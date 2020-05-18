 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   Tips for responsible drinking from 16th-century Germany   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fun stuff. This shiat never gets old. Apparently literally.
 
Tom_Slick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"friends whose quality and loyalty are proven and unmistakable, time after time."

Ride or Die Protocol engaged
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Urmuf Hamer: never gets old.

"'When guys are drunk,' he wrote, 'they brag about their hard-as-wood erections" and "spill the beans about raunchy sexual bouts' ...calling out the drinkers for their glorification of 'bro' culture,'"


Tom_Slick: "friends whose quality and loyalty are proven and unmistakable, time after time."

Ride or Die Protocol engaged

"make sure your friend's running the same race you are. I'm speaking from experience."

 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
if i lived in the 16th century, i would drink very heavily
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Try to limit yourself to two beers for breakfast.
 
freidog
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
hospital patients were allowed to drink nearly two gallons of wine per day.

I mean really, if you were in a 1500's hospital, wouldn't you want to be drunk all day?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In vino non veritas.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I love Atlas Obscura

/librarian

bonus thing

https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles​/​plague-cures
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
16th century Germany? Drink all you want at the Venusberg.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Try to limit yourself to two beers for breakfast.


Juice is OK though. Germans eliminate all of that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How to drink:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
