 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   911, what's the emergency? There are two small children playing in an empty, but open, park with their father. This is going to be such a fun summer   (nj.com) divider line
69
    More: Facepalm, New Jersey, Josh Duvall, The Police, resident's call, Cherry Hill midday Sunday, police officer, young children, Cherry Hill  
•       •       •

1686 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What was their skin color?

Okay.

Cancel DEFCON 1! It's one of our'n! Stern talking-to protocol initiate!
 
wax_on [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something similar happened near me. A bunch of Karens were complaining on nextdoor about a family using a closed but empty basketball court.
Kids gotta get their wiggles out. If I don't get my kids out for some real exercise every day they drive me nuts. Well, they drive me less nuts. It pisses me off when people without kids fail to recognize the realities of SIP with kids. You gotta cut us some slack, especially if we're being safe.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"There is nobody there. You are telling me I can go down to Ocean City and go on to the boardwalk and go on the beach, or I can stand in line at Home Depot with 100 people around the building, which I had to do two weeks ago. That is fine. But to be in a park by yourself with literally nobody there - it is just madness."

This isn't madness, THIS IS JERSEY!
decider.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cherry Hill Park - Billy Joe Royal 1969 (ext. ver.)
Youtube 1WfbmIkyISs
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Something similar happened near me. A bunch of Karens were complaining on nextdoor about a family using a closed but empty basketball court.
Kids gotta get their wiggles out. If I don't get my kids out for some real exercise every day they drive me nuts. Well, they drive me less nuts. It pisses me off when people without kids fail to recognize the realities of SIP with kids. You gotta cut us some slack, especially if we're being safe.


Wait, I thought the Karens were the people violating the stay at home orders?
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is nobody there. You are telling me I can go down to Ocean City and go on to the boardwalk and go on the beach, or I can stand in line at Home Depot with 100 people around the building, which I had to do two weeks ago. That is fine. But to be in a park by yourself with literally nobody there - it is just madness."

This shiat is getting stupid really fast.  Rules are for your own good, citizen.  Never mind the fact that the people making them are absolute morans.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free range children cost extra.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, it's right there, page 1, 2nd paragraph, The Big Book of Living Well: Get the fark out of New Jersey.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?


Who cares. The parks are open.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1WfbmIky​ISs]


At least they weren't playing down in the boondocks.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were they going here afterwards?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he didn't get shot, and his kids weren't forced into foster care for obvious child endangerment.  He should be happy right?
 
Guairdean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's becoming obvious that Karen's last name is Quisling.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "There is nobody there. You are telling me I can go down to Ocean City and go on to the boardwalk and go on the beach, or I can stand in line at Home Depot with 100 people around the building, which I had to do two weeks ago. That is fine. But to be in a park by yourself with literally nobody there - it is just madness."

This isn't madness, THIS IS JERSEY!
[decider.com image 646x431]


What do a bunch of NYers have to do with NJ?
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who are friendless and lonely misanthropes resent people who have families and kids and friends, so they will be calling the cops on any socializing out of sheer jealousy.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: optimistic_cynic: Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?

Who cares. The parks are open.

[Fark user image 425x236]


Around here the parks are open but the playground equipment is closed off.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all fun and games, till the New Jersey Devil eats his kids
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: Something similar happened near me. A bunch of Karens were complaining on nextdoor about a family using a closed but empty basketball court.
Kids gotta get their wiggles out. If I don't get my kids out for some real exercise every day they drive me nuts. Well, they drive me less nuts. It pisses me off when people without kids fail to recognize the realities of SIP with kids. You gotta cut us some slack, especially if we're being safe.


I'm sure the kids who were using it and left a 1/2 an hour before your kids, you know the ones who were hacking and wheezing, thought they were safe because they were alone too
 
arcgear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comrad kommisar, i saw neighbor out in park with children.  he made talk about freedom to children go outside.  this western spy idea against glorious October revolution
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: A bunch of Karens


It's called a complaint of Karens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".


Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?


One side of the story, of course.

"Playgrounds and recreational fields will remain closed-this includes basketball, hockey, tennis, pickleball, soccer, and baseball fields/courts etc. "

https://www.cherryhill-nj.com/1193/CO​V​ID---Recreation
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjwars1: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?


Other evidence shows sunlight kills it pretty darned quickly.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DrBrownCow: optimistic_cynic: Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?

One side of the story, of course.

"Playgrounds and recreational fields will remain closed-this includes basketball, hockey, tennis, pickleball, soccer, and baseball fields/courts etc. "

https://www.cherryhill-nj.com/1193/COV​ID---Recreation


The argument was less whether or not it was legal but whether or not there was a reasonable danger (and that the rules may allow dangerous things but ban non-dangerous things).
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: wax_on: Something similar happened near me. A bunch of Karens were complaining on nextdoor about a family using a closed but empty basketball court.
Kids gotta get their wiggles out. If I don't get my kids out for some real exercise every day they drive me nuts. Well, they drive me less nuts. It pisses me off when people without kids fail to recognize the realities of SIP with kids. You gotta cut us some slack, especially if we're being safe.

