(Wikipedia) Mount St. Helens 40 years a-go BOOM
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...killing Ian Curtis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I remember we were driving home from church a couple of days after the eruption and my brother, who was I guess about four at the time, started saying, "It's snowing!"  It was ash from Mount St. Helens falling from the sky.  We lived just outside of Atlanta at the time.  The eruption blew so much ash into the atmosphere that winds took it all the way to the east coast and probably beyond.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: ...killing Ian Curtis.


And thread done in 1.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's wiki so it's a tad suspect, but reading about how much everything blowed up, and lahared, and flooded, vaporized, and ashed etc. real good over so much area is amazing and terrifying.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nabb1: I remember we were driving home from church a couple of days after the eruption and my brother, who was I guess about four at the time, started saying, "It's snowing!"  It was ash from Mount St. Helens falling from the sky.  We lived just outside of Atlanta at the time.  The eruption blew so much ash into the atmosphere that winds took it all the way to the east coast and probably beyond.


Same in San Diego
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The USGS Volcanoes Facebook page has been recounting the buildup to Mount St Helens on a day by day basis for a few months. It's a fascinating and eery read and well worth your time.

There was no indication that today was the day. None.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember my parents complaining about what the ash was doing to the car. Air filters were the toilet paper of the day.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Shoveller: There was no indication that today was the day. None.


The explosion was a pretty reliable indication.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Obama's failed attempt to prevent Ronald Reagan from becoming president.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of poetic that Harry Truman was killed in a large explosion.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember being 6 and they wouldn't let us go out to play for a few days because inhaling the falling ash was dangerous.  Supposedly like tiny shards of glass, it would cut up your lungs.  Eventually we could, but only if we wore masks.  Kids today just don't understand what it was like.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's kind of poetic that Harry Truman was killed in a large explosion.


Aren't they going to put him on the 10 dollar bill? Whatever happened to that?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did scientists ever publish a follow-up study on the effects of the ash 10+ years later on the crops in fields due east of the volcano?

/ now i'll have to go look
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard it go boom, didn't know what is was until a few hours later. I was going to go to a motorcycle rally near Goldendale that weekend, glad I didn't.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One particular idiot refused to leave no matter how many people tried to warn him that an eruption was imminent. No matter what scientific evidence showed that if he stayed he was sure to die, he refused to listen to reason and just kept going "MUH FREEDOMS!" (boy, that sure sounds familiar, huh?).

"He thought they would come and pluck him off," said Rosen, referring to several news media helicopters that would land and park in the large lot just in front of Truman's resort. "He thought (the volcano) would just go straight up and that somebody would be able to come and get him."

So, seconds after Mt St. Helens erupted, the Pyroclastic flow wave (superheated air) reached his lodge and instantly vaporized him.

Don't be like Harry. Harry was a dumbass.


https://www.sciencehistory.org/distil​l​ations/harry-versus-the-volcano
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: One particular idiot refused to leave no matter how many people tried to warn him that an eruption was imminent. No matter what scientific evidence showed that if he stayed he was sure to die, he refused to listen to reason and just kept going "MUH FREEDOMS!" (boy, that sure sounds familiar, huh?).

"He thought they would come and pluck him off," said Rosen, referring to several news media helicopters that would land and park in the large lot just in front of Truman's resort. "He thought (the volcano) would just go straight up and that somebody would be able to come and get him."

So, seconds after Mt St. Helens erupted, the Pyroclastic flow wave (superheated air) reached his lodge and instantly vaporized him.

Don't be like Harry. Harry was a dumbass.


https://www.sciencehistory.org/distill​ations/harry-versus-the-volcano


Harry had a cave with 30 days of supplies prepared, he said.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's kind of poetic that Harry Truman was killed in a large explosion.

Aren't they going to put him on the 10 dollar bill? Whatever happened to that?


You're thinking of Harriet Tubgirl.

We Ate the Necco Wafers: AAAAGGGGHHHH: One particular idiot refused to leave no matter how many people tried to warn him that an eruption was imminent. No matter what scientific evidence showed that if he stayed he was sure to die, he refused to listen to reason and just kept going "MUH FREEDOMS!" (boy, that sure sounds familiar, huh?).

"He thought they would come and pluck him off," said Rosen, referring to several news media helicopters that would land and park in the large lot just in front of Truman's resort. "He thought (the volcano) would just go straight up and that somebody would be able to come and get him."

So, seconds after Mt St. Helens erupted, the Pyroclastic flow wave (superheated air) reached his lodge and instantly vaporized him.

Don't be like Harry. Harry was a dumbass.


https://www.sciencehistory.org/distill​ations/harry-versus-the-volcano

Harry had a cave with 30 days of supplies prepared, he said.


I think a lot about Harry caves these days.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Vancouver, Vancouver. This is it."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Istill have a little bottle of ash my neighbors collected when they were on vacation in Washington during the eruption.

Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CSS

I was salmon fishing in a Washington fleet off of Cape Mendocino that day.   All we had was radio chatter and were hearing rumors that Seattle had been hit and all kinds of stuff like that.   Some guys tried to get a call through the Marine Operator (at the time a nice lady in Eureka who would  connect land calls to boat radios and vice versa).  She was swamped and calls weren't going through.  Keep in mind this was before cell phones.

So the fleet of several boats from Westport to Gig Harbor to Seattle all pulled our gear and headed into town (several hours away) to find out what was really going on.

