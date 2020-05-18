 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Attention Zoo Visitors: Please do not cough on the Dynamite Monkey. Thank you   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We've secretly replaced the Coronavirus with carbon monoxide, let's see if the animals notice.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Canadian communists! In America, we get out of our cars and kiss the wild animals on the mouth for our freedoms.

/I know. Cue <cat-paw-on-my-hand>
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A drive-through zoo is usually called a safari park.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


The one, the only. The man, the myth, the legend
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, I'd like a monkey with cheese combo
Large fries.
Side of sloth, hold the bugs.
 
