HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The police have conducted an intense search, but they still haven't found what their looking for.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The police have conducted an intense search, but they still haven't found what their looking for.


Someone saw them on a street, but it didn't have a name.

My guess is when they find the culprits and put them in jail it will feel like sort of a homecoming.

The question is why would someone Desire to do this?  Have some Pride for christ sakes, In a little while they will question, if it was the sweetest thing to do what they did.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The police have conducted an intense search, but they still haven't found what they're looking for.


D'oh!
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: The police have conducted an intense search, but they still haven't found what their looking for.


Did it have anything to do with that Bloody Sunday?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heh.  Ironically, I'm re-reading this book right now:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hospitaller: HighOnCraic: The police have conducted an intense search, but they still haven't found what their looking for.

Did it have anything to do with that Bloody Sunday?


closetcooking.comView Full Size


SUNDAE BLOODY SUNDAE.....
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I call bullsh*t on the headline. It's been at least ten years since anyone wanted U-2.
 
guestguy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
