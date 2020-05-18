 Skip to content
(WTOL 11)   Friday: Ohio opens up barbershops and hair salons. Sunday: Toledo barbershop becomes COVID-19 hotspot   (wtol.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"No one could have predicted this"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope it didn't affect four people.  I'm already prejudiced against barbershop quartets.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bob's Barbershop

mustn't be too much business when you only give one style of haircut
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad is starting to look like a dirty hippy, and even he is planning on waiting three weeks before getting a haircut to see what happens.

/glad I started buzzing my hair a few years back
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Caaaaaaarefully! Caaaaaarefully!
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But who shaves the barber?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: My dad is starting to look like a dirty hippy, and even he is planning on waiting three weeks before getting a haircut to see what happens.

/glad I started buzzing my hair a few years back


Same here. I look just as "stunning" as I did in January, because I just buzz my head once every couple of weeks.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
Caaaaaaarefully! Caaaaaarefully!


Why must you be vexed? Can't you see you're next?!

Yes, you're next! You'rrrrrrre so next... to be infected with COVID-19!
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may die in agony of respiratory shutdown, but at least I got a decent haircut.  And I triggered the libs!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?
 
Klivian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?


We can't even get idiots to wear a mask into a Costco, you think they'll tell the government anything about who they encounter?
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?


nah, we're firmly in the "fark it, let these patriots act as canaries in the coal mines. once it plays out we'll know it is safe to go about our lives and then vote trump out of office."
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


All kinds of people got haircuts in T Town!
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some way businesses could keep track of who was in the store on a given day. Silly me, that problem is way too hard for Americans, guess there's nothing we can do about it but hope people do the right thing.
 
QFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like a problem that will eventually correct itself.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?


Are we ready to do contact tracing and testing? I thought we were still at flail around uselessly.
 
emtwo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?


wat?
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Ohioan, I apologise for what we're doing right now.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?

Are we ready to do contact tracing and testing? I thought we were still at flail around uselessly.


The lede paragraph in TFA says "The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is asking anyone who was at Bob's Barbershop in Curtice on Friday, May 15, to call 419-213-4060."  What would you call that?
 
emtwo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: As an Ohioan, I apologise for what we're doing right now.


Apology accepted.

If you're still feeling contrite, you could also apologize for Drew Carey and the city of Cleveland. I've been waiting patiently.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Bob's Barbershop

mustn't be too much business when you only give one style of haircut


It is a great style, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I haven't pulled the trigger on buzzing my hair yet, but any day now really. Just a question of when.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: MechaPyx: Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?

Are we ready to do contact tracing and testing? I thought we were still at flail around uselessly.

The lede paragraph in TFA says "The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is asking anyone who was at Bob's Barbershop in Curtice on Friday, May 15, to call 419-213-4060."  What would you call that?


Appealing to those that can read.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

QFarker: This seems like a problem that will eventually correct itself.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: MechaPyx: Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?

Are we ready to do contact tracing and testing? I thought we were still at flail around uselessly.

The lede paragraph in TFA says "The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is asking anyone who was at Bob's Barbershop in Curtice on Friday, May 15, to call 419-213-4060."  What would you call that?


One government office attempting to do its job doesn't not equal a national response.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It'll be late 2022, and the United States will be the only country on the planet that still has COVID-19 hotspots popping up. Because freedom.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?


Contact tracing is a nice backup to contact avoidance.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

emtwo: Pichu0102: As an Ohioan, I apologise for what we're doing right now.

Apology accepted.

If you're still feeling contrite, you could also apologize for Drew Carey and the city of Cleveland. I've been waiting patiently.


I'm sorry.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?


*yawn*

You people need some new material.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, all of Michigan and Pennsylvania came to Ohio this weekend. This strategy is as effective as local gun control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
dillieodigital.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't care if Monday's blue. Tuesday's grey and Wednesday too.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?

Are Democrats firmly in the "shut it all down forever, or until we can make Trump lose the election" camp?

*yawn*

You people need some new material.


Once again, "Let's make the Democrats be the ones to make the hard decisions about what sacrifices we need to promote the common good, while the Republicans do what is easy, popular, and takes advantage of the hard work and choices of others."  Dad goes to work every day to buy and maintain the family car, and then junior takes it out to do donuts in the parking lot and drifts it into a light pole.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: [Fark user image image 346x750]

All kinds of people got haircuts in T Town!


He'll probably come back with some frequency?
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So now we can test and contact trace all that in just two days?  I call bullshiate.
 
p51d007
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!
 
wage0048
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
You know what product was a victim of having come out about 35 years too early?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flowbee​
 
emtwo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

p51d007: More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!


I hope you die a premature and perfectly preventable death.

Just please do it in a way that doesn't kill others. Instead of spreading COVID-19, try eating Tide Pods.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!


What on earth are you blathering on about?  True, coronaviruses have existed in the past; one causes a version of the common cold.  However this is a new coronavirus, hence the name, COVID-19, with 19 being the year it was discovered, 2019.

Of course, everybody reading this should know this, including you, Mr. Stupid Troll.
 
PunGent
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: So, are we not supposed to do contact tracing and follow-up tests now?


Yes, yes we are.

Requires a competent government, of course.

/GOP moron governor here in Mass. was slow out of the gate w/lockdown, and is just now hiring tracers
//looks like a goddam genius compared to the GA governor caught lying with his badly 'shopped graph
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

p51d007: More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!


At last: contact from another galaxy.
 
lectos
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

p51d007: More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size


Then you run around and spread the disease while not even knowing you are infected.  That's what we were trying to avoid.  In essence, that means that you are literally murdering people who cannot handle the disease with no remorse.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

p51d007: More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!


What, no youtube link? Every dumbass conspiracy nutter has a youtube link. You must be a plant to make conspiracy theorists look bad. What are you? CIA? FBI?
 
EddieMoscone
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

p51d007: More crap intended to scare the ignorant public.  As more and more tests come in, you will find, that more
and more people are testing POSITIVE for this new version of a corona virus (you know, the same one that
hit during the Obama era, which NOTHING was done about).
You know what, I'll bet those that indeed test positive, didn't even know they had it, and, are perfectly
healthy.  But but but what about those that have compromised immune systems bla bla bla.
THEN STAY HOME!


That sure was a lotta words. Some of 'em were even in the right order.

Now just to have 'em make sense! Then you'll be cookin' with gas!
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Keeping  that curve low forever will kill us all.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
nostalgia049.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
