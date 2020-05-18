 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Guinea pig helps DC students learn to read, write, hack   (wtop.com) divider line
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My kids had guinea pigs for pets when they were little. All the things did was sh*t all over their cages, eat their babies and squeal like a rusty hinge every time the refrigerator door opened.

And it turned out that "Lucy" was really "Lucifer".
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun fact: Guinea pigs are actually rodents from Guyana.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Superdude?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We're all guinea pigs now as far as the 'rona is concerned.

/eat your veggies
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Two guinea pigs on the merits of pumpkin spice - FLUFF
Youtube EWWwmZ9RxxQ
 
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I miss having guinea pigs. They were so sweet. But now I have 3 terriers, and it would be too nerve-wracking to try and keep them from eating the pigs.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't let this become a new car insurance mascot please... I've already got Limu in the freezer ready for roasting
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
crow202.orgView Full Size

crow202.orgView Full Size
 
LunaAndromeda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have piggies! They are the sweetest little lumps. One of my pigs used to be a classroom piggy, but the teacher got pregnant and didn't think she could handle a new baby and pig duty. Yes, they do poo a lot. But feeling their little bodies rumble when they purr is worth all the poops! Watching them run around during floor time is a crackup too.
 
