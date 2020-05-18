 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Great tits are having a hard time in the city, but forest tits are still OK   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, this thread has potential. carry on
 
Bullitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With great tits comes great responsibility.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! My eyes are up here.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey! My tits are down there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm goin' Old School...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

johnny_stingray: With great tits comes great responsibility.


Too bad there seems to be an inverse relationship between them.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
content.pornpics.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Check out this pair of tits!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well things are much cleaner in the city


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
billix0
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Far be it for me to reject a good Tits pun but this should really be a Ric Romero headline:

Wildlife thrives in forests, does poorly in big cities! News at 11.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Hey! My eyes are up here.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Hey! My tits are down there.

[Fark user image 850x1062]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey, whatcha doin' there?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Well things are much cleaner in the city


[3.bp.blogspot.com image 442x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Great googly moogly.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: johnny_vegas: Well things are much cleaner in the city


[3.bp.blogspot.com image 442x480] [View Full Size image _x_]

Great googly moogly.


thats not exactly the sound effect i would have went with.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Note to self.... place grub worms in bra if I want to fit in with newest bathing suit trend...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is Mammary Monday a thing now?
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
dittybopper:


Fark user imageView Full Size



You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
You'd be like heaven to touch
I wanna hold you so much
At long last, love has arrived
And I thank God I'm alive
You're just too good to be true
Can't take my eyes off of you
 
8 inches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Check out the tits on this biatch!  (What?!  It's a correct word!)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

oopsboom: Dr Jack Badofsky: johnny_vegas: Well things are much cleaner in the city


[3.bp.blogspot.com image 442x480] [View Full Size image _x_]

Great googly moogly.

thats not exactly the sound effect i would have went with.


I'm thinking more like this
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Is Mammary Monday a thing now?


I support, lift, and separate this proposal.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [i2.wp.com image 339x350] [View Full Size image _x_]


She was being assaulted immediately before that clearly demonstrating great tits having a hard time in the city.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [i2.wp.com image 339x350]


Meh, I I like the outtakes better (NSFW)
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Forest tits
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Forest tits
[Fark user image 850x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Forrest tits.

/for tat
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [media3.giphy.com image 224x374] [View Full Size image _x_]


live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tried to GIS "breeding great tits" but all I found was a collection of unrelated documentaries.

/oh, the things you learn on Fark...
 
Susan'sLittleAdamsApple
‘’ less than a minute ago  

8 inches: [Fark user image image 425x668]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
