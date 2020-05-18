 Skip to content
(CNN)   As if we didn't already have enough to worry about, now there's a SUPER-TYPHOON heading for the India-Bangladesh border   (edition.cnn.com)
posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 1:31 PM



Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How do we know?  Is it wearing a cape?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that as SUPER-PYTHON at first.
Clearly I need more coffee.
...and to write a movie script.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We?

I don't live anywhere near there and I doubt anybody else on Fark does either.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Super Duper Typhoon.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"I love this timeline so much!"

-Death
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, Mother Nature... May is 'Alien Invasion' month

Have to wait until June for Super Typhoons and tsunamis

Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, this is bad for a few reasons.  Bangladesh is very low-lying and very populous.  A typhoon in 1970 killed 300,000 people.  That's just a bonkers number.  The storm surge was 35 feet.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

S10Calade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This could be a good thing, subby. The wind will blow away the smog and the rain will rinse everything off.
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

How I become death destroyer of humanity
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A Super Typhoon, 12 meters longer than a regular Typhoon, and 3 meters wider.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Major typhoons / cyclones hitting Bangladesh have been a thing throughout recorded human history. The one in 1582 killed about 200,000 people.
 
ajgeek
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GrogSmash
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

