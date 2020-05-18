 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   La Niña will make things caliente in the US from June until August   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
3
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

20 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 9:20 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hotter than normal is the new normal.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hereby demand a La Niña counterpart to this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

/I feel like Melissa McCarthy could nail it...
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not *that* bad during those months around here (Houston).  The bad month is September - highs in the upper 90s with massive humidity.  Cold fronts try to make it down here and stall which sucks up loads of moisture from the gulf and dumps it on us.  This *used* to end sometime mid to late September with the first cold front making it through and giving us some nice weather but for the last several years, we haven't been seeing the first good, lasting, dry front until October and November.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.