell everyone to go fark themselves and 'doesn't confirm or deny the ownership of nuclear weapons.' Because they know if the Iranians or ISIL or some right wing assholes developed a biological weapon that only killed Jews, the only question would be what band to hire for the party.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

numbers17: whacky


giantbomb1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


/"wacky"
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow. Threads like these are just as effective in drawing the "progressive/trendy/edgy" FARK Anti-Semites as turning on the 150W bulb on the back porch is in attracting swarms of blackflies and moths.
 
tobcc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There is a guy I went to High School with who went into the Navy.   Got out and stayed in San Diego, got married, divorced, et al.    So he gets married a second time, finds god, quits work, goes to Israel and becomes born again.  So now he is a "Church Manager" for some big church, not paid.  So he posts pictures of his "bro" pics of him mountain biking and playing in the church band, and posts bible verses, while his wife supports his family.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: I've never understood the bizarre Evangelical-Israel alliance.
But I suspect cheddar and broccoli soup may be at the heart of it... buckets of it


The evangelicals believe in order for the End Times to occur Israel needs to regain its biblical borders. The believe this will precipitate a global war/Armageddon that will bring about the second coming of Christ and the rapture so they will all go to heaven while the unbelievers (including any Jews who don't convert) die horribly on earth.

The Israeli government doesn't believe any of that, but is more than happy to have steadfast political support from a country with UN veto powers.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"But most Jews view any effort to convert them to Christianity as deeply offensive"

And more than  a few Americans find evangelicals to be deeply offensive. So it kind of balances out.
:-D
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

tobcc: There is a guy I went to High School with who went into the Navy.   Got out and stayed in San Diego, got married, divorced, et al.    So he gets married a second time, finds god, quits work, goes to Israel and becomes born again.  So now he is a "Church Manager" for some big church, not paid.  So he posts pictures of his "bro" pics of him mountain biking and playing in the church band, and posts bible verses, while his wife supports his family.


Don't tell him about North Sentinel Island.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Magorn: edmo: Why would they approve of people who believe the Jews are all going to hell?

Strange Bedfellows.   The Evangelicals believe the End Times can't start until Israel regains its biblical borders (damned if I can figure out where they got THAT from)    so they are 100% supportive of Israel re-taking all of Jerusalem, the West Bank, Gaza etc, and they have made it VERY clear to GOP politicians that they expect them to be likewise.   SO Israel encourages the evangelicals, welcomes them to special events in Israel  etc etc to keep both money and political support flowing in.

Now what the Evangelicals believe that the Right-wing Israelis choose to ignore, is that the opening act of Armageddon is the utter destruction of that restored Israel "by fire" (these days most evangelicals think that means they get nuked) AND the death of all Jews except 144,000 (12,000 from every tribe of Israel) who all mass convert to Christianity before the Big Firework and are thus saved.\\\


It has something to do with the restoration of the Temple. There are passages in Matthew and Jeremiah that are interpreted to mean that the temple will be rebuilt and sacrifices to God will resume there before the second coming of Jesus.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Wow. Threads like these are just as effective in drawing the "progressive/trendy/edgy" FARK Anti-Semites as turning on the 150W bulb on the back porch is in attracting swarms of blackflies and moths.


They're even more effective at attracting the "hurr-durr Fark's full of anti-Semites" despite most of the posts in the thread being about Evangelicals.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
teepee12.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


These people are a waste of breath to even talk to. They've drank the Kool-Aid. Now if they would only literally drink the Kool-Aid.

/and a Farker chiming in with "it was Flavor Aid" in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: Kriggerel: Wow. Threads like these are just as effective in drawing the "progressive/trendy/edgy" FARK Anti-Semites as turning on the 150W bulb on the back porch is in attracting swarms of blackflies and moths.

They're even more effective at attracting the "hurr-durr Fark's full of anti-Semites" despite most of the posts in the thread being about Evangelicals.


And the people who think the conservative party of Israel = Judaism.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magorn: The Evangelicals believe the End Times can't start until Israel regains its biblical borders (damned if I can figure out where they got THAT from


There is a line in Revelations that the first thing Jesus does when he comes back is give all of Israel a chance to convert to Christianity en masse.  Then he sends the rest to Hell and sets about with the smitings and such.

One thing to realize is that the fundiban believe that Biblical literalism binds God Himself.  If the Bible says God does something in a certain set of circumstances, then setting up those circumstances forces God to act - otherwise the Bible isn't literal.  Now, the fundiban determine literal as corresponding to the marginalia annotations of a late-1800s nutbar in the deeply-flawed KJV and using English-only grammar and vocabulary, so "literal" is more figurative than literal.  But they have determined that if Israel has the borders it had in the Bible (let's set aside that no one actually surveyed that and determined the exact borders in 400BCE and that all the purported maps of these borders just coincidentally look almost exactly like the modern State of Israel's borders plus Giza and the West Bank) and they can chunk all the Jews back inside, Jesus has absolutely no choice but to appear, throw the whole lot in a giant oven fueled by Zyklon-B, and then send all the fundiban directly to Heaven before cornholing the rest of the world with rusty chainsaws.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Theocratic shiathole doesn't like other Theocrats, story at 11.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
On the plus side, if you're going to get yourself into legal trouble for encouraging apostasy in the Middle East, Israel's just about the safest place you could hope for.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.