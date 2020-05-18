 Skip to content
(Business Insider)   State of Georgia releases a graph that seems to show a steady decline in Covid-19 cases across the state over the last month...Until you actually READ the X-axis and realize it may be the most intentionally deceptive thing ever created in PowerPoint   (businessinsider.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well it's Georgia so......
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Republicans. Apparently they'll eat turds if you tell them it's chocolate enough times.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Conservatism is a religion where embracing willful ignorance is a sacrament.  They really are made in their god's image but their god is a drooling slack-jawed mouth-breathing dumbass sack of shiat. There's no hope for the faithful. May they happily meet their maker. Soon.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anybody have an actual picture of the graph that's not in a Twitter feed?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Conservatism is a religion where embracing willful ignorance is a sacrament.  They really are made in their god's image but their god is a drooling slack-jawed mouth-breathing dumbass sack of shiat. There's no hope for the faithful. May they happily meet their maker. Soon.


There hymnal books include,

Some folk'll never loose a toe,
But then again some folk'll
Like Cletus, the slack jawed yokel.
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody have an actual picture of the graph that's not in a Twitter feed?


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Any time I see a graph in a political article I look for the spin.  Usually, like this one, in the scaling.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I've stopped caring and have begun to wish for death to sweep through us like a wildfire just to make this end.  I think I'll get my wish.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody have an actual picture of the graph that's not in a Twitter feed?

[i.insider.com image 600x398]


That's the "fixed" graph according to the article, I think.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One death is a tragedy.  +100,000 deaths and a Republican in charge is data makes the next +100,000 deaths inevitable.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I suspect that this thread will be noted by a remarkable absence of Farker redhats. Well, I can think of a couple who would be stupid enough to try and defend this, or at least try a few handwaves, or at least a few whatabouts, but - damn - that will be a hard row to hoe. I doubt they have the cajones. Perhaps one of our derpier Russian members?
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody have an actual picture of the graph that's not in a Twitter feed?

[i.insider.com image 600x398]



Sorry, that's the corrected graph.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The X-axis was set up that way to show descending values to more easily demonstrate peak values and counties on those dates," Candice Broce, communications director for Gov. Brian Kemp's office, tweeted on Monday. "Our mission failed. We apologize. It is fixed."

You're damn right: it was fixed. And if you had any honor, Candice, you'd resign your position as pliant mouthpiece to a corrupt office.
 
dirkfunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've stopped caring and have begun to wish for death to sweep through us like a wildfire just to make this end.  I think I'll get my wish.


Release the Darwin, cull the herd.
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Entire article is about a facetious graph. Said article does not include any images of said graph. It's amazing what passes for journalism these days.
 
hershy799
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it's because there's a Presidential election coming up, but for some reason I immediately thought of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Jews for Buchanan
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here's the misleading one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schnee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hanlon's razor - never ascribe to malice that which can be explained by incompetence - could apply here. It is easy to accidentally order a graph by "magnitude" instead of by date.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It only needs to fool fat white georgian bubbas, not actual people.
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Republicans. Apparently they'll eat turds if you tell them it's chocolate enough times.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

advex101: Rapmaster2000: I've stopped caring and have begun to wish for death to sweep through us like a wildfire just to make this end.  I think I'll get my wish.

Release the Darwin, cull the herd.


I don't need to outrun the bear. get sick for America to reach herd immunity.    I just need to outrun you. let you get sick first.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Republicans. Apparently they'll eat turds if you tell them it's chocolate enough times.


That's NOT chocolate???
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody have an actual picture of the graph that's not in a Twitter feed?

[i.insider.com image 600x398]


That's actually the improved graph.  Original one is below.  The reason the original is terrible is because it is visually designed to force a downward slant.  It's showing cases for the top five counties by date, and then arranging the counties within each day so that the biggest case count is on the left and the smallest is on the right.. and then arranging the DATES by case count also!  This visually tricks you to see downward trends.

The improved graph is still terrible, but at least it keeps the counties in the same place from day to day, which immediately makes it seem less downward trendy.  But it is still terrible as it is hard to see any trend at all... but if you look carefully at just the purple bar, you can see cases going up, then down, then springing back.  That's not good but it is hard to see among all the noise.  5 separate charts for each county would be better.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Conservatism is a religion where embracing willful ignorance is a sacrament.


