 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Sitting on your roof naked clutching cannabis and surrounded by police is no way to escape a drug raid at your home   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, News Corporation, News International, Trademark, News Group Newspapers  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 8:59 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T TELL ME HOW TO LIVE MY LIFE!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
how about you make it legal. be a lot cooler if you did.

/canadian
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looking at the picture, I feel the guy could have hid his smoke stack behind the chimney and gotten away with it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You are NOT my manager.
 
Insain2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I ate my cookies I baked.....but then again I wasn't neket whilst I was eating them.......I put 1000ml of pot in em yummy 1 and done is all I can say!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
But he left the coke inside? I woulda been face deep up on that roof.
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being naked on my roof surrounded by police and holding weed is not the problem. The problem is, where do I keep my lighter?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.