When I got home on the Oregon coast a few days later, there was even a light dusting of ash there.  Being Salmon fishermen, there was also a worry that the Toutle River Coho salmon run was wiped out.   The Toutle River was the one that carried the lahars all the way down to the Columbia.   Turned out that the run was a bit more canny than previously thought and some chose a different river to return to.

My future husband (hadn't met him yet), was somewhere on the north Oregon coast.   His Weeners when hearing the boom (and I know from others that they definitely heard/felt it there) was think it was a nuclear bomb.
 
lamric
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was on watch at a SOSUS underwater listening station in Pacific Beach, WA when it blew.  We saw lots of seismic activity across all the displays, a few minutes later the announcement came over the radio that Mt St Helen's had a major eruption.
 
IC Stars
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Istill have a little bottle of ash my neighbors collected when they were on vacation in Washington during the eruption.

Me too. My brother and I ran out the to our backyard in Great Falls, Montana and collected ash. I forgot how long it took the plume to reach that far -- was it the afternoon of the next day?

Anyway, our entire sky was that strange color, and the ash was still falling so I probably have some in my lungs right now. My mom made us  wrap a bandana around our mouths but still...
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What an ash hole.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was in Ellensburg, and was in church when the ash cloud arrived. At nine years old I wasn't quite aware enough to notice that the skylight went dark at some point during the service. When we left, the sky was black. Ash was pouring from the sky. Some grown-up or another announced to the crowd that Mt. St. Helens had blown its top. We all knew it was expected to happen, but I had no inkling of how it would affect me.

For several months I couldn't go anywhere without a mask. Look how far we've come in 40 years!
 
semiotix
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Mount St. Helens is about to Blow Up
Youtube elizAugXVcI


/pretty modern sound for a 40-year-old song
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: I know it's wiki so it's a tad suspect, but reading about how much everything blowed up, and lahared, and flooded, vaporized, and ashed etc. real good over so much area is amazing and terrifying.


And all things considered, it wasn't even a big erruption.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm 20 years old. I was on a beach on the Olympic Peninsula, when we heard what we thought was a sonic boom. A few minutes later a guy came running down the beach and was hysterical screaming the mountain blew. We packed up our car and started heading home, I was going to college in Ellensburg. Looking South from Olympia it looked like hell on earth.  We made it as far as North Bend and got turned around. We stayed with some friends in Seattle.

I made it to my house in Wenatchee on May 20th, my 21st birthday. Rather than celebrating my birthday at home I decided to go to Ellensburg. I figured, I'm going out to have my first legal drink! I make it to Ellensburg.

The dorm I live in is empty. Ash is falling from the sky, I go out to buy a beer, the stores and bars are closed. My Mom, sent me with a birthday cake with an erupting volcano on it...Hope your birthday is a bang.

So, on my 21st birthday I sat in an empty dorm eating birthday cake and feeling sorry for myself (Yes, I know it was a dumbass move now). Drove home the next day. They had closed the college.

40 years later...FARK! I'm old!
 
cartersdad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lived across the river in St. Helens Oregon.  was on a ridge, riding my horse when it blew.  Horse started acting skittish minutes before, so probably felt the tremors.  But booked it back to the farm after the eruption.

Saw lots of eruptions from the marina, it was a daily tailgate party.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kona: Nabb1: I remember we were driving home from church a couple of days after the eruption and my brother, who was I guess about four at the time, started saying, "It's snowing!"  It was ash from Mount St. Helens falling from the sky.  We lived just outside of Atlanta at the time.  The eruption blew so much ash into the atmosphere that winds took it all the way to the east coast and probably beyond.

Same in San Diego


And here I was, working just 150-200 miles from the mountain and got nada. There was a couple of dustings in Kitsap, but the offshore flow that would bring it wasn't operating that spring.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've mentioned this on Fark before but... about two months before the explosion, a kid playing on the shore of the Columbia River found $5800 in cash from the DB Cooper hijacking/parachute drop. The FBI started up a new effort to look for Cooper and his money in the St Helens region... only to have the mountain blow and dump hundreds of feet of ash on top of the search area. Guess we'll never find out what happened to DB.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
OH SH*T LOOK AT THOSE GAS PRICES
 
amindtat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: One particular idiot refused to leave no matter how many people tried to warn him that an eruption was imminent. No matter what scientific evidence showed that if he stayed he was sure to die, he refused to listen to reason and just kept going "MUH FREEDOMS!" (boy, that sure sounds familiar, huh?).

"He thought they would come and pluck him off," said Rosen, referring to several news media helicopters that would land and park in the large lot just in front of Truman's resort. "He thought (the volcano) would just go straight up and that somebody would be able to come and get him."

So, seconds after Mt St. Helens erupted, the Pyroclastic flow wave (superheated air) reached his lodge and instantly vaporized him.

Don't be like Harry. Harry was a dumbass.


https://www.sciencehistory.org/distill​ations/harry-versus-the-volcano


Harry at least admitted he was scared. That's the difference between him and the Covidiots.

Harry Truman & Mount St Helens
Youtube Atq500LDRlI


With his wife gone, Spirit Lake was all he had left. For all his bluster and wishful thinking, I think deep down he knew the potential danger and just didn't want to live without his lodge and Spirit Lake, and most of all, his wife.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Crazy shiat.  Don't stand in nature's path...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
