(Radio.com)   Goooood morning NYC, except for those who have to move their cars for the first time in two months, assuming they remember where they parked them   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
chewd
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll bet AAA is doing a lot of jumpstarts this morning.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chewd: I'll bet AAA is doing a lot of jumpstarts this morning.


Fella could make a lot of money with one of those portable jump boxes.

Same way I did shoveling sidewalks on Tree St. in South Philly when I was a kid.

/100 block
//19148
/// used the $ to build my first RC car.
 
theFword
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I just filled up for the first time since mid March.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Got one of those Duracell branded jump packs a few years ago, saved my ass more than once.  Doubt it has the kick to jump a 6L diesel if the installed battery went full Cobain, but worth keeping around for anything smaller.  Like printers, cars can smell desperation.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Got one of those Duracell branded jump packs a few years ago, saved my ass more than once.  Doubt it has the kick to jump a 6L diesel if the installed battery went full Cobain, but worth keeping around for anything smaller.  Like printers, cars can smell desperation.


I've got a big ass deep cycle battery that I run a couple of radios off of, a 2 meter FM only rig and a 6 meter all-mode (well, FM/CW/USB/LSB, but no AM).  It's also my go-to battery for high powered portable HF operation.

I've used it once or twice to jump-start my car in the past, because I pretty much keep it charged up.  It's my "when I don't have any electricity, at least I'll be able to tell people that over the radio" battery.

I should get a solar panel for it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And yes, it is large, and ass-deep.  Just like how your mom likes it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In all seriousness, though, I would think the last two months would be the *PERFECT* time to own a car in NYC:  Lets you avoid using public transit, avoiding perhaps the single biggest way Racist virus is spread around in urban areas, and with fewer people out and about, much less traffic.

Of course, if you could afford to own a car in NYC, you're probably one of the assholes who moved in order to spread it.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​20/05/16/nyregion/nyc-coronavirus-movi​ng-leaving.html
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dittybopper: In all seriousness, though, I would think the last two months would be the *PERFECT* time to own a car in NYC:  Lets you avoid using public transit, avoiding perhaps the single biggest way Racist virus is spread around in urban areas, and with fewer people out and about, much less traffic.

Of course, if you could afford to own a car in NYC, you're probably one of the assholes who moved in order to spread it.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/20​20/05/16/nyregion/nyc-coronavirus-movi​ng-leaving.html


Back in 2011, I briefly owned a car in NYC (had it when I moved there). On the weekends it was great. Traffic isn't that bad; you can zip all over the place and usually find street parking. And, it's was great for day trips outside of the city. Where it became a pain was that sometimes the only street parking I could find near my apartment was half a mile away, and then twice a week I had to go out early to move it.
 