Wait, I thought the Karens were the people violating the stay at home orders?


People here think that Karen is the opposite of them.

Meanwhile they have become Karen.
 
CaptSS [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".


Excellent time for a teaching moment and you failed.

What you taught her is she, with your approval, gets to chose which laws/rules/regulations apply to her.
Apparently they apply based on her personal agenda.

Are you the same guy that drives thru and around traffics cones and then gets stuck in freshly poured concrete?
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: wax_on: Something similar happened near me. A bunch of Karens were complaining on nextdoor about a family using a closed but empty basketball court.
Kids gotta get their wiggles out. If I don't get my kids out for some real exercise every day they drive me nuts. Well, they drive me less nuts. It pisses me off when people without kids fail to recognize the realities of SIP with kids. You gotta cut us some slack, especially if we're being safe.

Wait, I thought the Karens were the people violating the stay at home orders?


There are very fine Karens on both sides.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".


I'd bet you'd rat her out to the popos too.

"Officer, I was just standing here minding my own business. She's the one who walked over and tore that tape down. Arrest her. Sorry sweety, actions have consequences."
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

IlGreven: What was their skin color?

Okay.

Cancel DEFCON 1! It's one of our'n! Stern talking-to protocol initiate!


You seem disappointed.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: wax_on: Something similar happened near me. A bunch of Karens were complaining on nextdoor about a family using a closed but empty basketball court.
Kids gotta get their wiggles out. If I don't get my kids out for some real exercise every day they drive me nuts. Well, they drive me less nuts. It pisses me off when people without kids fail to recognize the realities of SIP with kids. You gotta cut us some slack, especially if we're being safe.

I'm sure the kids who were using it and left a 1/2 an hour before your kids, you know the ones who were hacking and wheezing, thought they were safe because they were alone too


Hypochondriac Karen is not even your final form, is it?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: It's all fun and games, till the New Jersey Devil eats his kids


Oh come on, he's not that bad.

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Geotpf: jjwars1: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?


Other evidence shows sunlight kills it pretty darned quickly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jjwars1: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?


it's an American tradition
images2.minutemediacdn.comView Full Size
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

CaptSS: What you taught her is she, with your approval, gets to chose which laws/rules/regulations apply to her.


Cool.  That's what America is all about.  We don't defer to authority just because they're in authority.  We don't follow rules or laws that don't make sense.  And when we get busted for them we challenge them in court and get them thrown out.

FYI - the only sure way to get a court to rule on the issue is to be cited or arrested for an offense.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: optimistic_cynic: Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?

One side of the story, of course.

"Playgrounds and recreational fields will remain closed-this includes basketball, hockey, tennis, pickleball, soccer, and baseball fields/courts etc. "

https://www.cherryhill-nj.com/1193/COV​ID---Recreation


Why would that be the case?

Is there something about those fields that isn't safe, or is it about preventing people from congregating.

It's obviously the latter.

Which means the guy was fine, and the Fark Karens need to realize that they are being Karens over this.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HeadLever
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjwars1: Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces.


Its life is dramatically cut when it is subjected to UV light.

Also:

For a just-published study in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, researchers examined the average vitamin D levels among residents of different European countries. They found a correlation between low vitamin D levels and higher rates of Covid-19 infections and - even more so - Covid-19 deaths.

Sure, be careful; but get outside and go play.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: "There is nobody there. You are telling me I can go down to Ocean City and go on to the boardwalk and go on the beach, or I can stand in line at Home Depot with 100 people around the building, which I had to do two weeks ago. That is fine. But to be in a park by yourself with literally nobody there - it is just madness."

This isn't madness, THIS IS JERSEY!
[decider.com image 646x431]


Jersey: Southern New York enclave populated by the worst/most desperate that humanity has to offer. Not a good place to live. Schools are literally right out of Lean on Me

New Jersey: all areas south of Princeton; best schools in the country. Mansions worth millions everywhere. Farms, forests, suburbs, beaches. Great living if you can afford the taxes.

I live in New Jersey thank you very much.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Geotpf: jjwars1: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?

Other evidence shows sunlight kills it pretty darned quickly.

[Fark user image 500x271]


https://www.kxan.com/news/local/study​-​coronavirus-appears-to-die-quickly-in-​direct-sunlight/

Instead of sheltering in place, maybe we should all be outside. In an exclusive report on NBC News, a U.S. government scientist said the coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) appears to die quickly in direct sunlight, both in the air and on surfaces, but not necessarily on the skin.

