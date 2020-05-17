 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   In Florida, 83% of those who died from COVID-19 virus were 65, older. In other news, estate sale bargains are through the roof   (tampabay.com) divider line
4
    More: Florida, Florida, Death, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Disease, 64-year-old St. Petersburg realtor, Florida Department of Health  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 May 2020 at 4:27 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Everything kills older people. It's one of the results of getting old.

/Wear your masks folks
//Don't try to increase the statistic
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All the properties are going to be bought by real estate conglomerates and banks. People will rent or pay out the nose. The man isn't going to let the proles benefit. This will lead to more consolidation.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
83% of the people who live in Florida is 65 or older.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
does sorta beg the question then why schools are shut then, right?

is it coz the little bastards could get it, carry it, spread it around school, then take it home and kill gramma?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.