 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Judge denies request by 'delusional' Martin Shkreli to be released to conduct COVID-19 research   (ktla.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, Prison, Law, Crime, Felony, Sentence, pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli's request, home confinement rules  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 6:14 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm sure there's a secure testure lab that would be willing to take him. Full restraints, of course. Can't have him squirming during the research.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr Shkreli, have you ever seen the movie titled "The Facility"?  Well, you're going to live it.

But hey, you're out of jail, right?
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Harper's account of his trial is brilliantly funny, if you need a pick-me-up (and who doesn't, these days)

"And he disrespected the Wu Tang Clan"
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From the ancient days...

"One of your most ancient writers, a historian named Herodotus, tells of a thief who was to be executed. As he was taken away he made a bargain with the king: in one year he would teach the king's favorite horse to sing hymns. The other prisoners watched the thief singing to the horse and laughed. "You will not succeed," they told him. "No one can." To which the thief replied, "I have a year, and who knows what might happen in that time. The king might die. The horse might die. I might die. And perhaps the horse will learn to sing."
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What in the hell does he think he would be able to contribute? He's not a chemist or a researcher; he has a bachelor's degree in business administration. He's run a few pharma companies, sometimes into the ground and sometimes getting canned from them, but that's not a skillset that's really in high demand right now.

I'm glad the judge said no, but I wish he'd ordered Shkrelli's cellmate to cockpunch him once a day for a month, for wasting the court's time.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"HERO" tag for the judge!
 
6nome
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The judge replied, "Wu-han virus ain't nothin' to f*ck wit'!"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: What in the hell does he think he would be able to contribute? He's not a chemist or a researcher; he has a bachelor's degree in business administration. He's run a few pharma companies, sometimes into the ground and sometimes getting canned from them, but that's not a skillset that's really in high demand right now.


Oh, I'm sure that there are plenty of pharma companies which we'd like run into the ground.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: What in the hell does he think he would be able to contribute? He's not a chemist or a researcher; he has a bachelor's degree in business administration. He's run a few pharma companies, sometimes into the ground and sometimes getting canned from them, but that's not a skillset that's really in high demand right now.

I'm glad the judge said no, but I wish he'd ordered Shkrelli's cellmate to cockpunch him once a day for a month, for wasting the court's time.


He's a sociopath and a megalomaniac. Anything ever accomplished in his proximity was because of him. He's pretty sure he's the smartest man alive and he's incapable of seeing why there's anything he shouldn't ask for.
 
mrwhippy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
well yea a   bachelor's degree in business administration really gives him credentials to work in pharmacology biochemistry and virology

Fark user imageView Full Size


What a Fuc*ing ego I have when in reality the people at the companies you extorted did all the work

Is he somehow related to Trump?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.