 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Karen spill in aisle 5   (twitter.com) divider line
53
    More: Dumbass, shot  
•       •       •

817 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 2:21 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have to wear pants in your store, I have a medical condition that I don't have to divulge.

/I will wear a mask
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What in the wide wid world of sports does HIPPA have to do with wearing a mask.

It's a private business and corporate made the rules to protect their employees and customers, which includes you, "Karen".

And this whole thing about her wanting to buy private stuff? Doesn't it occur to her that anyone nearby will be able to see her purchases when she goes through checkout?

Get offa your high horse "Karen"! You ain't special nor above the rules.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a medical condition: Lie.
I want to buy some things I don't want you to see: Lie.
You're going to take my credit card and charge my groceries without me there?: DIAF.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yo, that greeter/cart guy is certainly not making enough. I'd love to enter a store and be greeted by someone not only happy to be working, genuine about, professional about it and completely over achieving at what is required of them.. That dude rules..
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's in Dana Point, which happens to be in Orange County, California. Why am I not surprised?

SoCal "protesters" never quite think things through. If she really had a medical condition that affected her breathing, why would she be out potentially exposing herself to a respiratory virus?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the fact that she is a flat farther, got to admire the classics
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She sounds like someone who, aside from the mask issue, should never leave the house without a helmet.
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a catch! I hear she's also a truther, flat-earther and vegan chef!
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: What a catch! I hear she's also a truther, flat-earther and vegan chef!


If she home schools and does crossfit we have a crazy biatch bingo.
 
freitasm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mwahahahaha.

Flat earther. Next will complain that 5G towers cause covid-19.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

freitasm: Mwahahahaha.

Flat earther. Next will complain that 5G towers cause covid-19.


That Salon article about conspiracy theory junkies posted earlier today was spot-on.
 
schubie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The best is when she's baffled by human happiness.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

schubie: The best is when she's baffled by human happiness.


I do my part.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, they've been passing this one around like it's 'AM I BEING DETAINED?"

Say you can't wear a mask for medical reasons. Say you can't tell the medical reason because HIPPA*. They don't seem to have caught on yet that the 3rd step is always "look like a moron and don't get your way".


/*It's HIPAA, thanks
//Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Vegan chef and YouTube "personality".

Oh, I get it. She's a professional asshole. Used to be you normally needed a law degree to be one of those.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stupidity is not a medical condition.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: She's in Dana Point, which happens to be in Orange County, California. Why am I not surprised?

SoCal "protesters" never quite think things through. If she really had a medical condition that affected her breathing, why would she be out potentially exposing herself to a respiratory virus?


Of course it's a Gelson's, and of course it's Dana Point.  And of course, Karen shops there.

Gelson's is a boutique grocer with prices even higher than Whole Paycheck.  It's where people who want to be seen conspicuously consuming shop for groceries.

Even Pasadena didn't tolerate a Gelson's for more than about 8 years.

Oh, and of course she embodies the OC Blonde stereotype.  They all want to look like Marsha Brady:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/also a flat earther
//confirmed via ddg
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Her voice alone made me wanna poke her with a fork.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
IT'S MY CAR I SHOULD BE ABLE TO DRIVE DRUNK WHENEVER I WANT!
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Her voice alone made me wanna poke her with a fork.


That is downright mean. What did the fork ever do to deserve such a horrible fate?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mock26: poodebunker: Her voice alone made me wanna poke her with a fork.

That is downright mean. What did the fork ever do to deserve such a horrible fate?


My bad. Sorry fork :(
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, order from the damn web.  A lot less hassle.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Actual Manager:  "We can shop for you--"

Shelley:  "But I want to get private stuff that I don't want you to see."

Fark Manager:  "Ma'am, I can assure you, we've seen everything in the store."
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

styckx: Yo, that greeter/cart guy is certainly not making enough. I'd love to enter a store and be greeted by someone not only happy to be working, genuine about, professional about it and completely over achieving at what is required of them.. That dude rules..


I was just going to say this. That guy is a treasure. I bet he's a great bartender too.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The Karens of the world should have taken this time with out salons to grow that god damn hair cut out.
 
Joxette [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But she's gotta pick out the " just right zucchini"...It's PERSONAL!!!!!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Joxette: But she's gotta pick out the " just right zucchini"...It's PERSONAL!!!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Obryn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

poodebunker: Her voice alone made me wanna poke her with a fork.


Never stick your fork in crazy.

