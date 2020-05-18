 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Nothing like mushroom hunting out in the woods this time of year. White morels, pheasant backs, hen of the woods, human corpse, black mo- wait, what?
    More: Creepy, Macomb County, Michigan, CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, mushroom hunter, Chesterfield Township Police, 35-year-old white male, use of this site, remains of a missing person, Chesterfield Township Police Department  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still considered a corpse when it is mostly bones?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hen of the woods ain't out this time of year homie.
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good fertilizer.  Well, if composted properly, that is...
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Merltech: Is it still considered a corpse when it is mostly bones?


remains.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

xanadian: Good fertilizer.  Well, if composted properly, that is...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The dead guy used to be the life of the party.  Now people just consider him a fungi.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Hen of the woods ain't out this time of year homie.


Oh, they're totally out now.  Mushroom hunters just say they're out in the fall to throw the newbs off.  Morels will also be out in a couple of weeks, so be patient.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mushroom hunting in the woods sounds like a euphemism...then again, most things sound like euphemisms when you've got a dirty mind.
 
Armyrec1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: Is it still considered a corpse when it is mostly bones?


Remains to be seen
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm reminded of the mushroom garden in Hannibal.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Merltech: Is it still considered a corpse when it is mostly bones?


Alice In Chains - Them Bones (PCM Stereo)
Youtube zTuD8k3JvxQ
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

guestguy: Mushroom hunting in the woods sounds like a euphemism...then again, most things sound like euphemisms when you've got a dirty mind.


But never boring.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't eat the mushrooms near the corpse.
That's probably how it got there.
 
labman [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I had a cousin who found a corpse while hunting.

I told him he missed the greatest opportunity in the world because when he called the police, they asked him to "are you sure he is dead". I told him he should have fired a shot in the air, then get back on the phone and say "yep, he's dead."

They also asked if he had tried CPR and he told them no so they asked why not and he's like his skin is coming off his bones, I don't think it'll work.

Seriously, though, it took them three hours to show up.  You'd think they would get their quicker.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was this the mushroom hunter?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

labman: I had a cousin who found a corpse while hunting.

I told him he missed the greatest opportunity in the world because when he called the police, they asked him to "are you sure he is dead". I told him he should have fired a shot in the air, then get back on the phone and say "yep, he's dead."

They also asked if he had tried CPR and he told them no so they asked why not and he's like his skin is coming off his bones, I don't think it'll work.

Seriously, though, it took them three hours to show up.  You'd think they would get their quicker.


Why? Corpse ain't going nowhere.
 
guestguy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: guestguy: Mushroom hunting in the woods sounds like a euphemism...then again, most things sound like euphemisms when you've got a dirty mind.

But never boring.

But never boring.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not surprised. After all, he was searching for a fungi.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Mushroom hunting you say? Best be careful!
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Some mushrooms hunt as well.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Frank N Stein: Hen of the woods ain't out this time of year homie.

Oh, they're totally out now.  Mushroom hunters just say they're out in the fall to throw the newbs off.  Morels will also be out in a couple of weeks, so be patient.



Depends on where you live. Morels have been out for a couple weeks, at least, in WA.

As a mushroom hunter myself, I see lots of bones when out wandering around in the woods but none that appeared to be human. I did find a few geocaches. Is it fair to sign a geocache you weren't actually looking for?
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cowboy Bebop - Mushroom Hunting Chase
Youtube Kbxq3_qDD5U
 
1funguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: The dead guy used to be the life of the party.  Now people just consider him a fungi.


Hey!

...dammit...
 
1funguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

runwiz: Not surprised. After all, he was searching for a fungi.


...I've got feelings too, you know...
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: labman: I had a cousin who found a corpse while hunting.

I told him he missed the greatest opportunity in the world because when he called the police, they asked him to "are you sure he is dead". I told him he should have fired a shot in the air, then get back on the phone and say "yep, he's dead."

They also asked if he had tried CPR and he told them no so they asked why not and he's like his skin is coming off his bones, I don't think it'll work.

Seriously, though, it took them three hours to show up.  You'd think they would get their quicker.

Why? Corpse ain't going nowhere.


I am sure the guy who found them would like to continue with his day, rather than hang out with the remains for hours.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

guestguy: Mushroom hunting in the woods sounds like a euphemism...then again, most things sound like euphemisms when you've got a dirty mind.


I remember a particular movie called Mushroom Hunters.  It didn't have anything to do with mushrooms.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: xxBirdMadGirlxx: labman: I had a cousin who found a corpse while hunting.

I told him he missed the greatest opportunity in the world because when he called the police, they asked him to "are you sure he is dead". I told him he should have fired a shot in the air, then get back on the phone and say "yep, he's dead."

They also asked if he had tried CPR and he told them no so they asked why not and he's like his skin is coming off his bones, I don't think it'll work.

Seriously, though, it took them three hours to show up.  You'd think they would get their quicker.

Why? Corpse ain't going nowhere.

I am sure the guy who found them would like to continue with his day, rather than hang out with the remains for hours.


In my experience, inconvenience to the general public has never elevated a situation to emergency in the eyes of local constabulary.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

1funguy: cowgirl toffee: The dead guy used to be the life of the party.  Now people just consider him a fungi.

Hey!

...dammit...

Hey!

...dammit...


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm tempted to post the mushroom bodies scene from Hannibal, but that shiat is too disturbing.
 
