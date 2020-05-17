 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Maryland bar unveils social distancing intertube contraptions for drinkers. Bonus: you won't get hurt when falling over after getting blotto
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it easier just to stay at home and drink (by yourself in the dark)
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Isn't it easier just to stay at home and drink (by yourself in the dark)


Yes, but then you'd miss this totally tubular experience.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've heard of using rubbers, but that's ridiculous.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


don't drink and drive
 
baorao
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
it's not like 6 feet is the max distance germs and spittle can travel. it seems like as people get more intoxicated they are going to talk louder and breather harder.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
on the plus side you can get drunk and play bumper tables
 
WithinReason
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In the downtown where I live bars are just selling single drinks in soda cups to go. So people are just walking between different bars.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Circusdog320: Isn't it easier just to stay at home and drink (by yourself in the dark)

Yes, but then you'd miss this totally tubular experience.


Get a tube, then drink at home, alone in the dark.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

baorao: it's not like 6 feet is the max distance germs and spittle can travel. it seems like as people get more intoxicated they are going to talk louder and breather harder.


You're a spoil sport. At least they're trying, and it's kind of comical.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If there were only some way to get drunk without leaving the hous... Oh.  I see that's been covered.
 
emtwo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

baorao: it's not like 6 feet is the max distance germs and spittle can travel. it seems like as people get more intoxicated they are going to talk louder and breather harder.


The ridiculous and outlandish part of this story isn't the farking innertubes, it's that these businesses are reopening at all.

Compared to that absolute lunacy, putting full-grown adults in developmental walkers at the bar actually sounds innovative and pragmatic.
 
Insain2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

George Therogood said it all........

Yeah I'd rather do my six-packin at home thank you very much!!!!!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

emtwo: baorao: it's not like 6 feet is the max distance germs and spittle can travel. it seems like as people get more intoxicated they are going to talk louder and breather harder.

The ridiculous and outlandish part of this story isn't the farking innertubes, it's that these businesses are reopening at all.

Compared to that absolute lunacy, putting full-grown adults in developmental walkers at the bar actually sounds innovative and pragmatic.


They aren't reopening. FTA, "the tables will be available to customers when we do reopen"
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WithinReason: In the downtown where I live bars are just selling single drinks in soda cups to go. So people are just walking between different bars.


That is actually pretty safe. If people are walking to bars, they are outside where it is difficult to transmit.  Also, the time an infected person is in contact with another increases the risk.  So if someone is not sitting at a bar three feet away from a bartender for a half hour, it is relatively difficult to transmit.

If the drinks are to go, it is unlikely that an infected customer is infecting a bartop or tabletop if he is just there to pick up a drink and go.

And if the bathrooms are closed and everyone is pissing in the alley, no one is infecting doorknobs or toilet seats.
 
emtwo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

khitsicker: They aren't reopening. FTA, "the tables will be available to customers when we do reopen"


If you have free time due to shelter-in-place, you may want to look up what "indicitave present continuous" means in relation to verbs.
 
emtwo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: That is actually pretty safe. If people are walking to bars, they are outside where it is difficult to transmit. Also, the time an infected person is in contact with another increases the risk.  So if someone is not sitting at a bar three feet away from a bartender for a half hour, it is relatively difficult to transmit.

If the drinks are to go, it is unlikely that an infected customer is infecting a bartop or tabletop if he is just there to pick up a drink and go.

And if the bathrooms are closed and everyone is pissing in the alley, no one is infecting doorknobs or toilet seats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In this contraption you are still not six feet away from others unless they are in one also.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

emtwo: khitsicker: They aren't reopening. FTA, "the tables will be available to customers when we do reopen"

If you have free time due to shelter-in-place, you may want to look up what "indicitave present continuous" means in relation to verbs.


i misspelll words and use bad grammar intentionally.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is there also some sort of bladder contraption that you can pee into?
 
