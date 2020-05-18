 Skip to content
(Fox 40 Sacramento)   Zumba leads to corona, study finds   (fox40.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Alexis Wright very disappointed that her business plans to reopen may be hampered

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can get Coronavirus at Zombo.com
 
Sio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So we canceled our weekly ecstatic dance back on March 12th, due to this very thing. Even if everyone feels fine, all that heavy breathing (giggity) in an enclosed room will spread it ALL OVER. Especially if we have the fans and AC on full blast, which we do. 250-300 people all dancing their hearts open would be a massive transmission vector and we have many at-risk participants. I desperately miss our community, but refuse to risk them. We're doing Zoom meetups with about 60 of us weekly. I don't see us holding a dance until next year at the earliest. Farking sucks.

/first state case was IDed the last day we met, on the 5th...
//csb?
/// just cause
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Rob3Fan: You can get Coronavirus at Zombo.com


Anything is possible at zombo.com!
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
More than 100 cases? Heck, that's like, 1% of their cases!
 
dready zim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Invincible: Rob3Fan: You can get Coronavirus at Zombo.com

Anything is possible at zombo.com!


This was literally my first thought
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How about a Zima and a Corona?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Always nice after a hard Zumba workout to have some cold Coronas.
 
