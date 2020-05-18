 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Regular tossing leads to long-term satisfaction   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A coin is a two sided die.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: A coin is a two sided die.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: A coin is a two sided die.


Three.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rolling for dexterity...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only idiots would use a coin to decide life changing decisions.


But is does have me wondering if I should reevaluate my current system.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

And after a brief consultation, I'll stick with my current method.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've found that flipping a coin to make a difficult decision can actually help a lot. Flip the coin, and if you feel disappointed or feel like you want to flip again in hopes of getting the other choice, then you know in your heart what you really want.

Of course being an adult I haven't done that since I was like 12 years old, so...
 
NothingCanPossiblyeGoWrong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I make all my major decisions based on the outcome of coinflips
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
antnyjc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So this article is just reinforcing that most people are indecisive shiats and that they need someone or something (apparently a 3 sided coin) to make decisions for them so that they can obliviously go about their days while the world burns around them?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Magic 8 ball farked my life up for a solid year. Now, ultimately good did come out of it thru personal re-invention and re-evaluation... but never trust important decisions to an inanimate object.
 
rogue49
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Y'know most of the time I decide on evaluations
Gathering all the info and perspective

But rarely, it's not a clear choice and can go either way and I just wanna get on with things
I'll flip a coin

And sometimes, I'll ignore the results
Because then it triggers my real desire or feelings

A coin toss is often just a catalyst
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Weird Hal: A coin is a two sided die.

Three.


Oh, I can bring back my year 2000 joke
[politics warning]
So the presidential candidates were tired of the campaign stupidity and decided to make it coin toss...
So Gore calls "heads".
Nader sneaks in and cheekily calls "tails".
So Dubya calls "edge".

I still can't believe it.
[/politics]
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The Goddess of Binary approves of your article.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi
 
farker99
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA: Researchers found that those who make choices using a coin toss are more likely to go ahead with the decision,

If it is a coin toss I would expect 50% of the time (on average) people would not be more likely to go ahead, as it came up tails when they asked for heads, etc.
/statistics, it's a thing
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cause: heads
Correlation: tails
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh.  That kind of tossing.  Nevermind.
 
McJaemes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CSB: Private McJaemes and Private McSmitz graduate boot camp together and report to the same unit. A PFC quota opens.

Coin toss.

Private McSmitz becomes PFC McSmitz.

Whatevs. McJaemes is ok with it. Fate, after all.

One month later, PFC McSmitz fails the whiz quiz. Demoted back to Private McSmitz. **shrug** Guess Lady Fate didn't know what she was doing.

/CSB
 
