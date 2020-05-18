 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   Coronavirus vaccine test results in all 45 subjects developing antibodies   (necn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. It's a start, but it is usually awesome when there is positive news about vaccines. There is still work to be done but this is a big step towards having the coveted vaccine.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that an American company?

This worries me.  If it an America company, how much will the vaccine cost (in a Dotard admin?)  Also, if it is not an American company would Dotard even allow the vaccine in America or would he insist on an American company being the one to produce it?
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jack Sabbath:

Is that an American company?

Yes.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is that an American company?

This worries me.  If it an America company, how much will the vaccine cost (in a Dotard admin?)  Also, if it is not an American company would Dotard even allow the vaccine in America or would he insist on an American company being the one to produce it?


Answer to one is we don't know. Answer to two is yes. He can't win re-election without it. Until a vaccine is deployed we won't be back full normal.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Jack Sabbath: Is that an American company?

This worries me.  If it an America company, how much will the vaccine cost (in a Dotard admin?)  Also, if it is not an American company would Dotard even allow the vaccine in America or would he insist on an American company being the one to produce it?

Answer to one is we don't know. Answer to two is yes. He can't win re-election without it. Until a vaccine is deployed we won't be back full normal.


He would probably try to make it so Americans get it first (which is understandable) but then try to extort other countries before we share it with them.

Also, we won't be back full normal until that orange goblin lies stinking in the Earth.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But, but, this vaccine is trying to implant RFID chips into us and give us all autism and gayness and abortions!
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did the trial include the Bill Gates microchip or not?

/s
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Moderna's closely watched early-stage human trial for a coronavirus vaccine produced Covid-19 antibodies in all 45 participants..."

Speak English doc, I aint got no medical degree.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Is that an American company?

This worries me.  If it an America company, how much will the vaccine cost (in a Dotard admin?)  Also, if it is not an American company would Dotard even allow the vaccine in America or would he insist on an American company being the one to produce it?


https://www.modernatx.com/ecosystem/s​t​rategic-collaborators/foundations-adva​ncing-mrna-science-and-research

Looks like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has a "non exclusive license" for the thing.  They've probably already producing it and expect to distribute it sans profit (of course, they are paying $100 million for testing, so they might not just give it away).
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What someone developing and anty body might look like:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Probably gonna sell it for 10 000$ a dose/insurance companies are gonna pay them that and we'll all get a 200% raise in health care premiums in 2021.

Any way you cut it, we'll get screwed no matter what.

Unless a self less employee at Moderna leaks all the data to the world for free and gets his life destroyed because of it.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
IMO this is the expected outcome at this stage, and nothing to be too excited about yet. It will take time to find out whether the antibody response is going to be protective, and take a bigger/longer study to evaluate side effects.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gee, is there something injectable that we can use to try to stop this?
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eddie_irvine: Did the trial include the Bill Gates microchip or not?

/s


Side effects include blue screen of death and Clippyitis.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So I've grown to distrust pharma companies, publishing before all neutralizing antibody tests come in seems awfully convenient, either they're "rechecking" negative results or someone had a reason to goose the stock a few days early. 18% neutralizing antibodies is better than nothing, but it would be a lot better if it were 80+%.
 