In an exclusive interview, Paul Dabisch, a senior research scientist at the Department of Homeland Security's biodefense research laboratory, said that initial lab tests show sunlight, higher temperatures and humidity are hurdles for the survival of the coronavirus.

"What we have found so far is that sunlight seems to be very detrimental to the virus," Dabisch explained. "And so within minutes, the majority of the virus is inactivated on surfaces and in the air in direct sunlight."
 
bigfire
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Geotpf: jjwars1: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?

Other evidence shows sunlight kills it pretty darned quickly.

[Fark user image 500x271]


https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/p​o​werpost/paloma/the-health-202/2020/04/​27/the-health-202-sunlight-does-kill-t​he-coronavirus-but-not-in-the-way-trum​p-suggested/5ea5993e88e0fa3dea9c2b24/
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HeadLever: jjwars1: Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces.

Its life is dramatically cut when it is subjected to UV light.

Also:

For a just-published study in the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, researchers examined the average vitamin D levels among residents of different European countries. They found a correlation between low vitamin D levels and higher rates of Covid-19 infections and - even more so - Covid-19 deaths.

Sure, be careful; but get outside and go play.


New pickup line:  "Hey baby, a little vitamin D from me, and you don't have to worry about the Rona."
 
HeadLever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

booztravlr: Geotpf: jjwars1: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces. Did you lick flagpoles next?

Other evidence shows sunlight kills it pretty darned quickly.

[Fark user image 500x271]


Here is what I found

the amount of virus on a nonporous surface shrunk by half in just two minutes when sunlight was present, the temperature was 70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit (21 to 24 Celsius) and humidity was 80 percent.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Walker: "There is nobody there. You are telling me I can go down to Ocean City and go on to the boardwalk and go on the beach, or I can stand in line at Home Depot with 100 people around the building, which I had to do two weeks ago. That is fine. But to be in a park by yourself with literally nobody there - it is just madness."

This isn't madness, THIS IS JERSEY!
[decider.com image 646x431]

Jersey: Southern New York enclave populated by the worst/most desperate that humanity has to offer. Not a good place to live. Schools are literally right out of Lean on Me

New Jersey: all areas south of Princeton; best schools in the country. Mansions worth millions everywhere. Farms, forests, suburbs, beaches. Great living if you can afford the taxes.

I live in New Jersey thank you very much.


Lean on Me was set in Paterson, NJ where Joe Clark was a principal.

Use of literal was correct here.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".


No, it's how you foster an anti-authority attitude that results in counterproductive behavior and rather than efforts that real change.   You focused on the tape rather than the reasons for the tape.  Instead of discussing the pros and cons of dismissing those reasons, or even the meaning of self sacrifice versus selfishness in communities, you allowed her to see it as nothing more than a "me versus those who stop me" issue.
 
bigfire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HeadLever: jjwars1: Cool, covid19 can live a while on hard surfaces.


Geotpf: booztravlr: Geotpf: jjwars1: RTOGUY:


*shakes tiny fist
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: optimistic_cynic: Were they in a field setting or where they playing on the equipment?

One side of the story, of course.

"Playgrounds and recreational fields will remain closed-this includes basketball, hockey, tennis, pickleball, soccer, and baseball fields/courts etc. "

https://www.cherryhill-nj.com/1193/COV​ID---Recreation


The rules don't apply to me, I would like to speak to the manager of covid.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I keep hearing about deserted cities and people like this, but in Austin, TX I haven't seen any slowdown in traffic on the roads or number of people in stores.

We have made a few trips to Costco, Sam's and HEB and the number of people we saw seemed like normal everyday crowd. HEB was so crowded the last time we went that it will be the last time for a long time.

I saw the standard Austin behavior. The 'Everyone is in my way' types and the 'It never occurred to me that there would be other people in HEB' types who block the entire lane staring at salad dressing for 10 minutes.

I haven't really done any driving the past two months other than going to those places. But the road traffic I have seen while cycling (in and out of the neighborhood, but mostly rural) is no different than it was before.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DrBrownCow: RTOGUY: I took my 4 year old niece for a walk and we went by the park. She wanted to go down a slide but I told her she couldn't because it was taped off so she walked over and ripped down the tape and went down the slide for a bit .I wasn't going to stop her I admired her "fark the police attitude".

No, it's how you foster an anti-authority attitude that results in counterproductive behavior and rather than efforts that real change.   You focused on the tape rather than the reasons for the tape.  Instead of discussing the pros and cons of dismissing those reasons, or even the meaning of self sacrifice versus selfishness in communities, you allowed her to see it as nothing more than a "me versus those who stop me" issue.


Good. The world can use a little more anti-authority attitude maybe then we wouldn't have people so quick to call the police over minor infractions.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.