 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   A report from a military contractor puporting to show that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology "is an illustrated guide on how not to do open source analysis". Good thing no one in the US Government would take such a thing seriously   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
35
    More: Obvious, The Daily Telegraph, United States Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, United States Intelligence Community, Foreign minister, Daily Beast analysis, shocking report, senior officials, report's claim centers  
•       •       •

1384 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 May 2020 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Busted: Pentagon Contractors' Report on 'Wuhan Lab' Origins of Virus Is Bogus

Fark user imageView Full Size

"Oooooh, there's a farking surprise"
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, seems legit as the Pee Pee Files.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Motivated reasoning" is the phrase I've been searching for my entire life.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The MACE document claims a November 2019 conference was canceled because of some calamity; in fact, there are selfies from the event.

STOP TRYING TO CONFUSE ME WITH FACTS!

Also, a photo of where they produced the coronavirus:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again: Whatever happened in Wuhan or not, it has nothing to do with the utter failure of trump and his lickspittles to do what was necessary.

When on March 24th you claim this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


you cannot then claim that the mess you created through ignorance and negligence was suddenly down to some shiat in Wuhan. Even if it WAS the bloddy virus, you had plenty of time to react and gear up. You didn't, and now there's no scapegoat for the trump regime's unbelievable failure.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A report from a military contractor purporting to show that COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology [...]

...in no way lessens Trump's culpability for the United States' poor response to the pandemic..?
 
Vexed Thespian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
without having read the *entire* article...

what are the odds that this is what trump based his "i've seen the classified info that this was released in wuhan"  (~1%)

...and what are the odds that this was doctored up after the fact to bolster a bullshiat lie that he repeated after reading it from one of his heroic keyboard warriors? (~99%)

/We've been telling his cult that he is full of shiat and he fabricates evidence for his lies of of thin air, that they don't even know how to critically analyze anything anymore, and next year they will be raging about how the next president is full of shiat and fabricates evidence for his lies out of thin air.

//The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if Covid-19 was manufactured by the farking Umbrella company or whatever, that doesn't excuse all the people in America that are like "if I can't go to the Cheesecake Factory, then I'm living under tyranny," who out there spreading the disease at our president's behest.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President Trump told reporters earlier this month that the virus had escaped from the Wuhan lab because "somebody was stupid."

That sentence is literally true.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop contracting to Vladimir Putin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vexed Thespian: //The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...


I'm starting to get pessimistic, and thinking that no president, nothing short of a revolution can fix what's fundamentally wrong with our country. Until then, the best we can hope for is a president that can read, speak in full sentences, and placate investors.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Vexed Thespian: //The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...

I'm starting to get pessimistic, and thinking that no president, nothing short of a revolution can fix what's fundamentally wrong with our country. Until then, the best we can hope for is a president that can read, speak in full sentences, and placate investors.


Take heart friendo,
The IC is tired of the past 4 years.

I've managed to convince at least 1 low level deepstater I'm friends with to register to vote, for the FIRST TIME.

He's only a few decades older than me.
 
way south
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Paddy: Again: Whatever happened in Wuhan or not, it has nothing to do with the utter failure of trump and his lickspittles to do what was necessary.

When on March 24th you claim this:
[Fark user image 850x411]

you cannot then claim that the mess you created through ignorance and negligence was suddenly down to some shiat in Wuhan. Even if it WAS the bloddy virus, you had plenty of time to react and gear up. You didn't, and now there's no scapegoat for the trump regime's unbelievable failure.


A failure that hits every nation in the world due to the ccp downplaying the dangers while up-playing its control of the situation. They spent your reaction time buying up supplies from other nations for themselves. They've spent the aftermath offering donations for payments of praise.
Everyone believed the ccp and the ccp was lying and burying records. The only reason we got any information was because one doctor leaked the DNA sequence shortly before he was arrested.

