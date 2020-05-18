 Skip to content
Congress gave colleges a $14 billion lifeline with the stipulation that it should go to students in legitimate need. Two months later, much of it is unspent. Guess there are no needy students? Oh well, maybe they'll just build a new gym or something
    Higher education, College, higher education, Education, College dorms, CARES Act, federal financial aid  
posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 11:44 AM



edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It must be true. I've met lots of people in life who told me only rich kids go to college.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably sitting in an account, earning interest, which is being siphoned off to Betsy DeVos.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. Designing and implementing online courses to replace the in-person classes that can't be held is intensely time-consuming. It requires careful planning and adaptation of existing curricula into an online modality in order for learners to be fully engaged at high levels. The best way that colleges can spend this money is to provide significant raises to the chancellors, presidents, and other high-level administrative faculty who will need to oversee these endeavors, raises that acknowledge the grave challenges they will all face as they lead the faculty and students through this difficult transitional period. Doing so will not only prevent any potential -- and ultimately very costly --  "brain drain" from these institutions and enable the tuition increases that distance learning will require (to cover costs of bandwidth, etc.) to be held to the lowest amounts possible.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's summer. The students are gone. WTF are we supposed to be doing for them right now? We already gave them refunds for spring semester room and board. The law requires funds to be spent on student aid, and it will be in the fall. Meanwhile, I will be taking a pay cut, but I still have a job so I shouldn't complain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

revrendjim: WTF are we supposed to be doing for them right now?


https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavi​r​us-live-updates/2020/03/26/821992460/c​oronavirus-relief-package-offers-up-mo​re-than-30-billion-for-education
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

revrendjim: It's summer. The students are gone. WTF are we supposed to be doing for them right now? We already gave them refunds for spring semester room and board. The law requires funds to be spent on student aid, and it will be in the fall. Meanwhile, I will be taking a pay cut, but I still have a job so I shouldn't complain.


Our university sent $2.5 million back to the state.

/only furloughed 2 times a month
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably go to a rick wall or a lazy river.

My University had a lazy river.  It was called Chester Creek.  You could see the used palates and old discarded tires from the top of the dome on Old Main....
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Look. Designing and implementing online courses to replace the in-person classes that can't be held is intensely time-consuming. It requires careful planning and adaptation of existing curricula into an online modality in order for learners to be fully engaged at high levels. The best way that colleges can spend this money is to provide significant raises to the chancellors, presidents, and other high-level administrative faculty who will need to oversee these endeavors, raises that acknowledge the grave challenges they will all face as they lead the faculty and students through this difficult transitional period. Doing so will not only prevent any potential -- and ultimately very costly --  "brain drain" from these institutions and enable the tuition increases that distance learning will require (to cover costs of bandwidth, etc.) to be held to the lowest amounts possible.


Well, the first two sentences are right.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

revrendjim: It's summer. The students are gone. WTF are we supposed to be doing for them right now? We already gave them refunds for spring semester room and board. The law requires funds to be spent on student aid, and it will be in the fall. Meanwhile, I will be taking a pay cut, but I still have a job so I shouldn't complain.


yeah you should.  most companies should plan for downturns and have cash on hand to cover payroll for longer than "we're good next week so long as everything keeps working."  Banks are required to keep cash on hand to cover a percentage of deposits but companies are allowed to gut paycheck, retirement plans, etc at the drop of the hat and then demand federal bailouts the second the inevitable setback occurs.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Look. Designing and implementing online courses to replace the in-person classes that can't be held is intensely time-consuming. It requires careful planning and adaptation of existing curricula into an online modality in order for learners to be fully engaged at high levels.


Sadly, PN is actually totally right here.  It's going to be a very long summer for me and my folks, and redoing classes and classrooms to support  both in person and remote students and professors (and any mixture of that) is going to be bloody expensive  and incredibly time consuming.  (Don't forget adapting to schedule changes- I'm probably going to have to compress my 14-week course into a single 4-week block which will require a total redesign even if I'm on campus normally)

This year is going to be brutal- our expenses are skyrocketing at the same time our revenues are going to crater.  My school will survive this with scars, but a lot won't.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

blatz514: revrendjim: It's summer. The students are gone. WTF are we supposed to be doing for them right now? We already gave them refunds for spring semester room and board. The law requires funds to be spent on student aid, and it will be in the fall. Meanwhile, I will be taking a pay cut, but I still have a job so I shouldn't complain.

Our university sent $2.5 million back to the state.

/only furloughed 2 times a month


Could you clarify.  I teach at a university and would like to better understand your point.  Thanks
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm absolutely f*cking shocked that the rich choose to hoard money.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Probably sitting in an account, earning interest, which is being siphoned off to Betsy DeVos.


Ding, ding, ding! - What do we have for her, Johnny?
Youtube Zq1wzW3zhT0
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$2,500,000,000,000

Thats how much money we magically printed. Then the little people got a few bucks to shut us up. The rest went to corporations and  'programs' like this. Then Trump fired Glenn Fine, the IG in charge of oversight in where the money was going and how it was to be spent. I gotta be honest with you, I'm really shocked these sort of shenanigans are happening
 
PvtStash
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is not mkaing sense to me.


IF you wanted to get financial aid to an individual private citizen, why would you give that money to a school to administer for you to get it to them?

Would it not be that the school is what needs the financial assistance to maintain itself and its services for the students, during a crisis time of unexpected disruptions to what had been normal operations?

Like this:
here is money to a school, and we expect this money to be in some way spent on needy students?
But not actually day to day campus/class/research operations as much?
So what happens to all the cam,pus services and campus workers?


I would have figured the campus and the students were in truth two SEPARATE groups to see to. not one we say we gave support money to, but then asked that money to go direct to group two support more than to directly support to continued existence and efforts of carry on public education so much?


I mean no giving disregard to anyone in need, but if we give them money to the needy students, ostensibly mostly students, young enough to return home and live if need be. If we are categorically looking out for students there is your pie chart of who fills it mostly.

meanwhile the 35-45 year old campus staff with a family of 2 kids already living hand to mouth while support a family, and facing potential threat of job loss in the near future if campus operations are goign to be down sized.

So what money did we send to campus to ensure those people remain able to provide for their families, while the students are more commonly the pens being provided for by a family.


If there are needy people that need help then there are and they do. But acting as if you are sending monye to support education is not the same then as sending ti to them but thn telling them it is for supporting the need students population, not campus operations.

Stop passing the buck, if WE need to see to the needs of needy STUDENTS then we do, and that is a whole other independent cost from maintaining public education and trying to keep the ranks of unemployed from growing.
 
Doem
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Could be lack guidance and procedures provided. A local gov or organization is not going to start dolling out public money if they don't have a clear understanding of the rules.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"Should" go towards...?

On a scale of demands, that's maybe a 2, and I'm being generous.
 
