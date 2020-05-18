 Skip to content
(BBC)   Protip: When trying to make empty stadium stands look full to create atmosphere, check to make sure "premium mannequins" used to fill seats aren't really sex dolls   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
    More: Amusing, Seoul, Sex doll, South Korea, Sex toy, sports leagues, Korean War, Incheon, Korea  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those look pretty good, Honestly, I was expecting

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
dugitman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're clothed and have masks covering their blowholes, I dont see why anyone would care..
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why is this an issue?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Staff "went through the confirmation process that they were not adult products several times," said the statement, "

The confirmation process??
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder how many get 'used' by the staff?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well the signs in the stadium do say group rapier - can't get any rapier than that
wut?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iowan73 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dugitman: If they're clothed and have masks covering their blowholes, I dont see why anyone would care..


Is that what those are? I thought they were all just really surprised.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, now we know where Kwame ended up

/"Premium mannequins"
//**wink**
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And when a team scores, the dolls all give their 'OH!' face.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The male sex dolls on the second row look a little flat.

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

edmo: Those look pretty good, Honestly, I was expecting

[i.ebayimg.com image 300x300]


Years ago while at a Cubs / Reds game there was one of those being tossed around the bleachers like a beach ball until security finally grabbed it.

/ It even had tassels on it's nips.
 
hammettman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess they happened to have a lot of those dolls on hand.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's crazy expensive. Aren't those things thousands of USD each?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Staff "went through the confirmation process that they were not adult products several times," said the statement, "

The confirmation process??


"several times"
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: That's crazy expensive. Aren't those things thousands of USD each?


The stadium didn't have to buy them. There was a big stash of them in the groundskeeper's shed for some reason.
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Make sure [they] aren't really sex dolls.
...
Why?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's not a sex doll until someone has sex with it.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: The male sex dolls on the second row look a little flat.

[ichef.bbci.co.uk image 320x180]


Oh, so you like your male sex dolls to have large gazongas, eh? Good to know that about you.
 