What your suggesting is that Trump should have gone against the experts based purely on precognition. Something he and others might have done if anyone was listening to Taiwan instead of the ccp.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DAILY BEASTJOIN
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
CORONAVIRUS
CHEAT SHEET
POLITICS
ENTERTAINMENT
WORLD NEWS
HALF FULL
CULTURE
U.S. NEWS
SCOUTED
TRAVEL
CROSSWORD

PLAY NOW
FOLLOW US
GOT A TIP?
JOIN
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
MY ACCOUNT
LOG OUT
HOMEPAGE
Busted: Pentagon Contractors' Report on 'Wuhan Lab' Origins of Virus Is Bogus
TRY AGAIN
EXCLUSIVE
Photo Illustration by Lyne Lucien/The Daily Beast/Getty
A military contractors' report circulating on Capitol Hill claims to have evidence that COVID-19 escaped from a Chinese lab. It's filled with information that's just plain wrong.
Erin Banco
Adam Rawnsley
Lachlan Cartwright
Updated May. 17, 2020 11:17PM ET / Published May. 17, 2020 9:00PM ET 
Ashocking report suggesting that the coronavirus was "release[d from] the Wuhan Institute of Virology" in China is now circulating in U.S. military and intelligence circles and on Capitol Hill. But there's a critical flaw in the report, a Daily Beast analysis reveals: Some of its most seemingly persuasive evidence is false-provably false.
Multiple congressional committees have obtained and are scrutinizing the 30-page report, produced by the Multi-Agency Collaboration Environment (MACE), a part of Sierra Nevada, a major Department of Defense contractor. The report claims to rely on social media postings, commercial satellite imagery, and cellphone location data to draw the conclusion that some sort of "hazardous event" occurred at the Wuhan virology lab in October 2019-an event that allowed COVID-19 to escape. It's a theory that has gained currency on the political right and in the upper tiers of the Trump administration.
But the report's claim centers around missing location data for up to seven phones - and in many cases, less than that. It's too small a sample size to prove much of anything, especially when the same devices showed similar absences in the spring of 2019. The MACE document claims a November 2019 conference was canceled because of some calamity; in fact, there are selfies from the event.
What's more, imagery collected by DigitalGlobe's Maxar Technologies satellites and provided to The Daily Beast reveals a simpler, less exotic reason for why analysts believed "roadblocks" went into place around the lab after the supposed accident: road construction. The Maxar images also show typical workdays, with normal traffic patterns around the lab, after the supposedly cataclysmic event.
"This is an illustrated guide on how not to do open source analysis," said Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at the Center for Nonproliferation Studies, who analyzed the MACE report for The Daily Beast. "It is filled with apples-to-oranges comparisons, motivated reasoning, and a complete refusal to consider mundane explanations or place the data in any sort of context."
A Department of Defense spokesperson told The Daily Beast that MACE did not produce the report "in coordination with the DoD." Sierra Nevada did not respond to a request for comment.
The document, which NBC News first published and reported on May 8, made its way to Capitol Hill just days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed in an interview that there was "enormous evidence" to suggest that the virus came from the lab in Wuhan.
Members of the Senate Armed Services Committee were briefed on the report by MACE earlier this month following Pompeo's remarks, according to two congressional aides familiar with the matter. The report then made its way to the Senate Intelligence Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Multiple congressional committees have asked MACE to meet and discuss its product. Members have also asked senior officials in the Trump administration to answer questions about whether they trust the report and agree with its claims.
According to Senate aides who have reviewed the document, there appear to be issues with the analysis. One of those sources said the report "doesn't quite pass the smell test." Another congressional source told The Daily Beast that the report was "not based on actual intelligence."
The emergence of the MACE document comes amid a concerted effort to place blame for the coronavirus pandemic squarely on Beijing. And its existence is confirmation that government resources are now being devoted to exploring that proposition, even as the actual intelligence remains far less conclusive. While there's broad agreement that COVID-19 emerged in China, The New York Times reported that top members of the Trump administration have pushed U.S. intelligence agencies to look for some sort of Chinese government culpability, and to investigate the Wuhan lab theory.
President Trump told reporters earlier this month that the virus had escaped from the Wuhan lab because "somebody was stupid." Since then, the administration has yet to release any evidence to support that theory. Foreign officials as well as members of Trump's own coronavirus task force have pushed back. Dr. Anthony Fauci, for one, has said the virus originated "in the wild."
"Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species," the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told National Geographic.
The MACE document suggests that Chinese authorities blocked off traffic surrounding the Wuhan lab in mid-October. The authors leave readers with the impression that a purported drop in local traffic shows that Chinese officials recognized a leak had taken place and tried to prevent passers-by from being infected. "It is believed that roadblocks were put in place to prevent traffic from coming near the facility," the document says.
In particular, the authors pointed to a decrease in cellphone location data from a highway that passes the lab shortly after the alleged incident. "There was absolutely no traffic" near the facility from Oct. 14-19, the document claims.
But that's simply not so. That conclusion is disproved by satellite imagery provided to The Daily Beast by DigitalGlobe's Maxar satellites. Imagery taken on Oct. 17, shows vehicles on the road by the facility, in the lab's parking lot near the BSL-4 lab where a leak supposedly originated, and at nearby buildings. "The traffic pattern visible on October 17, 2019 is identical to traffic patterns on other days. People are still coming to work," Lewis said.
The Maxar imagery also shows why MACE analysts may have believed roadblocks were in place around the facility. It shows construction of a highway near the Wuhan lab close to completion in October.
"Those closures and roadblocks are far more likely to relate to construction we know is happening. For what it is worth, there are cars and buses at neighboring businesses on October 17-so I imagine some of the lack of data may relate to collection problems since it appears people were at work," Lewis observed.
MACE's analysts tried to establish a "pattern of life" at the Wuhan lab in order to reveal what they claim is an anomaly, one purportedly caused by a leak. The MACE document charts the movement of apparent Wuhan lab personnel into and out of the facility leading up to October, when the alleged leak took place. In one slide, analysts wrote that there is an "18 day gap" in which "there were no observable events" from devices at the lab between Oct. 6 and 24, supposedly suggesting an accidental leak.
