(Detroit Free Press)   Unexpected pandemic effect: $50 million in bottle deposit limbo   (freep.com) divider line
17
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I use to work in the plastic bottle industry.

Interesting. The bales of plastic from recycle machines are sold on a spot market. I bet spot prices now are high as hell, but will crater when the supply enters and people are allowed to return. When oil prices crater, a lot of plastic you recycle is just thrown away because virgin resin is so much cheaper, sadly.

A lot of major food/bev players require post consumer recycled plastics to be used in their packaging, tho virgin resin being much cheaper. So I'm sure their COGS is increasing because of this. Interesting industry, dirty, but interesting.

/Don't go to a recycler in the summer, you can't unsmell that.
//Tha Mo Ya Know
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenboof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I've got a couple hundred dollars worth in my garage right now.
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I sure wish the weed store would do a deposit thing. I have way too much random glass sitting around the house.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our local rubbish/garage collection service suspended much of their recycling a month or two ago.

Collection starts again tomorrow. It's going to take me a long time to carry all the cardboard boxes and glass bottles out to the front of the house later this evening - everyone is going to think that I'm a total lush.

Everyone will be right. I could drink for my country - I have been liberating Belgium and Germany one case at a time.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*garbage, not farking garage.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: I use to work in the plastic bottle industry.

Interesting. The bales of plastic from recycle machines are sold on a spot market. I bet spot prices now are high as hell, but will crater when the supply enters and people are allowed to return. When oil prices crater, a lot of plastic you recycle is just thrown away because virgin resin is so much cheaper, sadly.

A lot of major food/bev players require post consumer recycled plastics to be used in their packaging, tho virgin resin being much cheaper. So I'm sure their COGS is increasing because of this. Interesting industry, dirty, but interesting.

/Don't go to a recycler in the summer, you can't unsmell that.
//Tha Mo Ya Know


I used to work at a beverage center that counted and handled recycling. The store was located in a town with an large horse track. During the summer it was not uncommon to throw up from the smell of stale beer, wet cigarettes butts, and horse shiat mixed mixed around in 90+ degree 85% humidity of hell.

Won't ever forget.

/stole so much beer from the back that it made it worth it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Drew should drink more bottled wine, less boxed wine. He'll be a rich man when it comes to get back the deposits on beer and wine bottles.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stevenboof: I'm pretty sure I've got a couple hundred dollars worth in my garage right now.


That sounds right to me. I am from New Brunswick, Canada, so the beer is a bit stronger on average and a bit more expensive, but for an American drinker, that would not be out of line with reasonsable expectations.

Fun fact: The cheep bear that poor people and students used to drink was called 50 cents. That is what it cost and not a reference.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 425x239]


So, what is the deposit in Pennsylvania nowadays?
 
flappy_penguin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Durr this just reminded me that I need to get the kegs back to the beer guy and probably just check in in general. That said there are probably mad $$$$ worth of kegs sitting in bars that all have a $30 deposit paid on them. Your local beer bar with 30+ taps has $900 sitting in various beer distributors accounts in keg deposits, and depending on the distributor won't ever be able to get rid of the empty(or now stale) kegs or get their money back until they put in a new order.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I always donate my deposit containers to the high school club that holds a monthly drop-off.
No drop off for the last three months, plus increased consumption on my part means I've got several large garbage bags full. I just posted on FB this morning asking if anyone knew a non-profit still accepting cans.

/I ain't hauling them to the stores' redemption centers.
//so many cans from craft brewers all over the region means half won't be accepted at the grocery store.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Drew should drink more bottled wine, less boxed wine. He'll be a rich man when it comes to get back the deposits on beer and wine bottles.


I think this would be the box alcohol of Fark :

Fark user imageView Full Size


It can't be worse than that small batch crap being made in the giant Indiana factory. At least it is honest and on the bottom shelf.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Funny, that's what I remember about that episode
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Durr this just reminded me that I need to get the kegs back to the beer guy and probably just check in in general. That said there are probably mad $$$$ worth of kegs sitting in bars that all have a $30 deposit paid on them. Your local beer bar with 30+ taps has $900 sitting in various beer distributors accounts in keg deposits, and depending on the distributor won't ever be able to get rid of the empty(or now stale) kegs or get their money back until they put in a new order.


Last month, our local breweries were lamenting the imminent dumping of all the full kegs they had piled up.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AsparagusFTW: I use to work in the plastic bottle industry.

Interesting. The bales of plastic from recycle machines are sold on a spot market. I bet spot prices now are high as hell, but will crater when the supply enters and people are allowed to return. When oil prices crater, a lot of plastic you recycle is just thrown away because virgin resin is so much cheaper, sadly.

A lot of major food/bev players require post consumer recycled plastics to be used in their packaging, tho virgin resin being much cheaper. So I'm sure their COGS is increasing because of this. Interesting industry, dirty, but interesting.

/Don't go to a recycler in the summer, you can't unsmell that.
//Tha Mo Ya Know


I did some consulting work once for a company called Tomra-Pacific. They were foreign-owned (by a Sweden company, IIRC) and they were a player in the rapid buying, selling, and consolidation of various recycling companies at the time. Mobbed up like you wouldn't believe. My job was to figure out how to consolidate the wildly-varying balance sheet and income statement accounts for 7 different companies that had all just been bought through various shady deals.

After salaries and wages, the common denominator of all those firms was that "political contributions" was the single biggest expense for each of them. Think about that for a minute.
 
