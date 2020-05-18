 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   The cell phone data following the Open-protests is in and you already know the rest of this headline   (theguardian.com) divider line
51
    More: Sad, 1945, 1983, Protest, 1974, State, 1967, 1947, Civil disobedience  
•       •       •

1644 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 10:20 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The "I need to gut mah hair dun" ones can fark right off and die.
The "I hurv a right to carry my personal support bazooka into subway" ones are children whining about security blankets and I'm not even entirely sure why they are doing any of this.  Childish attention whores.

Now the ones who are there because they're are facing a situation where they can't work to make money but their government hasn't lifted a finger to help them.  Those people:  I don't have a good answer for that, I can't waggle my finger at that.  Maybe work for an essential service?  I don't know.  If I was going to protest it would be aimed at governments not to open up businesses, but to open up that stupid wallet that gets opened so often to bail out sociopaths in suits all the time.  I'd protest the lack of support from my government to support these people.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/If a meme is dank, a man is not only right to steal it, he is obligated to do so.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where does the cellphone data come from? I watned to look at the data, but I can't seem to find a source for it
 
kobrakai
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Where does the cellphone data come from?


Typically from cellphones.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The cell phone data following the Open-protests is in and you already know the rest of this headline

This is precisely why should shouldn't carry around a cell phone.

Also, keep a bunch of full-sized Snickers on you, just in case.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Keep in mind, this cell phone tracking data was obtained from many people who are concerned with Bill Gates using a vaccine to track them with chips.
 
worsttofirst [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Frightened journalists who're only interested in the truth, are being targetted by Trump supporters because they're exposing his collusion with Putin!!!
This vicious mob of rioters just simply want bars & liquor stores to be open 24 hours a day, so they can get wasted as they're degenerates who support Trump!!!
Small businesses don't need to re-open, these people can just get jobs as essential workers, who needs truckers or farmers when Amazon needs more warehouse workers & it's unions need more yearly worker fees???
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Cell phone data? I told you that 5G was making people sick!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Frightened journalists who're only interested in the truth, are being targetted by Trump supporters because they're exposing his collusion with Putin!!!
This vicious mob of rioters just simply want bars & liquor stores to be open 24 hours a day, so they can get wasted as they're degenerates who support Trump!!!
Small businesses don't need to re-open, these people can just get jobs as essential workers, who needs truckers or farmers when Amazon needs more warehouse workers & it's unions need more yearly worker fees???


They're remaking Die Hard, but they're calling it Try Hard starring you.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: This is precisely why should shouldn't carry around a cell phone.


So we can't visualize where a virus will spread following anonymized information?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

worsttofirst: Frightened journalists who're only interested in the truth, are being targetted by Trump supporters because they're exposing his collusion with Putin!!!
This vicious mob of rioters just simply want bars & liquor stores to be open 24 hours a day, so they can get wasted as they're degenerates who support Trump!!!
Small businesses don't need to re-open, these people can just get jobs as essential workers, who needs truckers or farmers when Amazon needs more warehouse workers & it's unions need more yearly worker fees???


(take your meds)
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I actually feel sorry for the virus that has to crawl around inside this particular skeevo's carcass, imo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
emtwo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Also, keep a bunch of full-sized Snickers on you, just in case.*


*Offer only valid to whites. If you're black, dittybopper and his friends will have to spend a few seconds explaining to the police that your full size Snickers looked like a loaded handgun.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I don't need this craep.  I need correlating data showing the spread of covid-19 hospitalizations that links the behavior to waves of illness and death.  Until we have that, we have educated guesses.

If it doesn't happen, then they might have been right about humidity and heat and not really needing to stay locked down for so long.  If it does happen, then we were right.

/every indicator so far is that we will be right, but we do still need it to HAPPEN, or we have to reassess our prediction models.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Something something not fascism when we do it?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away


What right have you been denied? Getting a farking haircut? You sound like a mental weakling who can't stand to not be distracted for 2 minutes.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Now the ones who are there because they're are facing a situation where they can't work to make money but their government hasn't lifted a finger to help them.  Those people:  I don't have a good answer for that, I can't waggle my finger at that.  Maybe work for an essential service?


I try to put myself in their shoes - and honestly - I don't think I'd do it. Get a job as an Instacart driver and make enough money to get by...at the risk of giving my kids Kawasaki disease or whatever it's called? Pass.

I wish the government would step up with a jobs program. We need contact tracers. Hire 300k of them to work from home. Start training them immediately. Maybe they sit around doing nothing for a few months - so what? Would have been nice to have some N95s sitting around doing nothing last year.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


Do you have someone checking in on you from time to time?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...traveling hundreds of miles to events, returning to all parts of their states, and even crossing into neighboring ones.

Proof of astroturfing
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Lansing area is one of our choices for shopping trips, but we try not to go there if we can avoid it. The folks in Ann Arbor seem to behave quite responsibly (especially by comparison), so we go east rather than north.

It is a bummer that the cell data shows that we have immediate neighbors who go to the protests (at least when the weather is nice). We try and stay away from all the neighbors.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Something something not fascism when we do it?


No, no...fascists can be morons also.

/armed pro-Covid protestors out front of the statehouse shoulda told ya :)
 
Deucednuisance
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
p51d007: (you know, the same one we had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).

It's one thing to pretend to be stupid for clicks and Lulz.

It's another to do it so badly.

I'd like to say that's it's been a pleasure knowing you, except that it hasn't.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Faces of death.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So what I got out of that article is the small groups of open up protestors had to come from all over the state, and in some cases other states. And that is the turnout? Looking like there is a much smaller number of these folks than we are being lead to believe.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


Fark user imageView Full Size


This is all I heard you say.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.