In doing so, they appear to have been unaware of a key cultural factor complicating the normal course of events: a holiday. "The first week of October is a golden week in China, which is going to disrupt that pattern," Lewis said.
Their use of up to seven mobile devices to establish the pattern of life around the lab may have also hindered the analysis.
"The number of cellphones involved is extraordinarily small-in most months it is two or fewer unique devices," Lewis said. "Note that there were no devices or pings in March and April 2019. Are we to conclude there was an accident in the spring as well? It is far more likely that the one or two phones regularly going near the laboratory took a vacation, got sick, or lost their phone. (These are all things that have happened in my family in the past year.)"
The Daily Beast asked analysts at the award-winning open source investigative news outlet Bellingcat to review the MACE dossier and evaluate the quality of its conclusions. Within minutes of receiving the dossier, Bellingcat senior investigator Nick Waters disproved one of the MACE document's claims: that a conference on biosafety lab management at the Wuhan lab scheduled for the first week of November was canceled.
Waters found a Facebook post from a Pakistani scientist who had attended the event and taken selfies there, including at the BSL-3 laboratory. The conference did, in fact, take place, as NBC first reported.
"Whoever wrote this document is clearly confused about the nature of 'open source' information. Not only does the key information it contains not appear to be open source, but a simple search of Facebook can disprove one of the key tenets of the assessment," Waters told The Daily Beast.
He also took a dig at one of the many amateurish elements in the MACE presentation. "Perhaps the authors should have spent more time testing their analysis rather than working out how to crop the eye of Sauron into a logo copy-pasted from the internet," Waters said.
As the MACE document circulates through America's halls of power, a second dossier fingering the Wuhan lab for the coronavirus outbreak has caused a massive stir in Australia. The Daily Telegraph, one of Australia's most widely read newspapers, was the first to claim it had obtained the "dossier" and published a front page story by political editor-at-large Sharri Markson on May 2 with the headline "China's Batty Science" claiming it as a "world exclusive" and reporting a "Bombshell dossier lays out the case against the People's Republic." The Rupert Murdoch-owned paper went on to detail, over five pages, explosive claims that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan and that the lab and its scientists were now "the subject of a probe by the Five Eyes intelligence community," referring to the intelligence-sharing partnership among the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the U.K.
Since then, former Australian foreign ministers and media outlets around the world have openly doubted the origins and intent of the dossier, suggesting that it was leaked to The Daily Telegraph by U.S. interests looking to give credence to the claims made by Trump and Pompeo. "It seems the U.S. embassy gave a confected report to an Australian newspaper inflating baseless claims that the COVID19 virus was hatched in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan," former Australian Foreign Minister Bob Carr told The Sydney Morning Herald.
"This is not secret intelligence. It hasn't been passed by one of the main Five Eyes intelligence agencies to Australia nor generated by Australia intelligence. Some of this stuff being peddled is nonsense," Neil Fergus, a security expert based in Sydney with the firm Intelligent Risks, told The Daily Beast.
The State Department did not comment on the record for this story. The House Foreign Affairs Committee has reached out to the Australian government seeking additional information about the "dossier," according to a congressional aide.
Officials in the U.S. and Australia describe both the "dossier" and the MACE document similarly and say they believe both rely on similar data-gathering methodologies. Asked about the "dossier," one Australian official told The Daily Beast: "It's a dead story here-it's not been taken seriously." An intelligence official in the U.S. described it as a "string of open-source facts strung together."
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has repeatedly said there is no intelligence to support the theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan.
"What we have before us doesn't suggest that that is the likely source," Morrison said in response to comments Trump made saying the virus originated in a Wuhan lab. "There's nothing we have that would indicate that was the likely source, though you can't rule anything out in these environments."
"We know it started in China, we know it started in Wuhan, the most likely scenario that has been canvassed relates to wildlife wet markets, but that's a matter that would have to be thoroughly assessed," Morrison added.
The U.S., Australia, and the U.K. have all called on China to allow for an independent investigation into the origins of the virus. China has refused. And small wonder: Beijing has been credibly accused of covering up the severity of the virus since the earliest days of the outbreak.
According to a Department of Homeland Security report obtained by the Associated Press earlier this month, China withheld information about the virus-including how it spread and its ability to kill-in part to stock up on much needed medical supplies before the rest of the world. And it appears as though the government also misled the international community about its death toll. In mid-April, Beijing said officials in Wuhan had revised its death count up by 50 percent.
So it's not surprising that some might wonder whether China was misleading the world about the origins of COVID-19, too. Trump and Pompeo's claims have worried State Department officials who say the secretary, in particular, is moving too quickly to publicly conclude what intelligence officials around the world are either still trying to understand or have said is inaccurate.
The public declarations by Pompeo have already begun to disrupt diplomatic relationships, officials recently told The Daily Beast, as foreign representatives in Australia and elsewhere have told their U.S. counterparts that the secretary's statements would make it difficult to get China to agree to an investigation.
Defending her work, The Daily Telegraph's Markson, who has won multiple Walkley awards, Australia's highest journalism prize, appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast War Room: Pandemic on May 12. The former Trump campaign manager asked her about skepticism over the legitimacy of the dossier she had reported on.
"So now in Australia you have really strong attacks from the left that are almost siding with China here. They want an inquiry into how I got the dossier," she said.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: I've managed to convince at least 1 low level deepstater I'm friends with to register to vote, for the FIRST TIME


