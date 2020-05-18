 Skip to content
Is it safe to ride in elevators during the coronavirus pandemic? As long as you take proper steps, it has its ups and downs on many levels. Some rides are uplifting and others will let you down
    Infectious disease, daily coronavirus question, Dr. David Cennimo, New Jersey  
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
covid in an elevator, temp goin' up when I'm goin' down
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Have you heard the elevator joke?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always check their Yelp! ratings first.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short answer.  No
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the shaft pun.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Good to the last drop."

Fark user imageView Full Size


"... Slogan of the Otis Elevator Company"
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaft pun.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new rule in my apartment building is one person at a time, or one "household" at a time. At certain times of day, that can mean waiting a few minutes for an empty elevator.

On the other hand, some people just ignore it and get on. A young woman got on the other day, and proceeded to tell me how she has to be careful, because both her and her daughter are immunocompromised. No mask, no problem getting on the elevator with a total stranger, but wants to be careful. Brilliant.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social distancing is impossible in an elevator. And one good coughing or sneezing fit makes it a perfect incubator. Draw your own conclusion.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My workplace has decreed that elevators are safe as long as no more than two people are in the same elevator car.  Also that one must keep 8-10 feet apart from anyone else.  As a kicker, the elevators in our buildings are not 8' across -- they're maybe 9' corner to corner, but I don't think any of my coworkers are less than a foot wide.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting on a crowded elevator right now is wrong on so many levels.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as you ride alone, your chances of safety good up. But if more people get on (which really pushes my buttons) the bottom can really drop out on your chances of not catching covid. Hopefully they close the door on this virus soon.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: As long as you ride alone, your chances of safety good up. But if more people get on (which really pushes my buttons) the bottom can really drop out on your chances of not catching covid. Hopefully they close the door on this virus soon.


*good = go
Ugh
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: covid in an elevator, temp goin' up when I'm goin' down


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Norad: Social distancing is impossible in an elevator. And one good coughing or sneezing fit makes it a perfect incubator. Draw your own conclusion.


You know else makes a dandy incubator?

Stairwells.
 
Salmon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I find letting out a massive ripper helps people make better decisions about getting into the elevator with me.

And if the wife is with me I just point at her and do the universal ewwww face while pinching my nose.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Four people? In my apartment building it's limited to two.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd rather take the stairs than stand in a cloud of second hand cologne and tobacco breathe anyway.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bingethinker: The new rule in my apartment building is one person at a time, or one "household" at a time. At certain times of day, that can mean waiting a few minutes for an empty elevator.

On the other hand, some people just ignore it and get on. A young woman got on the other day, and proceeded to tell me how she has to be careful, because both her and her daughter are immunocompromised. No mask, no problem getting on the elevator with a total stranger, but wants to be careful. Brilliant.


My building put in the same rule, with large signs outside the elevators. One day I got on alone and as the doors were closing a woman stuck her arm in to reopen them and barreled inside. So I stepped out. She sighed dramatically, rolled her eyes and said "I don't have it", so I replied "Maybe not, but I haven't been tested, so neither of us know for sure that I don't. You're welcome." She rolled her eyes again. Whatever.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whenever I am going down on an elevator, someone always gets on and asks, "Are you going down?"

I always reply, "that is what my preacher says."

Of course this is just a joke.  I don't actually have a preacher.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could cut the risk in half by installing Bat-poles,
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
funcage.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Just say an Our Father before stepping on.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
memeguy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
