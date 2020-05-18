 Skip to content
(Medium)   Boomer asks where's his father's America in this coronavirus crisis, doesn't realize he probably ruined it   (medium.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turrible headline subby. Good to very good concise and accurate article.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lost me when they inaccurately described how someone forecast tomorrows weather.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: They lost me when they inaccurately described how someone forecast tomorrows weather.


Would you be more specific?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We have lost our way with regard to science, compassion and competent leadership. These are core American values that I grew up with in the Deep South,

...you were alone in the Deep South with those core values, sorry to say.
 
Tannhauser [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Nite Owl II: But the country's disintegrating. What's happened to America? What's happened to the American dream?

The Comedian: It came true. You're lookin' at it."
― Alan Moore, Watchmen
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IlGreven: We have lost our way with regard to science, compassion and competent leadership. These are core American values that I grew up with in the Deep South,

...you were alone in the Deep South with those core values, sorry to say.


Unless he is just defining "science, compassion, and competent leadership" as "Here's how we lynch a [racial slur]"  They do define things rather queerly down that way.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The only thing this nation had going for it for the last ~70 years was our military and an excellent marketing/PR campaign. Now that nobody buys that PR campaign of course Boomers are wondering WTF happened while they weren't paying attention other than voting for corrupt assholes out of their own self-interest in one day becoming one of those corrupt assholes themselves.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hell, I even named my first boat Fuzzy Logic. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deliciousflavor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Constant fellating reagan's ghost and whining about taxes got us here.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phalamir: IlGreven: We have lost our way with regard to science, compassion and competent leadership. These are core American values that I grew up with in the Deep South,

...you were alone in the Deep South with those core values, sorry to say.

Unless he is just defining "science, compassion, and competent leadership" as "Here's how we lynch a [racial slur]"  They do define things rather queerly down that way.


oooh. Good one. Now do the sister/baby mother thing. And then the missing teeth bit. Gosh, them goobers are funny?
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
90k deaths, but how many from pre existing conditions.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: phalamir: IlGreven: We have lost our way with regard to science, compassion and competent leadership. These are core American values that I grew up with in the Deep South,

...you were alone in the Deep South with those core values, sorry to say.

Unless he is just defining "science, compassion, and competent leadership" as "Here's how we lynch a [racial slur]"  They do define things rather queerly down that way.

oooh. Good one. Now do the sister/baby mother thing. And then the missing teeth bit. Gosh, them goobers are funny?


OK Cletus.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

deliciousflavor: Constant fellating reagan's ghost and whining about taxes got us here.


Very few whined about taxes until they realized money was going to "those people."
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"...I have a graduate degree in business from a fairly reputable school with a concentration in decision analysis."

So some guy from Arizona State who owns a KIA dealership in Scottsdale or some shiat is now lecturing us on medical issues.

Hey, Ive got a degree in Shut The fark Up from The University Your Moms Giant Vag at Edinburgh.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If his mother is 79 he is most likely not a Boomer.

But continue with that really stupid meme subby.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: deliciousflavor: Constant fellating reagan's ghost and whining about taxes got us here.

Very few whined about taxes until they realized money was going to "those people."


Republicans have been whining about taxes since the 1980s. At least.
 
guestguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Summary of article:  Solid and accurate message is clouded by douchey braggadocio.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "Hell, I even named my first boat Fuzzy Logic. "

[Fark user image 221x240]


Medium.com

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
shiatty Medium blog posts are not news.
 