WTF the deep state doesn't vote?! What even is the point of having a secret force imbedded within our government to undermine the president, then?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
From reddit. A good analysis of a) why it probably didn't come from that lab and b) why the source of the infection was probably not that wet market in Wuhan either.

Your are warned, it is a long read and stuff.

https://www.reddit.com/r/science/comm​e​nts/gk6y95/covid19_did_not_come_from_t​he_wuhan_institute_of/
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: From reddit. A good analysis


Son, people can see you.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hissatsu: The MACE document claims a November 2019 conference was canceled because of some calamity; in fact, there are selfies from the event.

STOP TRYING TO CONFUSE ME WITH FACTS!

Also, a photo of where they produced the coronavirus:

[Fark user image image 700x394]


Holy shiat I had totally forgotten about that. Was that supposed to be Saddam's?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vexed Thespian: without having read the *entire* article...

what are the odds that this is what trump based his "i've seen the classified info that this was released in wuhan"  (~1%)

...and what are the odds that this was doctored up after the fact to bolster a bullshiat lie that he repeated after reading it from one of his heroic keyboard warriors? (~99%)

/We've been telling his cult that he is full of shiat and he fabricates evidence for his lies of of thin air, that they don't even know how to critically analyze anything anymore, and next year they will be raging about how the next president is full of shiat and fabricates evidence for his lies out of thin air.

//The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...