Do you have someone checking in on you from time to time?


It's called a caseworker.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know what the time and energy of these tantrums (because yes, tantrums are what they are) could have been better directed towards? Demanding adequate, MONTHLY financial support from the government. For the duration of the pandemic.

"If I can't find work during a pandemic, then the richest nation in the world should be able to safeguard its citizens until it's safe to find work" is a better rallying cry than "if I can't spend 2 hours at Olive Garden looking at my phone idly and treating the wait staff like slave laborers then I'm living under tyranny."
 
Seacop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


This was pocketninjalike typing with no pocketninja funny.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


2/10
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

emtwo: dittybopper: Also, keep a bunch of full-sized Snickers on you, just in case.*

*Offer only valid to whites. If you're black, dittybopper and his friends will have to spend a few seconds explaining to the police that your full size Snickers looked like a loaded handgun.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In reading the article, there was a lot of "may" and not a lot of 'it did".  The article mentions that the cellphones were tracked to many different places, but doesn't seem to say that those many different places ended up turning into hot spots.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.


WARNING! Poe's Law reactor core is overloading! Breech imminent!
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That article doesn't prove anything other than something "MAY" have happened - just like $100 bill MAY file out of my ass. Go out and live your lives, you Farking pussies.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Where does the cellphone data come from? I watned to look at the data, but I can't seem to find a source for it


You have to use FOIA to request the data, and once the Chinese server farm processes it, they will send you what you want to know.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ecobuckeye: dittybopper: This is precisely why should shouldn't carry around a cell phone.

So we can't visualize where a virus will spread following anonymized information?


I was of course being facetious, but if you want to go there, what guarantee do you have that the data is "anonymized"?   In fact, it can't be, because location data is inherently de-anonymizing.

Even if you have blanked out the number and reduced the location accuracy of data, for it to have any real meaning it shows approximately where and when a device was somewhere.  Unless you wrap your phone in aluminum foil when you're half-way home, it can still be used to identify who you are, especially if you use it for longer term tracking.

I mean, going to a protest, then back home, then to work, then home, then maybe to visit a relative or friend, or to go shopping, or whatever, you don't think that's not going to de-anonymize you?
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark right off Covid Karens. We're re-opening and getting back to the NEW NORMAL. Wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance when possible and GBTFW.

Happy Monday!
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: So what I got out of that article is the small groups of open up protestors had to come from all over the state, and in some cases other states. And that is the turnout? Looking like there is a much smaller number of these folks than we are being lead to believe.


The horrifying possibility is that they are traveling great distances to these protests and taking the disease back home with them - to their kids and neighbors - who don't deserve to be infected.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: p51d007: Gee, just what the government needs to scare the crap out of sheeple, in order for them to "accept"
having your rights taken away for some new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one we
had in 2009 that Obama DID NOTHING about).  Oh, and this fall, look for the democrats & their
pravda media to push for locking everything down again, and "demand" mail in voting.  They expect
the sheeple to go along with it because you can bet they already have enough allies in the post office
to stuff more illegal voters, dead voters and people made up out of the thin air to win the election, destroy
what's left of the Constitution, and create a new socialist utopia called the United SOCIALIST States
of America.

2/10


I would have gone with about 3/10; they nailed most of the conspiracy theories, including the post office, which shows at least some effort.  If they had mentioned 'pizza' even once I would have scored them higher.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

penetrating_virga: Fark right off Covid Karens. We're re-opening and getting back to the NEW NORMAL. Wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance when possible and GBTFW.

Happy Monday!


True.  If we don't work, you can't get your government money checks.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: You know what the time and energy of these tantrums (because yes, tantrums are what they are) could have been better directed towards? Demanding adequate, MONTHLY financial support from the government. For the duration of the pandemic.

"If I can't find work during a pandemic, then the richest nation in the world should be able to safeguard its citizens until it's safe to find work" is a better rallying cry than "if I can't spend 2 hours at Olive Garden looking at my phone idly and treating the wait staff like slave laborers then I'm living under tyranny."


This right here is why Republicans hate education.  They don't WANT any angry protestors to make the better argument.  They want a cat, lazy, stupid, and ultimately ineffectual population.

We're seeing in action right here and now, and it's incredibly depressing.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: I wish the government would step up with a jobs program. We need contact tracers. Hire 300k of them to work from home. Start training them immediately. Maybe they sit around doing nothing for a few months - so what? Would have been nice to have some N95s sitting around doing nothing last year.


The census already requires the federal government to hire a shiat ton of people for a temporary position. They could start by asking people interested in those positions if they'd have any interest in contact tracing work.
 
penetrating_virga
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: penetrating_virga: Fark right off Covid Karens. We're re-opening and getting back to the NEW NORMAL. Wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance when possible and GBTFW.

Happy Monday!

True.  If we don't work, you can't get your government money checks.



LOL. That's not true.. to the tune of $150,000 SBA forgive-able loan. :D

Now like I said... grab your tool belt and get to work.
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: bluejeansonfire: You know what the time and energy of these tantrums (because yes, tantrums are what they are) could have been better directed towards? Demanding adequate, MONTHLY financial support from the government. For the duration of the pandemic.

"If I can't find work during a pandemic, then the richest nation in the world should be able to safeguard its citizens until it's safe to find work" is a better rallying cry than "if I can't spend 2 hours at Olive Garden looking at my phone idly and treating the wait staff like slave laborers then I'm living under tyranny."

This right here is why Republicans hate education.  They don't WANT any angry protestors to make the better argument.  They want a cat, lazy, stupid, and ultimately ineffectual population.

We're seeing in action right here and now, and it's incredibly depressing.


Many cats are indeed lazy, but I'm not sure you can call them stupid.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.