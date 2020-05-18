 Skip to content
(WVTM13 Birmingham)   Escaped inmate recaptured after police able to follow his contrail   (wvtm13.com) divider line
6
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If only he was from York.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You misspelled chemtrail, subby.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
uncletnuc.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Escaped Boglin.


i.redd.itView Full Size


Recaptured Boglin.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well at least there was a Fabletics ad on the page so it wasn't a total waste of time. Got to see 2 asses
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: If only he was from York.


I understood that reference.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Theodoric Rapheal Boglin Jr.
 