You should go back and read the article.  Especially the part about how the US seems to have given some material to Australian right-wing networks also trying to prove the virus originated in China.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: WTF the deep state doesn't vote?! What even is the point of having a secret force imbedded within our government to undermine the president, then?


I know a few think tank guys who very pointedly don't vote in order to maintain the aura of neutrality.  Keeps people from talking about their voting history to claim partisianship.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Holy shiat I had totally forgotten about that. Was that supposed to be Saddam's?


Yep
 
1funguy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Vexed Thespian: //The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...

I'm starting to get pessimistic, and thinking that no president, nothing short of a revolution can fix what's fundamentally wrong with our country. Until then, the best we can hope for is a president that can read, speak in full sentences, and placate investors.


I don't know.
There have been some noticeable changes in our environment over the past couple of months. I have heard the theory advanced that nature may have provided the opportunity to us in the form of a virus because we had sealed off so many other avenues to straighten our mess out. I have some health issues that may cause me to become...part of the solution...sooner than I would enjoy, but the world around me has become beautiful in a different way.
Now, I receive more stress when I go into "our" world, and look at the selfishness and greed we exhibit at stores.  I see fear and discomfort when people choose to wear / not wear a mask.
Perhaps the only way we CAN get rid of our present way of accepting crooked presidents and government is upon us.  Maybe it will be another change that our continued survival will depend upon.  We have adapted to things and benefited in the past.  Who can say with any certainty.
But I am old enough to remember the hand wringing over the whataboutisim surrounding astronauts bringing samples of moon rocks back to the earth...
What if they held some unknown diseases!?
What if the inhabitants of the moon wanted them back!?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

1funguy: MattytheMouse: Vexed Thespian: //The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...

I'm starting to get pessimistic, and thinking that no president, nothing short of a revolution can fix what's fundamentally wrong with our country. Until then, the best we can hope for is a president that can read, speak in full sentences, and placate investors.

I don't know.
There have been some noticeable changes in our environment over the past couple of months. I have heard the theory advanced that nature may have provided the opportunity to us in the form of a virus because we had sealed off so many other avenues to straighten our mess out. I have some health issues that may cause me to become...part of the solution...sooner than I would enjoy, but the world around me has become beautiful in a different way.
Now, I receive more stress when I go into "our" world, and look at the selfishness and greed we exhibit at stores.  I see fear and discomfort when people choose to wear / not wear a mask.
Perhaps the only way we CAN get rid of our present way of accepting crooked presidents and government is upon us.  Maybe it will be another change that our continued survival will depend upon.  We have adapted to things and benefited in the past.  Who can say with any certainty.
But I am old enough to remember the hand wringing over the whataboutisim surrounding astronauts bringing samples of moon rocks back to the earth...
What if they held some unknown diseases!?
What if the inhabitants of the moon wanted them back!?


I certainly hope so. I'mma keep being an angry l'il mouse until then.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: You should go back and read the article.  Especially the part about how the US seems to have given some material to Australian right-wing networks also trying to prove the virus originated in China.


Are there any reasonable people who think SARS-CoV-2 originated outside China?
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: 1funguy: MattytheMouse: Vexed Thespian: //The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...

I'm starting to get pessimistic, and thinking that no president, nothing short of a revolution can fix what's fundamentally wrong with our country. Until then, the best we can hope for is a president that can read, speak in full sentences, and placate investors.

I don't know.
There have been some noticeable changes in our environment over the past couple of months. I have heard the theory advanced that nature may have provided the opportunity to us in the form of a virus because we had sealed off so many other avenues to straighten our mess out. I have some health issues that may cause me to become...part of the solution...sooner than I would enjoy, but the world around me has become beautiful in a different way.
Now, I receive more stress when I go into "our" world, and look at the selfishness and greed we exhibit at stores.  I see fear and discomfort when people choose to wear / not wear a mask.
Perhaps the only way we CAN get rid of our present way of accepting crooked presidents and government is upon us.  Maybe it will be another change that our continued survival will depend upon.  We have adapted to things and benefited in the past.  Who can say with any certainty.
But I am old enough to remember the hand wringing over the whataboutisim surrounding astronauts bringing samples of moon rocks back to the earth...
What if they held some unknown diseases!?
What if the inhabitants of the moon wanted them back!?

I certainly hope so. I'mma keep being an angry l'il mouse until then.