Dude, that's all religion. That's literally what religion is.

Conservatism is a symptom of religion, not a cause and not just something analogous to religion. It is simply the political application of religious thinking.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Republicans. Apparently they'll eat turds if you tell them it's chocolate enough times.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Conservatism is a religion where embracing willful ignorance is a sacrament.  They really are made in their god's image but their god is a drooling slack-jawed mouth-breathing dumbass sack of shiat. There's no hope for the faithful. May they happily meet their maker. Soon.


Fortunately for them, their competition offers the compelling argument of "surely this time it won't end in the senseless slaughter of millions."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hey Georgia: fark you!

Wall the whole state off.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: arrogantbastich: Republicans. Apparently they'll eat turds if you tell them it's chocolate enough times.

[Fark user image image 425x236]


damn you. At least mine is animated.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

schnee: Hanlon's razor - never ascribe to malice that which can be explained by incompetence - could apply here. It is easy to accidentally order a graph by "magnitude" instead of by date.


This is definitely malice.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
When you've got the CDC HQ nestled in your state's capital, you have to be bold when it comes to lying.

On the other hand, it's too familiar to hear "Jim, he's dead." in a Georgia accent.  They must be obsessed with saying that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: When you've got the CDC HQ nestled in your state's capital, you have to be bold when it comes to lying.

On the other hand, it's too familiar to hear "Jim, he's dead." in a Georgia accent.  They must be obsessed with saying that.


Yes, there's a lot of Jim Crowing in Georgia.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Republicans. Apparently they'll eat turds if you tell them it's chocolate enough times.


You ought to see our Democrats.  Atlanta is about to have the 2nd mayor in 20ish years to end up in prison.  When the city was ordered to release a bunch of documents for city bribery to the press they did so by printing them out and stuffing them in boxes with millions of other irrelevant documents.

The last Democratic governor was about as corrupt as you could get and since getting out of office has been doing great things like defending the driver of the above mayor who got in a wreck in Cobb County (no love lost for Atlanta) while running police emergency lights on the car because they were late (again) for a meeting.

Shirley Franklin was a good mayor for Atlanta who had to make a lot of tough choices and cleaned up a lot of 30+ year old messes about as best as she could do.  As soon as she got out of office she noped out of politics.  Otherwise she'd probably be governor.   At least she wasn't the DeKalb County (the county next to Atlanta) who had a voted out sheriff had his replacement assassinated (neither was white).
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This was intentional because Kemp is human garbage (and supported by human garbage). He wanted to justify his terrible decision making in the hope that when the second spike comes, people will be too used to going out that they'll oppose future measures.

Atlanta itself is being smart about things. In the near future, Georgia will be a blue state because Atlanta is almost at the point of being able to outvote the trash. When that happens, you'll see a LOT of changes in very short order.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wow.....just....wow.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

schnee: Hanlon's razor - never ascribe to malice that which can be explained by incompetence - could apply here. It is easy to accidentally order a graph by "magnitude" instead of by date.


We're taking about MAGAt conservatives.  Malice is like breathing to them.  Of course this was being done on purpose not only to force people off of unemployment, but to make northern liberals like Cuomo look bad by comparison.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The choice of graph type itself is literally just an attempt at obfuscation.  A bar graph is NOT how you chart trends like this.  It should be a scatter plot or line graph.  And that's is before you even touch on the intentional manipulation of the data...
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Shirley Franklin was a good mayor for Atlanta who had to make a lot of tough choices and cleaned up a lot of 30+ year old messes about as best as she could do.  As soon as she got out of office she noped out of politics.  Otherwise she'd probably be governor.   At least she wasn't the DeKalb County (the county next to Atlanta) who had a voted out sheriff had his replacement assassinated (neither was white).


I'm curious as to why you thought that last parenthetical note was needed.

Because the default interpretation is going to be that you're a racist asshole.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Anybody have an actual picture of the graph that's not in a Twitter feed?

[i.insider.com image 600x398]


Isn't that the one in TFA which says is the one which fixes the problems?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Excellent book by the way.
 
