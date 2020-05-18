 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Britain says anyone who develops a lack of taste will need to self-isolate. So bad news, Manchester United fans   (metro.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: PSA, Sense, Taste, Olfaction, symptom of coronavirus, England's deputy chief, Prof Spector, loss of senses, Public Health England  
•       •       •

220 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 2:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wonder if there's any inference to be drawn from the fact that it has taken the British two months to realise they could not actually taste their own cooking.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
give me doughnuts [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, if you like British food, you should self-isolate.  I can agree with that.
 
Riche
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: I wonder if there's any inference to be drawn from the fact that it has taken the British two months to realise they could not actually taste their own cooking.


I came here looking for a wiseass remak like that; Leaving with a satisfied smirk on my face.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear subby , That was a tasteless Joke.

Ya Farking Limey.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So all the chavs in their stretch pants and Burberry plaid are going in to isolation right now, yeah?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard it also gives uncontrollable flatulence.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British food is like eating cardboard....
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My baby takes the morning train
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy, I prefer a 'lil lack o' the ol' taste when dinin' on 'er minge, if you know wha I'm sayin', guvna.

/this is bad, and I should feel bad...and yet I don't
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: I wonder if there's any inference to be drawn from the fact that it has taken the British two months to realise they could not actually taste their own cooking.


It's not their fault their teeth are so rotten that they have to boil everything to mush to eat.

Okay, think we got all the stereotypes out of the way.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

still safe.

/the joke being that she (perrie edwards, member of little mix) has no sense of smell
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not even mad, Subby.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Offal joke there subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

duppy: [Fark user image 409x558]


jcsocialmedia.comView Full Size

images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If the affected person lives with others, they will be asked to self-isolate for seven days, and the others for 14 days. Okay.

I lost my sense of smell for a month starting in early march, moderate fever, agonizing sinus infection, bad diarrhea, maybe a minor cough.  Still waiting for the antibody tests to stabilize before I get one and see if I had it.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Glory glory, wankmitter.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: If the affected person lives with others, they will be asked to self-isolate for seven days, and the others for 14 days. Okay.

I lost my sense of smell for a month starting in early march, moderate fever, agonizing sinus infection, bad diarrhea, maybe a minor cough.  Still waiting for the antibody tests to stabilize before I get one and see if I had it.


You had it.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Subtonic: SwiftFox: If the affected person lives with others, they will be asked to self-isolate for seven days, and the others for 14 days. Okay.

I lost my sense of smell for a month starting in early march, moderate fever, agonizing sinus infection, bad diarrhea, maybe a minor cough.  Still waiting for the antibody tests to stabilize before I get one and see if I had it.

You had it.


Ah, but can I catch it again?  There's the rub
 
bugcrusher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: [Fark user image image 157x322]


#COYS!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Subtonic: SwiftFox: If the affected person lives with others, they will be asked to self-isolate for seven days, and the others for 14 days. Okay.

I lost my sense of smell for a month starting in early march, moderate fever, agonizing sinus infection, bad diarrhea, maybe a minor cough.  Still waiting for the antibody tests to stabilize before I get one and see if I had it.

You had it.

Ah, but can I catch it again?  There's the rub


Please get to licking door knobs and report back. For science.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.