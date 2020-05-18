 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The road less graveled - and that has made all the difference   (nwestiowa.com) divider line
9
    More: PSA, Road, Councillor, City council, Tarmac, Sutherland City Council, Municipality, Car-Go, Street  
•       •       •

663 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 5:50 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violet Street to be paved in Sutherland

Fark user imageView Full Size


it's the law
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Tall Pines - Stone Walls
Youtube AqmaDLKvmQ8
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Heh, makes me think of the town I grew up in, where certain factions almost certainly remain bitter about that single fancy, citified stoplight that went up in like 1989.
 
brigid_fitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I am not a math genius or a project foreman but this sounds ridiculous

"I realize it's double the depth of asphalt, but I don't think it is going to double the price because I would assume that the labor is pretty much going to be the same whether they do 4 inches or 8,"

I shoveled 100 pounds of mulch this weekend.  If I had to do 200 pounds of mulch, I would say fark it and hire someone because no way was I going to do any more goddamn mulch..
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: I am not a math genius or a project foreman but this sounds ridiculous

"I realize it's double the depth of asphalt, but I don't think it is going to double the price because I would assume that the labor is pretty much going to be the same whether they do 4 inches or 8,"

I shoveled 100 pounds of mulch this weekend.  If I had to do 200 pounds of mulch, I would say fark it and hire someone because no way was I going to do any more goddamn mulch..


Conversely, I know when I only have four inches to work with, I have to work much harder to get desired results.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: I am not a math genius or a project foreman but this sounds ridiculous

"I realize it's double the depth of asphalt, but I don't think it is going to double the price because I would assume that the labor is pretty much going to be the same whether they do 4 inches or 8,"

I shoveled 100 pounds of mulch this weekend.  If I had to do 200 pounds of mulch, I would say fark it and hire someone because no way was I going to do any more goddamn mulch..


basically double the material cost and extra trucks to haul it to the site.  labor would be extra but not double, you're changing the depth setting on the paving machine and adding some time required to switch over the trucks
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: brigid_fitch: I am not a math genius or a project foreman but this sounds ridiculous

"I realize it's double the depth of asphalt, but I don't think it is going to double the price because I would assume that the labor is pretty much going to be the same whether they do 4 inches or 8,"

I shoveled 100 pounds of mulch this weekend.  If I had to do 200 pounds of mulch, I would say fark it and hire someone because no way was I going to do any more goddamn mulch..

Conversely, I know when I only have four inches to work with, I have to work much harder to get desired results.


Anything more than 4 inches, we gotta find a contractor. Hopefully he brings a pizza with him.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Prof. Frink: brigid_fitch: I am not a math genius or a project foreman but this sounds ridiculous

"I realize it's double the depth of asphalt, but I don't think it is going to double the price because I would assume that the labor is pretty much going to be the same whether they do 4 inches or 8,"

I shoveled 100 pounds of mulch this weekend.  If I had to do 200 pounds of mulch, I would say fark it and hire someone because no way was I going to do any more goddamn mulch..

Conversely, I know when I only have four inches to work with, I have to work much harder to get desired results.

Anything more than 4 inches, we gotta find a contractor. Hopefully he brings a pizza with him.


Damn it.  Here I was, hoping to finally get my cable fixed.  I've lost track of all the cable techs that have been sent over and never got around to fixing the cable.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I realize it's double the depth of asphalt, but I don't think it is going to double the price because I would assume that the labor is pretty much going to be the same whether they do 4 inches or 8," Flinders said.

That's his mothers pricing structure also. Always a fair flat rate per job and not per inches.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.