/That's the saying, right?
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here she is "starring" in a flat earth video, if anyone is into self-flagellation.
Flat Earthers vs Scientists: Can We Trust Science?
Youtube Q7yvvq-9ytE
 
dazed420
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
her bio states she has Lupus.  If true that auto immune disorder would need to be protected against Covid-19
 
junkydomUSA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Funny how politics and regions don't enter these particular fark threads.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How do I give that dancing bartender guy some money
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dazed420: her bio states she has Lupus.  If true that auto immune disorder would need to be protected against Covid-19


Someone else should be shopping for that insufferable waste of air, but I doubt anyone will do her the favor.

Besides, they won't pick the correct brand of essential argan oil to apply on her chapped ass.
 
rhodabear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dazed420: her bio states she has Lupus.  If true that auto immune disorder would need to be protected against Covid-19


If she has Lupus, she's playing Russian roulette with a loaded gun. Darwin approves.
 
Trik
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 481x489]


I always believed that his face caught on fire and they put it out with ice skate blades.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wondering what her purchases could be that were so private someone else couldn't make them for her, I searched for shopping cart full of dildos. I didn't find it, but I did find this. Though someone should smack Karen with one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Joxette: But she's gotta pick out the " just right zucchini"...It's PERSONAL!!!!!


When a cucumber just won't do...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Someone needs to go full ghetto on Karen, IMHO.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bughunter: Actual Manager:  "We can shop for you--"

Shelley:  "But I want to get private stuff that I don't want you to see."

Fark Manager:  "Ma'am, I can assure you, we've seen everything in the store."


You're not 14, nobody gives a shiat that an adult is buying condoms, tampons, lube, an enema, pregnancy tests, or any damn thing that a grocery store has on the shelves. Hell, other than beer, wine, cigarettes, and a few other things nobody cares if kids are buying them either. Grow the fark up.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: [Fark user image 850x451]

Seriously, order from the damn web.  A lot less hassle.


Grocery pickups are seriously a breeze.  Though don't make the mistake I did and try ordering deli meat thinking they'll read the note about only wanting a quarter pound of ham and not a full pound.  In related news anyone want some ham?  I'm never going to be able to eat all this before it goes bad and it's really tasty Boar's Head pesto-parmesan ham.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Wondering what her purchases could be that were so private someone else couldn't make them for her, I searched for shopping cart full of dildos. I didn't find it, but I did find this. Though someone should smack Karen with one.

[Fark user image image 747x1328]


That whole farking thing puzzled me. She's going to make purchases she doesn't want people to see? Like the cashier can't know what's in her basket? And the objection to handing her card over? What does she think happens when she swipes?

Good customer service on these guys.
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jebus.. if you don't trust science. Stop using the computer or anything electronic.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: bluorangefyre: [Fark user image 850x451]

Seriously, order from the damn web.  A lot less hassle.

Grocery pickups are seriously a breeze.  Though don't make the mistake I did and try ordering deli meat thinking they'll read the note about only wanting a quarter pound of ham and not a full pound.  In related news anyone want some ham?  I'm never going to be able to eat all this before it goes bad and it's really tasty Boar's Head pesto-parmesan ham.


Dice it up and use it as the protein in a pasta dish.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: IT'S MY CAR I SHOULD BE ABLE TO DRIVE DRUNK WHENEVER I WANT!


Counter-point: Inventing the automobile forced others to make decisions as to whether one should be able to operate a motor vehicle while intoxicated when such a conundrum would not be a thing if the automobile never existed.

This is why I voted twice for Trump.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You can claim that you have a disability but unless it requires accommodation (and the mask does not) and unless you can prove they're discriminating BECAUSE of that disability (and YOU have to prove they ARE discriminating - they don't have to prove they're not) rather than some legitimate reason (like you pose a threat to people), you are SOL. And unless you have a lawyer on retainer like chain stores have, then you have zero hope of bullying them into it.

Get your entitled Karen ass off their property.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I can just imagine if the manager and cart guy were PoC.
 
palelizard [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

robodog: bughunter: Actual Manager:  "We can shop for you--"

Shelley:  "But I want to get private stuff that I don't want you to see."

Fark Manager:  "Ma'am, I can assure you, we've seen everything in the store."

You're not 14, nobody gives a shiat that an adult is buying condoms, tampons, lube, an enema, pregnancy tests, or any damn thing that a grocery store has on the shelves. Hell, other than beer, wine, cigarettes, and a few other things nobody cares if kids are buying them either. Grow the fark up.


My guess is she has a yeast-infected hemorrhoid.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.