(Fox 31 Denver)   Strip club that straddles the Colorado-Wyoming border reopens. "We're on eight-inch heels and obviously a mask sometimes messes with your vision like I need to be able to see where my feet are going. In eight-inch heels it could be deadly"   (kdvr.com) divider line
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
TFA: "Last night was crazy. We had people from Omaha and Utah, Nebraska, south Dakota. They made the trip," Kim said.

and

The Den is not requiring customers to wear masks, but they are providing masks to anyone who wants one.

It's like having a pee area in the community swimming pool. Throw in alcohol and it's going to be a long hot summer, probably longer.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it straddles the Colorado/Wyoming border, I would imagine that the masks are an improvement.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: TFA: "Last night was crazy. We had people from Omaha and Utah, Nebraska, south Dakota. They made the trip," Kim said.


That's like high-minded morally conservative central. Hmmmm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"We had people from Omaha and Utah, Nebraska, south Dakota."

Unfortunately the fire marshal had to shut the place down because they were over capacity for ugly people.
 
phed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm fine with the lockdown but man do I miss strip clubs.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The allowing areas with low incidence of infections to reopen really requires that there are no people from outside the area coming into it. That strip club should have a separate section to isolate the out of town folk. Put them in the champagne room and cover them in hand sanitizer. Maybe they will pay extra.
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
These were provided to allow for the stuffing of singles into G-strings from a safe distance:

Fark user imageView Full Size


NO PINCHING ALLOWED!
 
