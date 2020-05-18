 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reason Magazine)   Time to end the restrictive alcohol open-container laws and let the people drink outside in these COVID-19 times   (reason.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Alcoholic beverage, United States open container laws, Public intoxication, Alcohol laws of Missouri, Drinking culture, Drinking in public, Drink, Coffee  
•       •       •

716 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 11:13 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I rarely abide by those laws anyway. If I want a beer while walking down Diversey Ave or hanging out at the lakefront, I drink a beer. I've literally never had a problem. I know, I sound white. Thanks for pointing that out.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's lower the drinking age again as well. Let's stop pretending you're responsible enough to be charged as an adult at 14-yearas old but not enough to smoke or drink for many years later.
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A real patriot would drink anywhere they want and scream about their freedom when confronted.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Let's lower the drinking age again as well. Let's stop pretending you're responsible enough to be charged as an adult at 14-yearas old but not enough to smoke or drink for many years later.


I think if you are old enough to
* join the military and get shot at
* Marry
* Buy a house
* Buy a gun
* Make your own medical decisiosns

Then you are freakin old enough to decide you want a beer.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: Let's lower the drinking age again as well. Let's stop pretending you're responsible enough to be charged as an adult at 14-yearas old but not enough to smoke or drink for many years later.

I think if you are old enough to
* join the military and get shot at
* Marry
* Buy a house
* Buy a gun
* Make your own medical decisiosns

Then you are freakin old enough to decide you want a beer.


Well technically you can only buy some guns some ways at 18, no pistols or NFA tax stamped items from an FFL until 21. Gun laws are weird.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, one of my first long solo international trips I visited Ukraine, it was so weird to me to see people walking up the main strip drinking. Sure, they "attempted' to make it not obvious, but there obviously wasn't much effort put in to enforcing any law (if it did exist).

It was just, normal. I think that's how it should be.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have always enjoyed being able to do this Vegas on the strip, that said I can do the same thing in my hometown too, I just put it in a cup first.
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Let's lower the drinking age again as well. Let's stop pretending you're responsible enough to be charged as an adult at 14-yearas old but not enough to smoke or drink for many years later.


You think a 14 year old wearing a mask and presenting his brother's ID isn't going to get some booze?  You're supposed to check the ID vs. the customer, but these days that's pointless.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And while we're at it can we get rid of the absolutely ridiculous policies that ban drinking alcohol while operating a motor vehicle?
I thought Trump was gonna make shiat great again...? Far as I can tell we're still living in the soviet union.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they allow outside drinking, they need to earmark a percent of the alcohol tax for street cleaning. Most farking street drinkers are farking litter bugs. But other than that, I don't have a problem with in general.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: And while we're at it can we get rid of the absolutely ridiculous policies that ban drinking alcohol while operating a motor vehicle?
I thought Trump was gonna make shiat great again...? Far as I can tell we're still living in the soviet union.


Finally someone says what we're all thinking. Protip: Keep a half pint of vodka in your car, and when you get pulled over immediately chug it. The cops can't prove you were drunk before you drank it! It's this one weird trick that cops hate!
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, something reasonable from Reason for a change!
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only seen open container laws enforced (pour it out) during Bay to Breakers in San Francisco.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: edmo: Let's lower the drinking age again as well. Let's stop pretending you're responsible enough to be charged as an adult at 14-yearas old but not enough to smoke or drink for many years later.

I think if you are old enough to
* join the military and get shot at
* Marry
* Buy a house
* Buy a gun
* Make your own medical decisiosns

Then you are freakin old enough to decide you want a beer.


The more freedom you have at 18, the less likely you are to join the military.
 
LL316
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Savannah, New Orleans, and Vegas can do it.  Detroit did it for the Super Bowl (I assume others do as well).  It's farking ridiculous not to.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: hile we're at it can we get rid of the absolutely ridiculous policies that ban drinking alcohol while operating a motor vehicle?
I thought Trump was gonna make shiat great again...? Far as I can t


As long as you're under the limit, what's the problem?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The funny thing is that I support this because it would allow me to drink less during bar crawls.

As it is, I'm not the kind of person who is just going to dump out my beer when moving between bars.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

sennoma: I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...


There are a bunch of Karens right here on fark who think that if you get a take out of booze and walk around the town, you are going to get COVID and kill your grandma.  We have come to the point where farkers are out Karening the Karens and the cops.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I did open a handle of fark.com server fuel yesterday. Feeling a wee bit tired this morning...
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sennoma: I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...


I'd like to introduce you to the American population.

