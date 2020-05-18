 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   'You can kick their balls, but you can't touch them' Social distancing rules are confusing   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

228 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 1:50 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm glad I'm not her husband.

Or am I?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story of my goddamned life.

(._. )
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i will not post any inappropriate images
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have a pic of an actual monkey performing this move on another monkey but I can't find it right now.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: I have a pic of an actual monkey performing this move on another monkey but I can't find it right now.


My wife would be particularly confused with my Internet history if I googled that one.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.