Well you just go right ahead. Your contributions make more sense than most!
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: From reddit. A good analysis of a) why it probably didn't come from that lab and b) why the source of the infection was probably not that wet market in Wuhan either.

Your are warned, it is a long read and stuff.

https://www.reddit.com/r/science/comme​nts/gk6y95/covid19_did_not_come_from_t​he_wuhan_institute_of/


I read somewhere that someone was strongly claiming that it didn't jump from pangolins...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So it's a steaming bag of horse shiat. But that makes it fit the White House perfectly.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

way south: Paddy: Again: Whatever happened in Wuhan or not, it has nothing to do with the utter failure of trump and his lickspittles to do what was necessary.

When on March 24th you claim this:
[Fark user image 850x411]

you cannot then claim that the mess you created through ignorance and negligence was suddenly down to some shiat in Wuhan. Even if it WAS the bloddy virus, you had plenty of time to react and gear up. You didn't, and now there's no scapegoat for the trump regime's unbelievable failure.

A failure that hits every nation in the world due to the ccp downplaying the dangers while up-playing its control of the situation. They spent your reaction time buying up supplies from other nations for themselves. They've spent the aftermath offering donations for payments of praise.
Everyone believed the ccp and the ccp was lying and burying records. The only reason we got any information was because one doctor leaked the DNA sequence shortly before he was arrested.

What your suggesting is that Trump should have gone against the experts based purely on precognition. Something he and others might have done if anyone was listening to Taiwan instead of the ccp.


[Fark user image 673x799]


Look at the timestamps on the two tweets.

By January 30, the WHO declared it a public health emergency. Nearly a month before Trump's tweet.

Did China downplay the virus?  Sure.  But so did Trump, AFTER everyone else had already agreed it was a problem.

Feb 28, he called the response to COVID-19 a hoax.

On March 11, COVID-19 is declared a Pandemic by WHO

By March 22, Trump is already talking about re-opening the country again.

Don't forget, before Trump was using China as a scapegoat, he was praising China for their response to the virus:
Jan 24: "China has been working very hard to contain the Coronavirus. The United States greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency. It will all work out well. In particular, on behalf of the American People, I want to thank President Xi!"
Trump tweet
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Stop contracting to Vladimir Putin.
[Fark user image image 425x257]


Or Dick Cheney.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Driedsponge: You should go back and read the article.  Especially the part about how the US seems to have given some material to Australian right-wing networks also trying to prove the virus originated in China.

Are there any reasonable people who think SARS-CoV-2 originated outside China?


I forgot to put the "in the lab" part.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This shouldn't surprise anybody.
Blame the sneaky Chinese.
Blame Obama.
Blame the Liberals.
Blame anybody but the little fat toddler who wanted to be a big important man, and forgot that it involved taking responsibility for things.
 
aug3
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the same people who think this was a Chinese manufactured bio-weapon, also refuse to wear masks.
the same people who think it's OK to not bake gay wedding cakes, think that businesses must cater to their non-mask wearing selves.
Businesses should put up signs stating " It's my deeply held religious belief, that Jesus wanted everyone to wear a mask in this store."
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrparks: "Motivated reasoning" is the phrase I've been searching for my entire life.


Aka "making shiat up".
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now is absolutely the time to be petty.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Vexed Thespian: without having read the *entire* article...

what are the odds that this is what trump based his "i've seen the classified info that this was released in wuhan"  (~1%)

...and what are the odds that this was doctored up after the fact to bolster a bullshiat lie that he repeated after reading it from one of his heroic keyboard warriors? (~99%)

/We've been telling his cult that he is full of shiat and he fabricates evidence for his lies of of thin air, that they don't even know how to critically analyze anything anymore, and next year they will be raging about how the next president is full of shiat and fabricates evidence for his lies out of thin air.

//The next president will not be able to solve what is truly broken in this country.  Economic issues can be addressed/ improved through legislation.  racial disparities in terms of prison reform, and actually arresting people when they lynch someone on their morning jog... that *can* happen.   But I don't know what you do with a country  40% of its population willingly chooses to believe lies over facts, and has the audactiy to call those facts the actual lies...


And when the law of the land gives them equal (or even greater) weight in deciding how the country should be run, the country is dead.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.