It will be abused, in the most Randy Marsh ways possible. After that, as the article suggests, the police will use it as another excuse to harass minorities.
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sennoma: I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...


Open containers and public drinking are trashy but it probably shouldn't be illegal. It's no worse than people adding chrome to cars where it was never intended. On second thought, ghetto chrome jobs should probably be illegal.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Evening dog walks commonly include a giant mixer or wine in a stainless tumbler. I've always assumed others carrying containers on walks in the neighborhood do the same with their beverage of choice. A Blender bottle minus the dumb wire ball works great too if you need something lighter.
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Anything's legal if you keep in the back of your mind that you can simply ask to speak to the supervisor of someone who confronts you.*

* This may not be accurate or sound advice
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Does anyone remember the guy on shark tank that had filters you could attach to your nostrils? They all went apeshiat and he got a million from all the sharks. Where are those things? They would be perfect for drinking if they worked.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Evening dog walks commonly include a giant mixer or wine in a stainless tumbler. I've always assumed others carrying containers on walks in the neighborhood do the same with their beverage of choice. A Blender bottle minus the dumb wire ball works great too if you need something lighter.


Every single dad on Halloween night. "Hey, I gotta do something with my kid and it's cold out? No way I'm doing that sober."

Note: Not condemnation.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: As long as you're under the limit, what's the problem?


The limit, comrade, is the problem.

My taxes paid for those roads so I should be able to get farked up and drive on them.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Public consumption has always been a thing, what do you think a Big Gulp is for?
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Evening dog walks commonly include a giant mixer or wine in a stainless tumbler. I've always assumed others carrying containers on walks in the neighborhood do the same with their beverage of choice. A Blender bottle minus the dumb wire ball works great too if you need something lighter.


Nope, you're just an alcoholic.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

khatores: sennoma: I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...

Open containers and public drinking are trashy but it probably shouldn't be illegal. It's no worse than people adding chrome to cars where it was never intended. On second thought, ghetto chrome jobs should probably be illegal.


Im pretty sure ghetto chrome is already illegal, well at the unlicensed shops that do the chrome plating with total disregard for environmental laws. Gaudy chrome done by professional platers is still legal unfortunately.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Public consumption has always been a thing, what do you think a Big Gulp is for?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Buttknuckle: [Fark user image 730x410]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If they allow outside drinking, they need to earmark a percent of the alcohol tax for street cleaning. Most farking street drinkers are farking litter bugs. But other than that, I don't have a problem with in general.


reusaboo.comView Full Size
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

max_pooper: khatores: sennoma: I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...

Open containers and public drinking are trashy but it probably shouldn't be illegal. It's no worse than people adding chrome to cars where it was never intended. On second thought, ghetto chrome jobs should probably be illegal.

Im pretty sure ghetto chrome is already illegal, well at the unlicensed shops that do the chrome plating with total disregard for environmental laws. Gaudy chrome done by professional platers is still legal unfortunately.


I mean this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I rarely abide by those laws anyway. If I want a beer while walking down Diversey Ave or hanging out at the lakefront, I drink a beer. I've literally never had a problem. I know, I sound white. Thanks for pointing that out.


Same here and I'm black. The cops will only fark with you if you're doing some other shiat while drinking or look too young.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Evening dog walks commonly include a giant mixer or wine in a stainless tumbler. I've always assumed others carrying containers on walks in the neighborhood do the same with their beverage of choice.


When the weather is nice, I like to pour an after work beer into a stainless water bottle and go for a two mile walk. Great way to unwind, cheaper than a bar, doesn't involve driving, and I get some exercise. As long as you're not being an idiot, it's pretty easy to get away with an open container.

Of course, because half of America is idiots, we have open container laws.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
gunsmack: sennoma: I was just talking to a friend yesterday how it's been kind of a defacto thing now in my small-town Northern California area... since the restaurants all all takeout, including alchohol, it's considered perfectly normal to grab a beer in a 'To Go' cup and walk up and down the main street (closed to cars at least temporarily).  The cops and even Karens seem to look the other way.  It's cool, and so far, hasn't been abused.  Maybe it will stay this way...

I'd like to introduce you to the American population.

It will be abused, in the most Randy Marsh ways possible. After that, as the article suggests, the police will use it as another excuse to harass minorities me.

FTFY so that it's relevant to the person I care about.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: WhiskeySticks: Evening dog walks commonly include a giant mixer or wine in a stainless tumbler. I've always assumed others carrying containers on walks in the neighborhood do the same with their beverage of choice. A Blender bottle minus the dumb wire ball works great too if you need something lighter.

Nope, you're just an alcoholic.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.